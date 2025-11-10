NorthStar Anesthesia and Bayhealth Launch New Anesthesia Partnership in Dover, Delaware

DOVER, Delaware and IRVING, Texas, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NorthStar Anesthesia today announced a new partnership with Bayhealth Medical Center, Inc. ("Bayhealth") in Dover, Delaware, enhancing anesthesia services for patients and surgical teams across the region. The collaboration officially went live on November 10, marking the beginning of a strong alliance focused on clinical excellence, efficiency, and provider engagement.

Leading up to launch, retention of incumbent physicians and CRNAs has been highly successful. With a strong, experienced team already in place providing high-quality anesthesia care across Bayhealth's surgical and procedural areas, the team is well-positioned to attract and retain top talent in the future.

"At NorthStar, our mission has always been to partner with health systems that share our commitment to clinical quality, collaboration, and operational excellence," said Josh Lumbley, MD MBOE FASA, Chief Quality Officer at NorthStar Anesthesia. "Bayhealth's focus on patient-centered care aligns perfectly with our values, and we're proud to bring our proven care-team model to support their mission of serving Delaware communities."

"We're excited to welcome NorthStar Anesthesia as a trusted partner in elevating anesthesia services across our system," said John Fink, MD, MSHQS, Interim Chief Medical Officer and Vice President Quality and Medical Affairs of Bayhealth. "This partnership is already making an impact — we've seen strong recruitment results, a smooth transition for our clinical teams, and a shared commitment to improving the patient experience from day one."

The partnership leverages NorthStar's clinician-led model and performance-driven approach to help Bayhealth strengthen OR efficiency, support clinical quality, and enhance provider satisfaction. Early indicators point to strong alignment between both organizations' goals of improving access, continuity, and quality of anesthesia care in central Delaware.

About NorthStar Anesthesia

NorthStar Anesthesia is a company of caregivers, founded by an anesthesiologist and a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA). With more than 4,000 anesthesiologists and CRNAs under its banner, NorthStar partners with more than 280 health care client sites across more than 20 states and counting to deliver a more productive and efficient model of anesthesia care. Its "care team" approach focuses on the provision of high-quality care while measurably improving operating room performance.

About Bayhealth

Bayhealth's mission is to strengthen the health of our community, one life at a time. Bayhealth's commitment to our community runs deep. As central and southern Delaware's largest healthcare system, Bayhealth is comprised of Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus and Bayhealth Hospital, Sussex Campus, the freestanding Emergency Department in Smyrna, Bayhealth Emergency and Urgent Care Center, Total Care in Milton, as well as numerous satellite facilities and employed clinician practices encompassing a variety of specialties. Bayhealth is a technologically advanced not-for-profit healthcare system with more than 5,000 team members and a medical staff of more than 450 physicians and 200 advanced practice clinicians. Bayhealth is an affiliate of Penn Medicine for cardiothoracic surgery and is a member of the Penn Cancer Network. In Fiscal Year 2024, Bayhealth recorded 126,199 emergency department visits, 18,601 patients admitted to beds, 2,249 births and provided more than $9.6 million in unreimbursed care to patients. Visit Bayhealth.org for more information.

