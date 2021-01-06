NorthStar Anesthesia Completes Transition to Serve Beaumont Health

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NorthStar Anesthesia, a leader in anesthesia care for hospitals across the country, has completed its transition to provide anesthesia services to seven Beaumont Health facilities in and around the Detroit, Michigan area.

As of January 1, 2021, NorthStar is now managing the anesthesia services for Beaumont's Royal Oak, Troy, and Grosse Pointe hospitals and their associated ambulatory surgery centers and pain clinics. In August 2020, NorthStar started managing anesthesia services at Beaumont's Dearborn, Taylor, Trenton, and Wayne hospitals and their associated ambulatory surgery centers and pain clinics.

"NorthStar is proud to serve Beaumont, a pillar of Michigan health care that is known for excellence and the highest standard of patient care," NorthStar CEO Adam Spiegel said. "We are equally proud that the NorthStar team serving Beaumont will consist of so many fellowship-trained anesthesiologists and such a high percentage of the heroic CRNAs who have been integral to Beaumont's COVID response and top tier surgical practices."

In 2020, Beaumont decided to follow national best practices and have one organization manage both CRNAs and anesthesiologists at seven of its facilities. Beaumont had previously employed CRNAs and relied upon independent anesthesiologists.

Beaumont selected NorthStar because of its experience successfully managing transitions of anesthesia practices at more than 140 hospitals and medical centers.

"We have been very pleased with NorthStar's smooth transition at Beaumont's South campuses since August," said David Claeys, president of the Dearborn and Farmington Hills hospital campuses for Beaumont Health. "NorthStar has recruited high-quality, new anesthesiologists and CRNAs to join our team and these have been great additions to join the incumbent staff at our facilities."

At Beaumont's Royal Oak, Troy, and Grosse Pointe hospitals the majority of the incumbent anesthesiologists and the majority of the Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) who were already working at these facilities wanted to continue serving Beaumont's patients, and NorthStar enabled them to do so.

"Our Beaumont family is thrilled that so many of the existing team members at our campuses chose to join NorthStar. We look forward to each team member's continued contributions to help us deliver compassionate, extraordinary care every day to the patients we serve," Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak President Nancy Susick said. "From day one of the transition, NorthStar properly staffed these sites to meet patient needs and maintain our standard of care."

In addition to transitioning incumbents, NorthStar has also added new anesthesiologists, including those with fellowship training in cardiac, pediatric, critical care, and obstetric surgical specialties. Several are former Beaumont residents NorthStar recruited back to Michigan from other medical institutions.

Before allowing any physician or CRNA to practice at Beaumont, Beaumont's medical practice committees must review and approve each anesthesiologist and CRNA through a robust credentialing process, which includes an extensive background check, evaluation of patient care history, assessment of academic credentials and review of any legal actions.

"The NorthStar anesthesia team at Beaumont will continue to provide the high level of patient care Beaumont and our communities expect," said Dr. Romeo Kaddoum, a fellowship-trained cardiac anesthesiologist who serves as NorthStar's Regional Chief Medical Officer over its Michigan markets and facilities and will be practicing at Beaumont's facilities. Dr. Kaddoum previously practiced for 10 years at Detroit Medical Center, Ascension Health, and McLaren Healthcare System.

"Our team is grounded in Michigan and committed to serving our local communities. For example, the CRNA team has been vital to Beaumont's efforts during COVID-19, going above and beyond to help cover shifts and provide ICU coverage during the surge. They are true heroes," added Christina Stevens, NorthStar's Vice President, CRNA Services over its Michigan markets.

NorthStar manages care for 140 hospitals and medical centers across the country which are organized into 27 separate entities for reporting under the Merit-Based Incentive Payment System (MIPS) to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. In 2019, 24 of these entities – including the largest facilities for which NorthStar manages care providers and all of its Michigan based practices – received a score of "exceptional performance" under MIPS, placing NorthStar at the 95th percentile nationwide among providers. The MIPS score specifically accounts for quality of care, resource use, and clinical practice improvement activities for anesthesia.

