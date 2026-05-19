Northern Virginia Housing Market Outperforms U.S. in Sales and Price Growth in April 2026

Local sales rise 4.2% and median prices climb 4.6% as national market remains largely flat

FAIRFAX, Va., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Northern Virginia housing market continued to outperform national trends in April 2026, posting stronger sales growth, higher price appreciation, and significantly faster market activity compared to the broader U.S. housing market, according to the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors® (NVAR).

While existing-home sales nationally remained flat year-over-year, Northern Virginia recorded meaningful gains in transaction activity, underscoring the region's sustained buyer demand and economic stability despite ongoing affordability pressures and constrained inventory.

"What stands out most in this month's data is the widening gap between Northern Virginia and the national housing market," said NVAR CEO Ryan McLaughlin. "While many markets across the country are experiencing slower activity and rising inventory levels, Northern Virginia continues to see buyers actively competing for a limited number of homes. That sustained demand is continuing to drive both transaction activity and home values higher locally."

In April 2026, Northern Virginia recorded 1,650 closed sales, representing a 4.2% increase compared to April 2025. Nationally, existing home sales totaled 4.02 million units on an annualized basis, unchanged from one year earlier. The contrast highlights the continued strength of buyer activity locally, where demand remains elevated despite higher borrowing costs and limited inventory. Northern Virginia's growth in closed sales suggests buyers remain motivated by the region's employment opportunities, transportation infrastructure, and quality-of-life advantages.

Home prices in Northern Virginia also significantly outpaced national appreciation levels. The median sold price locally reached $815,000 in April 2026, a 4.6% increase year-over-year. By comparison, the national median existing-home price rose just 0.9% to $417,700.

"The continued growth in home prices locally reflects an ongoing imbalance between supply and demand," McLaughlin said. "Northern Virginia remains a highly competitive marketplace where available inventory still falls well below what would be considered a balanced housing market. Buyers are competing for limited opportunities, particularly in sought-after communities with strong schools, transit access, and proximity to employment hubs."

Although homes in Northern Virginia spent slightly more time on the market in April, properties still moved substantially faster than the national average. Days on market locally was 18 days in April 2026, up 28.6% from April 2025. Nationally, days on market came in at 32 days, a 10.3% increase from the prior year. The increase in days on market locally may indicate modestly improving conditions for buyers compared to the ultra-competitive pace seen over the past several years. However, homes in Northern Virginia are still selling nearly two weeks faster than the national average, demonstrating that demand remains strong.

Inventory growth remained modest both locally and nationally in April 2026. Northern Virginia had 2,556 active listings, a modest 1.9% increase from one year earlier. National active inventory rose 1.4% year-over-year to 1.47 million units.

While inventory growth rates were relatively similar, overall housing supply conditions remained dramatically tighter in Northern Virginia. The region posted just 1.83 months of supply in April 2026, down 1.1% compared to April 2025. Nationally, housing supply rose to 4.4 months, up 2.3% year-over-year. A housing market is generally considered balanced at approximately five to six months of supply, underscoring that Northern Virginia's limited inventory reflects sustained buyer demand and continued market stability.

The combination of sustained housing demand, limited developable land, and strong economic drivers continues to place upward pressure on home values while keeping inventory constrained. That reality reinforces both the opportunities and challenges facing today's buyers and sellers.

To help mitigate the housing supply challenge, NVAR recently launched its NOVA Housing Supply Framework — a bold, regionally unified, and locally adaptable strategy to increase housing supply, protect affordability, and preserve Northern Virginia's economic competitiveness. The Framework represents an unprecedented level of collaboration among Realtors®, builders, and the business community, uniting behind a single, focused policy platform designed to support predictable, efficient housing production and expanded homeownership opportunities.

Background

The Northern Virginia Association of Realtors® reports on home sales activity for Fairfax and Arlington counties, the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax, and Falls Church and the towns of Vienna, Herndon, and Clifton. Below are April 2026 regional home sales compared to April 2025 for Northern Virginia, with data derived from Bright MLS as of May 9, 2026 (total sales and listings may not include garage/parking spaces):

The number of closed sales in April 2026 was 1,650 units. This was a 4.2% increase compared to April 2025.

The volume sold in April 2026 was $1,578,919,560. This was an 11.2% increase compared to April 2025.

The median sold price in April 2026 was $815,000. This was up 4.6% compared to April 2025.

The average days on market was 18 days in April 2026. This was up 28.6% compared to April 2025.

The number of new pending sales in April 2026 was 1,949 units. This was up 11.9% compared to April 2025.

The number of active listings in April 2026 was 2,556 units. This number was up 1.9% compared to April 2025.

The months of supply of inventory in April 2026 was 1.83. This was down 1.1% compared to April 2025.

NVAR Charts, Graphs, Social Media for April 2026 NVAR Housing Stats

April National Comparison: Click here.

April Housing Data: Click here.

Regional Jurisdiction Infographic: Click here.

NVAR Region Infographic: Click here.

2026 Regional Housing Market Forecast: Click here.

These links are accessible from the Market Stats page here: Click here.

About NVAR

The Northern Virginia Association of Realtors® (NVAR) serves as the voice of real estate in the Greater Northern Virginia Region. NVAR is dedicated to enhancing Realtor® success by delivering exceptional value, driving innovation, and impacting the industry. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, with a new Member Experience Center located in Loudoun County, NVAR supports its 13,000 members with essential resources, including industry education, advocacy, networking, and professional development opportunities. The Association is committed to promoting ethical practices and excellence in real estate. It advocates on behalf of homebuyers, sellers, renters, and commercial tenants who are directly affected by local, state, and federal policy decisions impacting affordability, property rights, and quality of life. NVAR strives to elevate the standards of the real estate industry and to contribute to the overall growth and prosperity of the Washington DC Metropolitan Area and beyond. nvar.com.

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SOURCE Northern Virginia Association of Realtors® (NVAR)