Northern Jet Unveils Fusion of SpeedBird and Northern Jet Management, Redefining Luxury Air Travel

News provided by

Northern Jet

23 Aug, 2023, 08:41 ET

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The merger of two distinguished private jet charter enterprises, SpeedBird, headquartered in Orlando, and Northern Jet Management, based in Grand Rapids, has culminated in a formidable partnership of industry leaders. Today, they proudly introduce their consolidated brand, "Northern Jet," marking a strategic rebranding endeavor that underscores their commitment to innovation, modernization, and exceptional customer experiences.

A Revitalized Identity

Continue Reading
Fly in luxury with Northern Jet
Fly in luxury with Northern Jet

This rebrand encapsulates the shared vision of reshaping the landscape of luxury air travel. In this exciting evolution, the logo has been crafted to embody the grace, refinement, and seamless voyage that Northern Jet epitomizes.

CEO Chris Bull expressed enthusiasm about this transition: "Embarking as Northern Jet on this transformative journey, we join the strengths of two unique entities. The bedrock of this merger lies in our pledge to deliver a Personal, Private, and Authentic experience to our joint clientele, all while upholding the utmost safety standards."

Elevated Aesthetics

Northern Jet sets a new bar for contemporary opulence in private aviation. Dedicated passenger terminals at Grand Rapids (GRR), Orlando (ORL), and Naples (APF) airports are undergoing modernization, affording clients a sumptuous and inviting environment from the very instant they set foot within Northern Jet facilities. A number of aircraft in the fleet are slated to receive interior upgrades this summer, as the organization looks ahead to a more contemporary future.

Observers will note the transformation of pilot uniforms, meticulously designed to mirror the professionalism and style emblematic of Northern Jet.

Prioritizing the Customer Experience

Central to Northern Jet's ethos is the satisfaction of its clients. With this rebranding, the organization reaffirms its commitment to providing the preeminent customer experience within the industry. From the instant of reservation to the culmination of the journey, the attentive team ensures that every detail is scrupulously managed and tailored to the unique preferences and requirements of each individual voyager.

Safety and Quality – Pillars of Excellence

The safety and well-being of clients remain paramount. Northern Jet unwaveringly adheres to industry-leading safety standards and meticulously upholds aircraft maintenance, exemplifying the highest class of quality and performance.

Katie Bull
Chief Strategy Officer
[email protected]
407-883-0837

Note to Editors: High-resolution images and additional information about Northern Jet are available upon request.

SOURCE Northern Jet

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.