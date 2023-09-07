NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP, INC. NAMES TRAVIS A. PENROD SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT/CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

HUNTINGTON, Ind., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc., (OTCQB: NIDB), the parent company of First Federal Savings Bank, is proud to announce Travis Penrod has joined the Bank on August 28th, 2023, as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Penrod has over 18 years of financial service industry experience and has over 10 years of experience as CFO at another institution. Michael Zahn, President, and CEO comments, "We are extremely excited to welcome Travis to our leadership team. His experience and knowledge of the banking industry will add immediate value." Penrod is a Certified Public Accountant and has his Bachelor's and Master's Degrees from Manchester College.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered at 648 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, Indiana. The company offers a full array of banking and financial brokerage services to its customers through its main office in Huntington and six full-service Indiana offices in Huntington (2), Warsaw(2) and Fort Wayne (2). The Company is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. (www.otcmarkets.com) utilizing the OTCQB platform under the symbol "NIDB". Our web site address is www.firstfedindiana.bank.

