NORTHGATE GONZÁLEZ MARKET'S WORLD CUP "FAMILIA FUTBOL" CAMPAIGN UNITED SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA THROUGH FOOD AND CULTURE

From freshly grilled ranchera-style steak, pollo, chorizo, handmade salsas, and other game-day favorites, Los Angelenos tasted what has made Northgate Market Southern California's destination for World Cup celebrations. Co-presented with Need Pastel, City of Champions also featured artists, content creators, and special performances.

"What made Familia Futbol so special wasn't just the matches on the field; it was seeing families create memories together," said Oscar González, Co-President of Northgate González Market. "We built this campaign around the traditions that define our community: gathering around the table, celebrating with authentic Mexican food, and sharing our love of the game with the people who matter most. By bringing together cultural icons, soccer legends, and the flavors our customers love, we celebrated the World Cup in a way that was uniquely Northgate. We sincerely thank our customers for making Northgate Market their destination for every match, every carne asada, and every celebration throughout this unforgettable tournament."

At the heart of the Familia Futbol campaign were Mexican cultural legends and sports icons, including Julio César Chavez, Jorge Campos, El Hijo del Santo, Angélica María, Scarlett Camberos, and the inclusion of the iconic Pedro Infante.

Additional soccer legends participating in the campaign included Paco Palencia, Claudio Suárez, Ramón Morales, Braulio Luna, Francisco "Maza" Rodríguez, and Carlos Hermosillo. World Cup veterans with deep ties to the community.

Familia Fútbol unfolded across Southern California through a series of activations through the World Cup Final, including:

Meet & Greet events featuring Julio César Chávez, El Hijo del Santo, and Angélica María

Eight Familia Fútbol Fan Fests transforming Northgate Market parking lots into community stadiums

Youth Soccer Clinics in partnership with Pixixi, led by Mexican soccer legends

Mother's Day World Cup Makeover Sweepstakes honoring the MVPs of game day

Father's Day Carne Asada Sweepstakes

World Cup Viewing Parties

For more information about Northgate González Market, please visit www.northgatemarket.com and follow @northgatemarket on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

ABOUT NORTHGATE GONZÁLEZ MARKET

Founded in 1980, Northgate González Market is an authentic, family-owned and operated Hispanic supermarket chain with more than 8,300 associates and 46 stores in Orange, Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, and San Diego counties. Headquartered in Anaheim, Calif., it maintains its cultural heritage by offering its customers the best quality and freshest foods and personalized service. Northgate Market's commitment to its communities is furthered by the González Reynoso Family Foundation, which provides scholarships and assists needy families. Visit www.northgatemarket.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Stephen Chavez

(310) 486-4104

[email protected]

SOURCE Northgate Market