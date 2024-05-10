Northern Colorado Community Invited to Attend Free Event and Flex Support for Local Veterans & First Responders

LOVELAND, Colo., May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The countdown has begun for Northern Colorado's most exhilarating fitness competition of the year as "Health4Heroes" gears up to host its highly anticipated 3rd Annual Military and First Responder-inspired "Guardian Games & Expo" on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at the prestigious Future Legends Sports Complex from 9 am to 3 pm. Designed to ignite the spirit of camaraderie and celebrate our local heroes, the Guardian Games & Expo promises an action-packed day filled with thrilling team competitions, captivating vendor displays, and an array of engaging activities for all ages. This year's event is not merely a gathering; it's a rallying call for the entire community to come together in support of our brave Military service personnel, Veterans, Firefighters, Law Enforcement officers, Paramedics, and Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs). It's a chance to express gratitude and admiration for their unwavering dedication and sacrifice.

At the Guardian Games Expo, attendees will have the opportunity to explore static vehicle displays, witness live demonstrations, participate in exciting games, indulge in kid-friendly activities, groove to music, and connect with a diverse range of vendors offering products and services that cater to health, wellness, and lifestyle. "We are more than just an event; we are a movement dedicated to honoring our local heroes and fostering community bonds," says Clayton Foster, Guardian Games Fitness Director. "It's about coming together to celebrate our shared values of resilience, strength, and unity."

To secure your FREE general admission tickets and be part of this unforgettable experience, simply visit Health4Heroes.org/GuardianGames and click on the "Spectator Tickets" button. Health4Heroes is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization based in Northern Colorado, dedicated to empowering Veterans and First Responders to take charge of their health, mitigate the effects of their service, and enhance longevity through community, connection, and education.

