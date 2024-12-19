Northern Jet Expands Fleet with Seven Aircraft to Close Out Q4

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Jet has expanded its fleet with the addition of seven aircraft in Q4, reinforcing its commitment to providing private aviation services that meet the evolving travel needs of clients. The new aircraft include the Phenom 300, Citation XLS+, CJ4, Citation Sovereign+, Challenger 300, Challenger 3500, and Gulfstream G450.

Northern Jet's New Challenger 3500 Northern Jet

"These fleet additions reflect our dedication to delivering tailored solutions that prioritize efficiency, reliability, and service excellence," said Chris Bull, CEO of Northern Jet. "We are focused on offering a wide range of travel options that address the needs of clients who value their time and seek personalized travel experiences."

Diverse Aircraft to Meet Varied Needs

Northern Jet's fleet additions cater to a broad spectrum of travel needs, offering advanced capabilities for both short-haul and long-range missions:

Phenom 300 : Renowned for its efficiency and speed, the Phenom 300 is an excellent choice for regional flights. With seating for six to eight passengers, a private lavatory, and over 2,000 nautical miles of range, it is ideal for quick trips to neighboring states.





: Renowned for its efficiency and speed, the Phenom 300 is an excellent choice for regional flights. With seating for six to eight passengers, a private lavatory, and over 2,000 nautical miles of range, it is ideal for quick trips to neighboring states. Citation XLS+ : Balancing comfort and performance, the Citation XLS+ seats up to eight passengers and offers a quiet cabin with luxurious seating. Its 1,898-nautical-mile range supports medium-range missions to key business and leisure destinations.





: Balancing comfort and performance, the Citation XLS+ seats up to eight passengers and offers a quiet cabin with luxurious seating. Its 1,898-nautical-mile range supports medium-range missions to key business and leisure destinations. CJ4 : The CJ4 provides advanced technology and efficiency, seating up to eight passengers in an ergonomic cabin. Its 1,933-nautical-mile range is perfect for short- to medium-haul flights, including domestic or nearby international trips.





: The CJ4 provides advanced technology and efficiency, seating up to eight passengers in an ergonomic cabin. Its 1,933-nautical-mile range is perfect for short- to medium-haul flights, including domestic or nearby international trips. Citation Sovereign+ : Designed for longer routes, the Citation Sovereign+ seats nine passengers in a spacious cabin and offers nearly 3,200 nautical miles of range, enabling nonstop coast-to-coast travel.





: Designed for longer routes, the Citation Sovereign+ seats nine passengers in a spacious cabin and offers nearly 3,200 nautical miles of range, enabling nonstop coast-to-coast travel. Challenger 300 : This aircraft combines luxury and performance, seating up to nine passengers in a flat-floor cabin with advanced connectivity features. Its 3,100-nautical-mile range accommodates cross-country and Caribbean flights.





: This aircraft combines luxury and performance, seating up to nine passengers in a flat-floor cabin with advanced connectivity features. Its 3,100-nautical-mile range accommodates cross-country and flights. Challenger 3500 : Building on the Challenger 300's legacy, the Challenger 3500 features enhanced technology, fuel efficiency, and refined interiors. Its capabilities make it suitable for extended domestic or international trips.





: Building on the Challenger 300's legacy, the Challenger 3500 features enhanced technology, fuel efficiency, and refined interiors. Its capabilities make it suitable for extended domestic or international trips. Gulfstream G450: With a range of nearly 4,300 nautical miles, the Gulfstream G450 is ideal for international travel. Accommodating up to 16 passengers, it offers lie-flat seating, a full galley, and state-of-the-art entertainment systems, perfect for transcontinental or transatlantic flights.

Expanding Connectivity Across Key Regions

With operational bases in Grand Rapids, MI, Orlando, FL, and Naples, FL, Northern Jet is uniquely positioned to enhance regional connectivity and deliver personalized travel solutions for clients. By adding these aircraft, Northern Jet continues to ensure clients have access to efficient, high-quality private aircraft.

"Our expanded fleet is about more than just growth—it's about ensuring our clients have access to travel options that align with their schedules, destinations, and expectations," added Bull. "These aircraft additions represent our commitment to delivering tailored travel experiences."

Meeting Growing Demand

As demand for private aviation grows, Northern Jet's expanded fleet ensures the company can deliver the flexibility, convenience, and personalized service clients expect. Whether for regional travel or international missions, Northern Jet remains focused on providing high-quality options that support the needs of today's travelers.

For more information about Northern Jet's expanded fleet and travel solutions, visit NorthernJet.com .

