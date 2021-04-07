NorthStar Anesthesia to Provide Anesthesia Services for Five New Hospitals, Surgical Centers & Healthcare Systems

IRVING, Texas, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NorthStar Anesthesia, an industry leader in providing modernized anesthesia care for over two decades, has expanded to serve new states and regional systems across the country.

Over the last few months, NorthStar transitioned to serve five new hospitals, surgical centers and healthcare systems. These systems are Saint Francis Healthcare, which is part of the Trinity Health System, the Great Falls Clinic and Lubbock Heart and Surgical Hospital, which are owned by Surgery Partners, Alliance Specialty Surgical Center, and the East Coast Surgery Center.

"At NorthStar we are thrilled to be serving these new communities in Delaware, Florida, Montana, and Texas," said NorthStar CEO, Adam Spiegel. "We look forward to working with the many incumbent providers from these sites that have joined NorthStar as well as recruiting additional high-quality anesthesiologists and CRNAs to join these teams."

In addition to geographic expansion, this growth within existing partnerships highlights NorthStar's strong track record of providing high-quality anesthesia care.

Saint Francis Healthcare in Wilmington, Delaware, a member of Trinity Health, offers critical healthcare services including emergency care, cardiology and cancer care. During the transition, NorthStar retained 100% of incumbent physicians and a majority of CRNAs. NorthStar provides anesthesia services to three other Trinity hospitals.

"At Saint Francis, we provide our patients with service above and beyond what is expected. It was clear from the start that NorthStar Anesthesia would put our patients first and be a great partner," said Brandon Harvath, President and Chief Operating Officer at Saint Francis Healthcare. "NorthStar Anesthesia provided the necessary guidance, support and structure, as we transitioned anesthesia providers. Their team's engagement and constant communication made the transition both seamless and successful."

At the Great Falls Clinic in Montana, NorthStar retained 100% of providers with a seamless transition that took place on January 20, 2021. The Great Falls Clinic is the fourth oldest medical clinic west of the Mississippi and cares for 250,000 residents living in the seventeen north central Montana counties.

"Retaining our existing providers was a top priority for our anesthesia transition," said Wayne Gillis, Chief Executive Officer of the Great Falls Clinic. "NorthStar fully supported that initiative and was able to secure 100% of our existing providers. Not only did NorthStar ensure a smooth transition, but with their help we were able to add open heart procedures to our existing cardiovascular service line within three weeks of NorthStar assuming anesthesia services."

NorthStar Anesthesia was also able to retain 100% of the incumbent physicians at Lubbock Heart and Surgical Hospital in Lubbock, Texas. Lubbock Heart and Surgical Hospital is a physician-owned hospital serving the South Plains region.

"NorthStar Anesthesia came in and developed a strong plan to support our anesthesia service needs and desired growth. Not only were they able to support us earlier than anticipated, they developed a strong recruiting strategy and secured strong, long term providers that have supported our hospital's growth plan," said Ashlye Kaerwer, Chief Nursing Officer at Lubbock Heart Hospital & Surgical Center. "We strongly value NorthStar's partnership, their communication, and ongoing willingness to support the needs of our hospital and surgery center."

About NorthStar Anesthesia

NorthStar Anesthesia is a company of caregivers, founded by an anesthesiologist and a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA). With more than 2,000 anesthesiologists and CRNAs under its banner, NorthStar partners with more than 170 hospitals and medical centers to deliver a more productive and efficient model of anesthesia care. Its "care team" approach focuses on the provision of high-quality care while measurably improving operating room performance. For more information, visit www.northstaranesthesia.com.

