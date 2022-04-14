NORTHSTAR ANESTHESIA ANNOUNCES NEW SERVICES FOR CHESAPEAKE REGIONAL HEALTHCARE

IRVING, Texas, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NorthStar Anesthesia, an industry leader in providing modernized anesthesia care for nearly two decades, has announced new services for Chesapeake Regional Healthcare in Virginia, working with Chesapeake Regional Hospital and the Surgery Center of Chesapeake.

"As NorthStar continues to grow, we're excited to announce significant expansion in Virginia," said NorthStar CEO, Adam Spiegel. "This regional density and expanded reach will enable NorthStar to better serve patients across the Commonwealth."

Chesapeake Regional Healthcare is an independent healthcare system based in Chesapeake, Virginia with a focus on technologically advanced, compassionate care. NorthStar transitioned to provide anesthesia services at Chesapeake Regional Hospital and the Surgery Center of Chesapeake on February 20, 2022. The team has reported positive results on the ground as NorthStar continues to grow across the state of Virginia.

"At Chesapeake, we're constantly evolving and expanding the breadth of our services for the community," said Reese Jackson, President and CEO at Chesapeake Regional Healthcare. "Our teams look forward to working with NorthStar and continuing to grow together."

NorthStar will continue to expand across the nation as they work to increase their impact on the provision of anesthesia.

To learn more about NorthStar Anesthesia, visit www.northstaranesthesia.com.

About NorthStar Anesthesia

NorthStar Anesthesia is a company of caregivers, founded by an anesthesiologist and a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA). With more than 2,000 anesthesiologists and CRNAs under its banner, NorthStar partners with more than 180 health care facilities to deliver a more productive and efficient model of anesthesia care. Its "care team" approach focuses on the provision of high-quality care while measurably improving operating room performance. For more information, visit www.northstaranesthesia.com.

