Northeastern Illinois University Offers NEIU For You Scholarship 2.0

CHICAGO, March 17, 2023 -- A college education once seemed unattainable due to the cost for far too many people, but at Northeastern Illinois University, the once-elusive college degree is now very much within reach, thanks to the NEIU for You Scholarship program.

In the Spring of 2021, to increase applications, admissions, and recruitment efforts, our university proposed a scholarship initiative that will cover tuition and mandatory fees for one year for incoming first-year, full-time undergraduate students. The NEIU for You program registered 330 new students in the 2021 fall semester and has shown early signs of success with a nearly 55% enrollment increase for first-time, full-time undergraduate students.

"As a university dedicated to serving those who are commonly underserved, we have a responsibility to ensure every student who wants a college degree has the opportunity to earn one. As a university dedicated to providing access to the underserved and to all students, we have a responsibility to ensure every student who wants a college degree has the opportunity to earn one. The NEIU for You scholarship opportunity aligns with our university mission as a designated Hispanic Serving Institution and that of the Illinois Board of Higher Education's strategic plan, A Thriving Illinois" said President Gloria J. Gibson.

Encouraged by this progress, the initiative was expanded to provide tuition through the first four years of a bachelor's degree. This new 2.0 initiative has been led by NEIU Vice President for Finance and Administration Manish Kumar.

"College should be accessible to everyone, but financial barriers often prevent students from pursuing higher education," said Kumar. "Not only do we want students to enroll---we want them to complete their degree and be active citizens within their communities."

With NEIU for You 2.0, four consecutive years of tuition for eligible first-time, full-time freshmen will be covered or one three-credit hour class for eligible first-time, full-time transfer students.

"The University is committed to our investment in tomorrow's leaders, and this scholarship goes a long way in opening the door to NEIU for those who otherwise could not attend without bearing significant personal and financial hardship," said Kumar.

"With my tuition covered by the NEIU For You scholarship, I am focused on getting good grades, not working full-time to pay off student debt. Success, to me, is having financial freedom. Northeastern is giving me all the resources I need to be able to succeed in college and beyond," said student and NEIU For You scholarship recipient Ashely Garcia.

