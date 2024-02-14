Registration is Open for Northern Illinois Food Bank's 11th Annual Fight Hunger 5K Run/Walk

Northern Illinois Food Bank

14 Feb, 2024

Proceeds benefit 900 food pantries, soup kitchens and feeding programs across 13 counties

GENEVA, Ill., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Illinois Food Bank announces the 11th Annual Fight Hunger 5K Run, presented by Glanbia Performance Nutrition, will be on April 27 at a new location, Oak Brook Reserve and Park District in Oak Brook, IL. Over 1,200 participants, volunteers, sponsors, and spectators will come together for a good cause - to help solve hunger in Northern Illinois.

Runners and walkers of all levels will have the opportunity to enjoy the beautiful course through Oak Brook Reserve and Park District leading to the post-race festival where they are greeted by cheering spectators, music, treats courtesy of numerous event sponsors, a new Kid Zone filled with activities for the family, and food trucks.

Fight Hunger 5K Run/Walk, the Food Bank's highest attended fundraiser, aims to raise over $250,000 from the family-friendly event and thanks to generous sponsors, including presenting sponsor Glanbia Performance Nutrition, returning for the third year.

Participants can run/walk solo, build a team, or have some family fun. The on-site course is stroller-friendly, and participants are welcome to enjoy the event at any pace.

Thanks to an anonymous generous donor, Fight Hunger 5K donations will be matched up to $50,000. Every $1 raised can help provide $16 worth of groceries with the match.

"Northern Illinois Food Bank's network of 900 food pantries, soup kitchens and feeding programs provide 82 million meals a year and serves over 500,000 neighbors a month," said Julie Yurko, President and CEO, Northern Illinois Food Bank. "We are incredibly grateful for all our runners, walkers, volunteers, and sponsors helping us fight hunger throughout Northern Illinois. This is just another example of our community coming together to help each other."

The cost of registration is $45.00. Each participant will receive a variety of perks with their registration including; 2024 Fight Hunger t-shirt, commemorative finisher medal, one finish-line drink, compliments of Revolution Brewery (alcoholic and non-alcoholic choices available), $2 food truck voucher, access to post-race festival with Kid's Zone and personal fundraising page.

To register, visit: solvehungertoday.org/fighthunger

Northern Illinois Food Bank is dedicated to solving hunger and empowering neighbors. Our vision is for everyone in Northern Illinois to have the food they need to thrive. We serve neighbors in thirteen counties with dignity, equity, and convenience, providing 250,000 meals a day.

SOURCE Northern Illinois Food Bank

