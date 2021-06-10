NorthStar Anesthesia announces American Association of Nurse Anesthetists CEO, Randall Moore II, as its new Chief Anesthetist Officer

IRVING, Texas, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NorthStar Anesthesia, a leading provider of anesthesia care for patients across the country, has announced Randy Moore as its National Chief Anesthetist Officer.

Moore will join NorthStar Anesthesia after serving as the CEO of the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists (AANA) for the past four years. Moore brings extensive experience in leadership development in the field of anesthesia care and has a proven track record for building strong leadership teams at the local and executive levels, which will be invaluable as NorthStar expands its anesthesia services into new regions.

"NorthStar is committed to furthering its reputation as the destination employer for CRNAs and we are thrilled that Randy will be joining NorthStar to lead its CRNA services," said NorthStar Chief Executive Officer Adam Spiegel. "With Randy's extensive experience and expertise, he is uniquely positioned and qualified to understand and address the challenges that CRNAs face."

During his time as the AANA CEO, Moore led significant transformational changes for the organization including improving the organization's financial sustainability, increasing member engagement, improving member experience, and implementing new programs, products, and services for AANA members.

"The NorthStar team has established a world class model for providing excellent anesthesia care through its team-based approach and I'm excited to be joining the company at this pivotal moment in healthcare," Moore said. "I am looking forward to combining my clinical and healthcare management experience to support NorthStar in its mission to improve anesthesia care and better serve patients."





A member of the Illinois Association of Nurse Anesthetists, Moore previously served as the AANA treasurer and, before that, held several leadership roles at Passavant Hospital/Memorial Health System in central Illinois, including as the Director of Perioperative and Anesthesia Services and Director of Passavant Center for Pain Management.

While at Passavant, Moore was instrumental in expanding pain management services and the implementation of clinical quality initiatives, including one of the first Enhanced Recovery After Anesthesia (ERAS) programs in the Midwest.

A strong proponent of patient safety and clinical leadership, Moore has served on the Boards of the Anesthesia Patient Safety Foundation, Council on Surgical and Perioperative Safety, and the AANA.

In addition to Moore's clinical and healthcare management experience, Moore served as a commissioned officer in the U.S. Army Reserve for over 22 years. Before retiring at the rank of Major, Moore served as an infantryman, combat medic, and as an active duty CRNA providing combat surgical care with the Forward Surgical Teams in Afghanistan.

NorthStar is a leader in the growing national trend of hospitals and medical centers externally sourcing certain medical practices to help them provide high-quality, efficient care while ensuring that patients continue to receive the best outcomes and care possible.





About NorthStar Anesthesia

NorthStar Anesthesia is a company of caregivers, founded by an anesthesiologist and a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA). With more than 2,000 anesthesiologists and CRNAs under its banner, NorthStar partners with more than 170 hospitals and medical centers to deliver a more productive and efficient model of anesthesia care. Its "care team" approach focuses on the provision of high-quality care while measurably improving operating room performance. For more information, visit www.northstaranesthesia.com.

