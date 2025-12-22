Northern Jet Expands In-Flight Connectivity with Starlink Across Seven Aircraft, Redefining What Connected Flight Means

Additional installations planned throughout 2026

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Jet today announced the successful integration of Starlink high-speed inflight connectivity on seven aircraft, with additional installations planned throughout 2026. The expansion reflects Northern Jet's continued investment in technologies that meaningfully improve the private aviation experience—delivering reliable, modern connectivity that works when and where clients need it.

Northern Jet aircraft equipped with Starlink internet on the ramp.

For years, inflight Wi-Fi across the industry has carried well-known limitations. Traditional systems often struggled to connect on the ground, became usable only after reaching altitude, provided inconsistent performance once airborne, and offered limited or no connectivity across international boundaries. For travelers accustomed to seamless connectivity on the ground, these constraints frequently disrupted productivity and continuity.

Starlink changes that expectation.

With its low-Earth-orbit satellite network, Starlink delivers fast, stable, low-latency internet that supports connectivity from the ground through cruise altitude, across domestic and international routes. The result is an inflight experience that feels far closer to life on the ground—whether working, streaming, or staying in touch.

"This isn't just faster Wi-Fi," said Chris Bull, CEO of Northern Jet. "It's a fundamental shift in reliability. Our clients expect connectivity that works consistently—not something that fades in and out depending on altitude, geography, or phase of flight. Starlink allows us to deliver that level of performance in a way legacy systems simply could not."

Connectivity That Matches Modern Expectations

With Starlink now live across seven aircraft, Northern Jet clients benefit from:

Reliable connectivity on the ground and during taxi

Stable performance throughout climb, cruise, and descent

Consistent bandwidth for video conferencing, VPN access, and streaming

Expanded international coverage

A cabin experience that supports productivity without interruption

This enhancement directly benefits Private Advantage Card members, fractional owners, and charter clients who depend on uninterrupted connectivity to conduct business, manage teams, or stay engaged while traveling.

A Thoughtful, Client-Driven Technology Investment

Northern Jet's adoption of Starlink reflects a deliberate approach to innovation—one focused on solving real client pain points rather than adding technology for technology's sake.

"Connectivity should enhance the journey, not create friction," Bull added. "By deploying Starlink across our fleet, we're eliminating long-standing frustrations and delivering an experience aligned with how our clients live and work today."

Strategic Fleet Rollout Continuing Into 2026

Following the successful initial installations, Northern Jet has developed a structured rollout plan to expand Starlink connectivity to additional aircraft throughout 2026. Each installation is executed with a focus on aircraft performance, operational readiness, and safety—ensuring service continuity while elevating the onboard experience.

As the fleet continues to evolve, clients can expect Northern Jet to remain at the forefront of practical innovation—introducing enhancements that improve reliability, efficiency, and the overall value of private air travel.

Media Contact

Dan Beldowicz

Vice President, Sales & Marketing

Northern Jet

[email protected] | (616) 336-8082

About Northern Jet

Northern Jet is an ARGUS Platinum charter operator providing jet and helicopter charter, jet card memberships, fractional ownership, and turnkey aircraft management. With bases throughout Florida and the Midwest, Northern Jet is known for delivering personal, private, and authentic aviation experiences—backed by a culture committed to safety, service, and making time matter.

SOURCE Northern Jet