NorthStar Anesthesia Partners with Skyline Surgery Center to Enhance Anesthesia Care and Management

POCATELLO, Idaho, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NorthStar Anesthesia is excited to announce a new partnership with Skyline Surgery Center to provide anesthesia care and management services, effective January 2, 2025. This collaboration marks NorthStar's second site in Idaho, following the success of its partnership with Portneuf Medical Center, and has continued the culture of excellence and best-in class clinical quality in anesthesia delivery that was established in the NorthStar / Portneuf partnership.

The partnership is notable for its expedited start-up, which saw a smooth, successful transition and was fully staffed on the first day of operations. The existing successful anesthesia partnership at Portneuf Medical Center laid the groundwork for this success, and NorthStar's staffing footprint in the area has now doubled within a 12-month period.

"We are thrilled to partner with Skyline Surgery Center to continue our anesthesia services within the Pocatello community," said Adam Spiegel, CEO of NorthStar Anesthesia. "This partnership exemplifies our 'One Team' approach, where we rely on the strength and experience of our talented teams to meet the unique needs of each facility. The transition was executed seamlessly, and we are proud to bring the same level of care and operational efficiency we've developed at Portneuf to Skyline."

A key element of this partnership is the conversion to a CRNA-independent practice model, which allows for greater clinical flexibility and operational efficiency, and which ensures that patients continue to receive high-quality, individualized care. NorthStar's ability to quickly and effectively deploy this model reflects the company's commitment to excellence in anesthesia management and its ability to tailor solutions to fit each healthcare setting.

"The collaboration between teams has been extremely strong. NorthStar's professionalism and commitment to operational discipline will continue our tradition of excellent care delivery in the Pocatello community," added Deborah Meyer, Administrator at Skyline Surgery Center.

The partnership with Skyline Surgery Center represents another important step in NorthStar's growth in Idaho and highlights its ability to successfully expand its services to meet the needs of local communities.

About NorthStar Anesthesia:

NorthStar Anesthesia is a company of caregivers, founded by an anesthesiologist and a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA). With more than 4,000 anesthesiologists and CRNAs under its banner, NorthStar partners with more than 300 health care facilities across 25 states to deliver a more productive and efficient model of anesthesia care. Its "care team" approach focuses on the provision of high-quality care while measurably improving operating room performance. For more information, visit www.northstaranesthesia.com.

About Skyline Surgery Center:

Skyline Surgery Center is a leading outpatient surgical facility in Pocatello, Idaho, committed to providing exceptional, patient-focused care in a comfortable, efficient setting. With a team of experienced healthcare professionals, Skyline offers a range of surgical services designed to meet the unique needs of each patient.

