Northern Virginia Technology Council Names Arcfield a 2024 NVTC Tech100 Company

CHANTILLY, Va., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcfield, a leading government technology and mission support provider, is honored to be recognized as a distinguished member of the 2024 Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) Tech100 honorees. This recognition speaks to Arcfield's deep-rooted commitment to enhancing national security, investing in STEM education to cultivate future innovators, and fueling economic growth that benefits communities across Northern Virginia.

NVTC, the trade association representing the National Capital Region's technology community, named Arcfield to the Tech100 for the company's role in advancing space and defense technologies, driving local talent development and supporting community growth. This year's Tech100 recognizes 68 leading technology companies, 27 visionary executives and five emerging leaders whose work is shaping the future of the Greater Washington technology community and beyond.

"We're proud to be named to the NVTC Tech100," said Kevin Kelly, CEO of Arcfield. "At Arcfield, our mission-driven focus isn't just about advancing technology; it's about delivering capabilities that protect lives and strengthen national security in an increasingly complex world. Every innovation we pursue is designed with a single goal in mind—to safeguard our nation and its people. This recognition is a testament to our commitment to national defense, to cultivating future tech leaders and to creating meaningful opportunities that elevate the community we proudly call home."

Over the past year, Arcfield has committed to expand its Chantilly headquarters, which will create new jobs and support the region's economic development. Arcfield's support of national security space, defense, and intelligence programs extends throughout the Northern Virginia region and beyond, with recent initiatives involving space system engineering and integration, cross-domain solutions and weather monitoring.

In addition to its technology leadership, Arcfield is dedicated to STEM education, supporting programs such as the Spy Museum's education programs, STEM for Her Day and Women in Data. Recently, the company also donated resources to support youth education in technology, helping inspire the next generation of talent.

Arcfield and the other NVTC Tech100 honorees will be recognized at this year's celebration at the Hilton McLean, Tysons Corner on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024.

About Arcfield

Arcfield was purpose-built to protect the nation and its allies through innovations in systems engineering and integration, space and mission launch assurance, cybersecurity, and conventional and hypersonic missile support. Headquartered in Chantilly, VA with 16 global offices, Arcfield employs more than 1,500 engineers, analysts, IT specialists and other professionals. The company has more than 65 years of collective proven experience supporting missions in cyber and space defense, hypersonic and nuclear deterrence, and warfighter readiness. Visit arcfield.com for more details.

