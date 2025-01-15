Northern Jet Acquires Part 145 Repair Station, Strengthening Commitment to Safety and In-House Maintenance

Jan 15, 2025, 08:31 ET

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Jet is proud to announce the acquisition of a Part 145 Repair Station, a designation authorized by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to perform aircraft maintenance, inspections, and alterations. This strategic acquisition underscores Northern Jet's steadfast commitment to safety, efficiency, and superior service for its aircraft owners and clients.

The Part 145 Repair Station certification, established under Federal Aviation Regulations, ensures that maintenance, repair, and operations (MROs) meet the FAA's stringent standards for personnel qualifications and facility requirements. With this new capability, Northern Jet not only enhances its in-house maintenance operations but also offers a transparent, open-book relationship with the FAA, reaffirming its dedication to upholding the highest safety standards in private aviation.

"Safety has always been Northern Jet's highest priority," said Chris Bull, CEO of Northern Jet. "The acquisition of this Part 145 Repair Station allows us to expand our in-house maintenance capabilities, reduce aircraft downtime, and eliminate the need to rely on third-party vendors for certain repair work. This means faster turnaround times and increased convenience for our aircraft owners and NJ clients."

By bringing more maintenance work in-house, Northern Jet will significantly streamline operations, enhancing its ability to deliver seamless service. The move reduces reliance on external MRO facilities, enabling faster response times, increased efficiency, and greater oversight of maintenance quality.

This acquisition not only strengthens Northern Jet's maintenance capabilities but also solidifies its standing as an industry leader in safety and operational excellence. By building out a more capable internal maintenance department, Northern Jet continues to set the bar for reliability and trust in private aviation.

For more information about Northern Jet and its newly acquired Part 145 Repair Station, visit northernjet.com.

Media Contact:
Dan Beldowicz
Director of Marketing
732-334-8034
[email protected]

SOURCE Northern Jet

