Northern Jet Elevates Owner Services with New Department Led by Industry Veteran Mary Shad

ORLANDO, Fla., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Jet is excited to announce the creation of its new Owner Services Team, a significant initiative aimed at further elevating the service quality and satisfaction of its valued clients. Leading this pivotal new team is Mary Shad, who has been promoted to Vice President of Client Experience. Shad, who will celebrate seven years with Northern Jet this October, brings over 21 years of private aviation experience to her new role. Her leadership will be instrumental in shaping and driving the department's vision and goals.

"With the support of my dedicated team, I am excited to elevate our owners' collective experience with Northern Jet. Our unwavering passion for providing world-class customer service and seamless flight operations is what sets us apart," said Shad.

As part of this initiative, Northern Jet also announces the promotion of Casey Cox to Director of Owner Development. An IADA-certified broker, Cox will support owner aircraft transactions, ensuring a seamless and personalized experience for our clients.

"These strategic promotions and the establishment of the Owner Services Team underscore Northern Jet's dedication to delivering unparalleled customer experiences and maintaining its leadership in the private aviation industry," said Chris Bull.

About Northern Jet:

Northern Jet is a leading private aviation company committed to delivering exceptional service and luxury flight experiences. As a top provider in the private jet industry, Northern Jet prioritizes safety, luxury, and personalized service. With a team of industry veterans and a fleet of state-of-the-art aircraft, Northern Jet consistently sets the standard in private air travel, ensuring an unparalleled experience for jet owners and charter clients. Learn more at www.northernjet.com.

