Northern Virginia's Premier Home Builder Unveils Sustainable Modular Homes

FAIRFAX, Va., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco-conscious Northern Virginians will soon be able to buy new-era modular POWERhaus homes designed by Van Metre Homes in partnership with Joseph Wheeler. By redefining 'breaking ground,' the new eco-friendly option in the housing market attracts buyers and builders alike with its energy efficiency and minimal waste.

Sustainability has recently become a major factor that homebuyers consider. Joseph Wheeler, professor of architecture at Virginia Tech School of Architecture and Design, explains that "[Modular construction gives] the builder control of a hundred percent of the job" especially since 95% of the modular home's pieces are created in Van Metre's Winchester, VA factory. Not only is this more efficient than traditional home building, but it also prevents waste as it allows Van Metre builders to order materials down to the exact dimension in bulk.

Kevin Rabil, Executive Vice President of Van Metre, noted, "We're trying to optimize [POWERhaus] for the end user and make sure that the home performs better." POWERhaus will appeal to eco-conscious home buyers who value energy efficiency and will be delighted to find out that modular homes are often more affordable.

While each room or "module" is being constructed in the factory, cutting-edge technology is installed as well, including clean-energy mini-splits (ductless units for heating and cooling), bathrooms, lighting, electric car-charging capabilities, home-energy control system that tracks energy consumption, and an induction cooking system that magnetically transfers heat directly from the stovetop to the pot limiting the amount of heat escaping.

Once all the rooms and parts for a single property are complete, they are then transported from the factory to the building site where they can easily be put together using Wheeler's refined "plug-and-play" concept. Lastly, the finishing touch of solar panels support POWERhaus in achieving "net zero" status which means the renewable energy source will produce more than or equal to energy that the house consumes.

Van Metre Homes has been Virginia's premier home builder for nearly seven decades. Van Metre properties can be found in several cities across Loudoun, Fairfax, Fauquier, Frederick, and Prince William counties. Not only has Van Metre continued to innovate and build state of the art homes, but their years dedicated to service, quality and philanthropic work have been recognized by the community and resulted in over 70 awards.

