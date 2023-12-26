Northern Jet Subsidiary SpeedBird Earns FAA Approval as Ten or More Part 135 Charter Operator and Unveils the Challenger 605 Fleet

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Jet subsidiary SpeedBird proudly announces its recent achievement of Ten or More Part 135 charter operator status granted by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). This milestone not only underscores Northern Jet's unwavering commitment to safety and excellence but also highlights a significant relationship with Bombardier, the renowned Challenger 605 aircraft manufacturer. Moreover, Northern Jet has taken the luxury experience to new heights by completely refitting all its Challenger 605 aircraft with brand-new custom interiors.

Challenger 605 Interior
Challenger 605 Exterior
Additionally, Northern Jet and SpeedBird highlight the exceptional experience working with the Orlando Flight Standards District Office (FSDO) throughout the certification process. The 10 or more certification, a testament to SpeedBird's adherence to stringent safety and operational standards, positions the company as a leading player in the private charter aviation industry. SpeedBird extends sincere appreciation to all FAA officials who have played a pivotal role in achieving this milestone, recognizing and applauding the dedicated efforts that have contributed to the successful issuance of this certification.

At the heart of this achievement is SpeedBird's impressive fleet, featuring state-of-the-art Challenger 605 aircraft from Bombardier. These exceptional jets are ready to fulfill 10 or more passenger missions, offering clients unparalleled luxury, expanding opportunities for group travel, and reinforcing the company's commitment to meeting diverse client needs.

"We are thrilled to announce the FAA's approval of Northern Jet subsidiary SpeedBird, as a Ten or More Part 135 charter operator, marking a significant milestone in our commitment to upholding the highest industry standards," said Chris Bull, CEO of Northern Jet and SpeedBird. "Our relationship with Bombardier, the Challenger 605 manufacturer, adds an extra layer of distinction to our operations. Moreover, the complete refit of our Challenger fleet underscores our dedication to providing clients with an unmatched level of sophistication and comfort."

Northern Jet's close relationship with Bombardier, combined with the fully refurbished interiors of its Challenger fleet, showcases the company's commitment to excellence and innovation in private aviation. The Challenger 605 aircraft, renowned for their superior performance, now feature custom interiors designed to elevate the travel experience for Northern Jet's discerning clients.

As Northern Jet continues to innovate and expand its offerings, the company remains committed to prioritizing safety, customer satisfaction, and operational excellence. The Part 135 certification for ten or more passengers solidifies Northern Jet's position as a trusted leader in private aviation.

About Northern Jet:
Northern Jet is a premier private aviation company dedicated to providing an unmatched travel experience. With a focus on luxury, safety, and innovation, Northern Jet offers a comprehensive range of services to discerning travelers. The recent merger with SpeedBird has further propelled the company's growth, solidifying its position as an industry leader. Learn more at www.northernjet.com.

Bombardier, Challenger and Challenger 605 are registered or unregistered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

