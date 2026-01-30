Northern Jet Reports Strong 2025 Performance with Fleet Growth

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Jet closed 2025 with continued momentum across its operations, marked by fleet expansion, aircraft transactions, and steady growth in managed owner clients. Throughout the year, the company remained focused on strengthening its infrastructure and service offerings to support a growing and engaged client base.

Over the course of 2025, Northern Jet completed multiple aircraft transactions, onboarded new aircraft, and welcomed new managed owners across its programs. These activities occurred during a sustained period of operational demand, reflecting the strength of the company's internal teams and long-term growth strategy.

Aircraft added to the Northern Jet fleet during 2025 included:

Challenger 300

Learjet 75

Pilatus PC-12

Challenger 350

Citation Sovereign

Gulfstream G550

Eurocopter EC120

Several of these aircraft progressed through conformity during the year, supporting fleet readiness and ensuring a seamless onboarding experience for owners.

"In 2025, aircraft owners continued to place their trust in Northern Jet at every stage of ownership," said Casey Cox, Director of Owner Development at Northern Jet. "From transactions to onboarding, our team delivered consistent results while maintaining the high operational standards our clients expect."

In addition to fleet growth, Northern Jet continued to see strong referral activity across its managed aircraft, jet card, and fractional programs. The majority of new customers entering the company originated through referrals, underscoring the company's commitment to service consistency and long-term client relationships.

"That level of referral activity speaks directly to the quality of our people and our operation," said Chris Bull, CEO of Northern Jet. "It reflects the professionalism of our crews, the reliability of our fleet, and the experience we deliver every day. Our clients trust us, and they're confident recommending Northern Jet to others."

As the company enters 2026, Northern Jet remains focused on delivering tailored private aviation solutions backed by operational excellence, fleet readiness, and personalized service. Building on the progress made throughout 2025, the company continues to invest in its people, aircraft, and systems to meet the evolving needs of aircraft owners and travelers.

About Northern Jet

Northern Jet is an Argus Platinum charter operator providing jet & helicopter charter, jet-card memberships, fractional ownership and turnkey aircraft management. Headquartered in Orlando, FL with bases throughout Florida and the Midwest, Northern Jet is committed to making time matter for leaders who do the same.

