Northern Virginia Housing Market Posts Steady Gains in April as Buyer Demand Remains Stable Amid Tight Inventory

Sales and prices rose alongside a double-digit increase in dollar volume

FAIRFAX, Va., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Northern Virginia housing market delivered another month of steady growth in April 2026, with rising sales activity, increasing home values and strong buyer demand underscoring the continued resilience of the region's real estate market, according to the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors® (NVAR).

Closed sales in April reached 1,650 units, representing a 4.2% increase compared to April 2025. The year-over-year increase reflects continued buyer activity during the traditionally competitive spring market, even as affordability pressures and limited inventory continued to shape market conditions.

"April's results demonstrate that buyers remain active in the marketplace despite ongoing inventory constraints and elevated home prices," said NVAR CEO Ryan McLaughlin. "Northern Virginia's housing market remains fundamentally stable, with consistent demand and price growth persisting despite ongoing inventory limitations."

Total sold dollar volume in April 2026 climbed to $1,578,919,560, marking an 11.2% increase over April 2025. The substantial rise in overall market volume outpaced the growth in closed transactions, indicating that higher home values and continued activity in upper-price segments contributed significantly to the market's overall performance.

The median sold price in April 2026 rose to $815,000, an increase of 4.6% compared to the same month last year. The continued appreciation in home prices reflects persistent demand coupled with a limited number of available homes for sale throughout much of Northern Virginia.

"The continued growth in both pricing and total market volume highlights the long-term strength and desirability of the Northern Virginia housing market," McLaughlin said. "Even as market conditions evolve, demand remains remarkably steady across many segments, particularly in areas offering strong connectivity to employment hubs and community amenities."

Homes also spent more time on the market compared to last year, signaling a modest shift toward a more measured pace of transactions. The average days on market in April 2026 was 18 days, up 28.6% from April 2025. While homes are still selling relatively quickly by historical standards, the increase suggests buyers are taking somewhat more time to evaluate available options as inventory gradually improves.

Active listings in April 2026 totaled 2,556 units, a 1.9% increase compared to April 2025. Although inventory gains remained modest, the increase offered some additional housing choices during the spring market compared to the historically constrained conditions seen in recent years.

"The slight increase in active listings is an encouraging sign for the market because it reflects a gradual expansion in available housing options," said NVAR Board Member Mary Bowen, Long & Foster Real Estate. "At the same time, inventory levels remain relatively limited compared to overall demand, which continues to create competitive conditions in many Northern Virginia communities."

Months of supply of inventory measured 1.83 months in April 2026, down 1.1% compared to April 2025. A balanced housing market typically carries approximately five to six months of supply, meaning Northern Virginia continues to operate in a highly competitive seller's market despite incremental inventory growth.

Loudoun County's housing market also remained active in April 2026, with closed sales rising 4.2% year-over-year to 496 transactions and total sold dollar volume increasing 6.06% to $454,480,462. The median sold price held steady at $805,000 compared to April 2025, while homes spent an average of 17 days on the market, up 13.3% from last year. Inventory conditions remained tight, with active listings declining 8.5% to 702 units and months of supply falling 10.1% year-over-year to 1.6 months, reflecting continued competition for available homes throughout the county.

Across the region, Northern Virginia's housing market continued to demonstrate resilience in April 2026, with increases in sales activity, home prices and total market volume reflecting sustained demand. While inventory levels showed slight improvement compared to last year, supply remained limited, continuing to create competitive conditions in many local markets as the spring housing season progresses.

To help mitigate the housing supply challenge, NVAR recently launched its NOVA Housing Supply Framework — a bold, regionally unified, and locally adaptable strategy to increase housing supply, protect affordability, and preserve Northern Virginia's economic competitiveness. The Framework represents an unprecedented level of collaboration among Realtors®, builders, and the business community, uniting behind a single, focused policy platform designed to support predictable, efficient housing production and expanded homeownership opportunities.

Background

The Northern Virginia Association of Realtors® reports on home sales activity for Fairfax and Arlington counties, the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax, and Falls Church and the towns of Vienna, Herndon, and Clifton. Below are April 2026 regional home sales compared to April 2025 for Northern Virginia, with data derived from Bright MLS as of May 9, 2026 (total sales and listings may not include garage/parking spaces):

The number of closed sales in April 2026 was 1,650 units. This was a 4.2% increase compared to April 2025.

The volume sold in April 2026 was $1,578,919,560. This was an 11.2% increase compared to April 2025.

The median sold price in April 2026 was $815,000. This was up 4.6% compared to April 2025.

The average days on market was 18 days in April 2026. This was up 28.6% compared to April 2025.

The number of new pending sales in April 2026 was 1,949 units. This was up 11.9% compared to April 2025.

The number of active listings in April 2026 was 2,556 units. This number was up 1.9% compared to April 2025.

The months of supply of inventory in April 2026 was 1.83. This was down 1.1% compared to April 2025.

NVAR Charts, Graphs, Social Media for April 2026 NVAR Housing Stats

April Housing Data: Click here.

Regional Jurisdiction Infographic: Click here.

NVAR Region Infographic: Click here.

2026 Regional Housing Market Forecast: Click here.

These links are accessible from the Market Stats page here: Click here.

About NVAR

The Northern Virginia Association of Realtors® (NVAR) serves as the voice of real estate in the Greater Northern Virginia Region. NVAR is dedicated to enhancing Realtor® success by delivering exceptional value, driving innovation, and impacting the industry. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, with a new Member Experience Center located in Loudoun County, NVAR supports its 13,000 members with essential resources, including industry education, advocacy, networking, and professional development opportunities. The Association is committed to promoting ethical practices and excellence in real estate. It advocates on behalf of homebuyers, sellers, renters, and commercial tenants who are directly affected by local, state, and federal policy decisions impacting affordability, property rights, and quality of life. NVAR strives to elevate the standards of the real estate industry and to contribute to the overall growth and prosperity of the Washington DC Metropolitan Area and beyond. nvar.com.

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SOURCE Northern Virginia Association of Realtors® (NVAR)