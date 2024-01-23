Northern Illinois Food Bank Announces 9th Annual A Cup of Hope Fundraiser

News provided by

Northern Illinois Food Bank

23 Jan, 2024, 16:44 ET

GENEVA, Ill., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Illinois Food Bank and its Executive Women's Council will host the 9th Annual A Cup of Hope fundraiser on March 3, 2023, from 1:30 – 4:00 PM at Abbington Distinctive Banquets in Glen Ellyn. This year, the highly anticipated event will be a Parisian-themed tea party, presented by Cultivate Power

The program will be emceed by Emmy award-winning journalist, Judy Hsu of ABC7 News and feature special guest, Jenny Riddle, in character as Jackie Kennedy Onassis. Proceeds will benefit Northern Illinois Food Bank's meal programs and resources. 

"Attending A Cup of Hope with friends and family is a great way to spend the afternoon. Guests will enjoy delicious food, drinks, a silent auction, raffle prizes, a host gift, and entertainment while learning about the important work the Food Bank is doing," said Courtney Dutter, A Cup of Hope 2024 co-chair.

"A Cup of Hope is the Council's largest fundraiser of the year. We would love for members of the community to join us - every little bit counts," said Noel Leatherbury, A Cup of Hope 2024 co-chair. 

Premier event sponsors include Cultivate Power, CITGO, US. Foods, Wintrust Bank, Uline, Antunes, ArentFox Schiff, Nicor Gas, RSM US LLP, and The Borman-Full Family. 

"Northern Illinois food Bank is serving an average of 540K neighbors every month. Our food is moving faster than it has in the last 6 years, and we are purchasing more food to meet the demand. Ensuring our neighbors have access to the nutritious and healthy food they need to thrive is a community-wide effort and we cannot do it alone," said Julie Yurko, President and CEO at Northern Illinois Food Bank.

The Executive Women's Council is made up of a group of thirty women working and living in Northern Illinois dedicated to solving hunger. The Council's mission is to work in partnership with the Food Bank to enhance the child nutrition program, and to support the Food Bank by engaging more women to donate time, food and funds through an annual initiative.

To attend A Cup of Hope, visit: https://solvehungertoday.org/events/.

Northern Illinois Food Bank is dedicated to solving hunger and empowering neighbors. Our vision is for everyone in Northern Illinois to have the food they need to thrive. We serve neighbors in thirteen counties with dignity, equity, and convenience, providing 250,000 meals a day.

SOURCE Northern Illinois Food Bank

