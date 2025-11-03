NorthStar Anesthesia Announces Partnership with UChicago Medicine AdventHealth Hinsdale and La Grange in Illinois

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NorthStar Anesthesia, a leading national anesthesia practice management company, today announced its new partnership with UChicago Medicine AdventHealth Hinsdale and La Grange, two cornerstone hospitals within the AdventHealth Great Lakes Region.

The collaboration marks an exciting step forward in NorthStar's growing partnership with AdventHealth, reflecting a shared commitment to supporting exceptional clinicians and fostering strong hospital partnerships across the region.

"We are excited to welcome NorthStar Anesthesia to our Hinsdale and La Grange campuses," said Richard Phillips, MD, MBA, chief medical officer for UChicago Medicine AdventHealth Hinsdale and La Grange. "This collaboration aligns with our unwavering commitment to providing exceptional, team-based care to our patients, in collaboration with our esteemed surgeons. We look forward to the strong relationships and shared success this partnership will bring."

NorthStar's recruitment momentum at the Hinsdale and La Grange campuses has been exceptional, with enthusiastic interest from anesthesia professionals eager to join the team. Both hospitals have long been known as wonderful places to work—offering collegial environments, exceptional surgical teams, and a commitment to supporting the clinicians who serve their communities.

"This partnership represents another exciting milestone in our relationship with AdventHealth," said Adam Spiegel, Chief Executive Officer of NorthStar Anesthesia. "We're proud to be expanding our work together and inspired by the strong engagement we're seeing from clinicians who want to be part of the exceptional care delivered at these outstanding hospitals."

The partnership was announced on October 6th and is scheduled to officially go live on February 4th, with NorthStar supporting anesthesia services across UChicago Medicine AdventHealth Hinsdale and La Grange's surgical programs, adding to the existing partnership at the Bolingbrook campus.

About NorthStar Anesthesia

NorthStar Anesthesia is a company of caregivers, founded by an anesthesiologist and a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA). With more than 4,000 anesthesiologists and CRNAs under its banner, NorthStar partners with more than 280 client sites across more than 20 states and growing, to deliver a more productive and efficient model of anesthesia care. Its "care team" approach focuses on the provision of high-quality care while measurably improving operating room performance.

Learn more at www.northstaranesthesia.com or contact Allison Lessner, Director, at [email protected]—we'd love to connect.

About UChicago Medicine AdventHealth

With a sacred mission of Extending the Healing Ministry of Christ, UChicago Medicine AdventHealth is a connected system of care for every stage of life and health. A shared vision, common values, focus on whole-person health and commitment to making communities healthier unify the system's four hospitals located in Bolingbrook, Glendale Heights, Hinsdale and La Grange. The system also includes nearly 50 primary and specialty practice locations and two multispecialty ambulatory centers. In January 2023, The University of Chicago Medicine and AdventHealth launched a joint venture, bringing academic medicine to the western suburbs. The partnership builds on UChicago Medicine's national reputation for specialty and subspecialty care and AdventHealth's exceptional quality and rich legacy of whole-person care. For more information, visit uchicagomedicineadventhealth.org.

SOURCE NorthStar Anesthesia