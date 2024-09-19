Northern Jet Partners with AMORE Yacht to Offer Exclusive Bahamas Getaway

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Jet, a leader in luxury private aviation, is thrilled to announce an exclusive partnership with AMORE Yacht, a stunning Numarine 37XP that redefines luxury at sea. This collaboration brings together the best of air and sea travel, offering Northern Jet clients a bespoke Bahamas getaway experience. The journey begins with a private flight directly into Norman's Cay, where clients are met on the runway by the AMORE's Captain and whisked away to the yacht, bypassing the crowds and lines in Nassau.

A Seamless Luxury Experience

AMORE Yacht

AMORE Yacht, launched in 2022, is the first of its kind to reach American shores, offering an exquisite blend of modern design, expansive spaces, and state-of-the-art amenities. With its steel hull ensuring stability and efficiency, AMORE is designed for those who demand the very best in life. Northern Jet clients will experience unparalleled convenience as they transition seamlessly from a private jet to this magnificent yacht, where luxury knows no bounds.

Exclusive Access at the Ft. Lauderdale International Boat Show

As part of this exciting partnership, AMORE Yacht will be showcased at the Ft. Lauderdale International Boat Show this October. Northern Jet clients are invited to tour the yacht, which boasts a tri-deck configuration, six luxurious cabins, and unrivaled amenities, including a private beach club, theater room, and gourmet dining. This event provides a unique opportunity to see firsthand the luxurious accommodations and exceptional service that await them aboard the AMORE.

Quote from Chris Bull, CEO of Northern Jet

"We are incredibly excited to partner with AMORE Yacht to offer our clients an exclusive Bahamas experience that combines the best of luxury air and sea travel," said Chris Bull, CEO of Northern Jet. "This partnership allows our clients to begin their journey in the sky and continue it on the pristine waters of the Bahamas, all while enjoying unparalleled privacy, comfort, and convenience. It's an experience like no other, designed for those who expect nothing less than perfection."

About Northern Jet

Northern Jet is a premier provider of private jet services, offering bespoke travel solutions, aircraft management, and fractional ownership programs. With over 29 years of experience and a commitment to safety, luxury, and personalized service, Northern Jet delivers an unmatched travel experience to its discerning clients.

About AMORE Yacht

AMORE Yacht is a 37-meter Numarine yacht that offers luxurious yacht charters in the Caribbean and beyond. With exceptional design, expansive spaces, and state-of-the-art amenities, AMORE provides an unforgettable yachting experience, allowing guests to explore some of the world's most stunning destinations in ultimate comfort and style.

Learn more about the partnership at NorthernJet.com/strategic-partnerships/AMORE/

