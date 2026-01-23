Northern Jet Achieves a Remarkable 98.2% Renewal Rate on Private Advantage Cards in 2025

Unprecedented loyalty underscores Northern Jet's commitment to exceptional service and personalized experiences

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Jet, a leader in private aviation, proudly announces that it has achieved an extraordinary 98.2% renewal rate on its Private Advantage Card program in 2025. This milestone reflects the deep trust, long-term relationships, and consistent value Northern Jet delivers to its clients year after year.



"Retention at this level is more than a metric — it's a reflection of the relationships we've built and the trust we've earned," said Chris Bull, CEO of Northern Jet. "Our Private Advantage Card holders know that every flight, every detail, and every interaction is handled with the care and excellence they've come to expect from us."

Listening to Our Clients — Then Acting

Over the past several years, Northern Jet made a deliberate decision to listen closely to its clients as they shared what mattered most to them: more personalized service, greater continuity, and real human connection throughout their travel experience.

In response, Northern Jet evolved its service model—investing in people, refining processes, and building dedicated teams designed to deliver the experience clients were asking for. These changes were not driven by trends or technology, but by direct client feedback and a commitment to doing what makes the difference.

The result is a Private Advantage Card experience built around knowing clients by name, anticipating their preferences, and respecting their time—before, during, and after every flight.

Why Clients Continue to Choose Northern Jet

Northern Jet's Private Advantage Card is designed to offer more than access to private aircraft. It delivers a personal, private, and authentic experience that clients genuinely value. The exceptional renewal rate reflects Northern Jet's ability to consistently deliver on its promise: making time matter for every client, on every trip.

Clients repeatedly choose Northern Jet for:

Human-Centered Service – Every call is answered by a real Northern Jet team member, ensuring clients always speak with someone who knows them by name and understands their needs.

– Every call is answered by a real Northern Jet team member, ensuring clients always speak with someone who knows them by name and understands their needs. Consistent Excellence – From the Owner Services team to the flight crew, every Northern Jet employee is aligned around delivering a seamless, dependable experience.

– From the Owner Services team to the flight crew, every Northern Jet employee is aligned around delivering a seamless, dependable experience. A Culture of Trust – Decades of loyalty and industry expertise have built a brand known for integrity, safety, and reliability.

Making Time Matter: A Promise Delivered

Northern Jet's 98.2% renewal rate is a clear indicator that its focus on authentic relationships and personalized service resonates deeply with clients.

"Our clients aren't just renewing a jet card," Bull added. "They're renewing a relationship, a commitment, and a shared understanding of what truly exceptional private aviation should feel like. When you listen carefully and deliver intentionally, loyalty follows."

About Northern Jet

Northern Jet is an ARGUS Platinum charter operator providing jet and helicopter charter, jet card memberships, fractional ownership, and turnkey aircraft management. Headquartered in Orlando, FL, with bases throughout Florida and the Midwest, Northern Jet is committed to making time matter for leaders who do the same.

