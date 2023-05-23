Northern Tool + Equipment Announces Store Opening in McKinney

The store will be the 9th Northern Tool + Equipment location in the Dallas Area

MCKINNEY, Texas, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Tool + Equipment is excited to announce the opening of its newest retail location in McKinney, Texas. The store will be located at 208 N. Central Expy. and will open to customers on June 1, followed by a grand opening on July 15. The new location will be Northern Tool + Equipment's 36th store serving the serious DIY-ers and professional tradespeople of Texas.

Northern Tool + Equipment

"We're looking forward to helping another Texas community find the right tools for each of their unique projects," said Northern Tool + Equipment Sr. VP Retail Stores Joe Apolloni. "We're committed to continue growing throughout the state to better serve our partners in the highly-skilled trades and DIY communities."

In addition to providing a retail shopping option for pro-grade tools at great prices, the new store will provide job opportunities in the McKinney area. The Minnesota-based retailer has more than 130 stores across the country with a goal of opening 80 more stores over the next four years.

For more information, please contact Anna Torrez at [email protected] or (612) 351-8313.

About Northern Tool + Equipment:

Northern Tool + Equipment is a family-owned company serving both DIYers and trades professionals tackling the tough projects. A leading supplier of more than 100,000 high-quality tools and equipment for over 40 years, the company's highly-trained team has an immense breadth of knowledge to help customers in-person at more than 130 retail stores, online and over the phone through their fully-staffed contact center. From helping customers get the right tool for the job to assisting with parts and repairs that keep tools running at peak performance, customer service is at the foundation of Northern Tool's mission. Learn more about Northern Tool + Equipment at www.NorthernTool.com and stay connected through social media: Facebook ( @northerntool ), Instagram ( @northern_tool ), Twitter ( @northerntool ), YouTube and Pinterest .

Media Contact: Anna Torrez

Phone Number: 612.351.8313

Email: [email protected]

Website: northerntool.com

SOURCE Northern Tool + Equipment