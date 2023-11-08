Northern Illinois Food Bank Announces 24th Annual Holiday Meal Box Program

News provided by

Northern Illinois Food Bank

08 Nov, 2023, 17:05 ET

Volunteers Pack 50,000 Boxes for Neighbors in Need

GENEVA, Ill., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Illinois Food Bank kicks off the season of giving with its 24th annual Holiday Meal Box program to ensure all neighbors can enjoy a special holiday meal with their loved ones. This year, with the support of generous sponsors and volunteers, the Food Bank will be providing 50,000 Holiday Meal Boxes to neighbors facing hunger across 13 counties in suburban and rural Northern Illinois.

Each Holiday Meal Box serves a family of 6-8 and is packed with traditional trimmings for a complete holiday meal including: Stuffing, turkey gravy, whole kernel corn, green beans, dry pinto beans, dry potatoes, white rice, pears in juice, cranberry sauce, hot cocoa, dessert mix, and canned yams. Neighbors will also receive either a turkey, ham, or meatless option—items vary by location. The holiday meals will be distributed in November and December by local food pantries.

"The Food Bank's mission is about more than food. It's also about community and connections. Holiday Meal Boxes start with the community," said Julie Yurko, President, and CEO at Northern Illinois Food Bank. "Our donors help to fund them, and our volunteers help put them together! These food boxes are one of the ways we help neighbors feel connected to their community and celebrate holidays, which can be a precious time with family."

Sponsors of the 2023 Holiday Meal Box program include: Jewel-Osco, Nicor, Prinova, Tate & Lyle, Kubota, McDonalds, and individual donors.

The number of families seeking assistance from Northern Illinois Food Bank every day is rapidly increasing, and the holidays add to that number. While many families struggle to make ends meet each week, the holidays bring additional expenses many simply cannot afford.

"The Food Bank is making every effort to meet the growing need but cannot do it alone. We are extremely grateful for the generous donors and volunteers who are helping neighbors thrive this holiday season," said Maeven Sipes, Chief Philanthropy Officer at Northern Illinois Food Bank.

Northern Illinois Food Bank's network of more than 900 food pantries, soup kitchens and feeding programs, serves on average 500K neighbors a month, and provides 80 million meals a year across our 13-county service area. 

For more information about Northern Illinois Food Bank, how to donate, volunteer or get groceries, visit: SolveHungerToday.org.

SOURCE Northern Illinois Food Bank

