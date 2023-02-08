NORTHSTAR ANESTHESIA TO PROVIDE NEW SERVICES FOR SOUTHERN ILLINOIS HEALTHCARE AND LIMESTONE SURGERY CENTER

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NorthStar Anesthesia, an industry leader in anesthesia care for nearly two decades, continues to expand access to high quality anesthesia care with services at two new facilities, Southern Illinois Healthcare (SIH) and Limestone Surgery Center.

"I'm proud to share that NorthStar will now provide anesthesia services for SIH and Limestone Surgery Center, representing expansions in key markets," said NorthStar CEO Adam Spiegel. "We are excited to work with these teams and deliver top quality anesthesia care for those communities."

SIH is a not-for-profit health system in the southernmost counties of Illinois, including four hospitals, a comprehensive cancer center, a level II trauma center and more than 30 outpatient and specialty practices. SIH is the region's largest employer and provider of charity care. NorthStar began providing anesthesia services on December 8, 2022, retaining a majority of the incumbent CRNAs and physician anesthesiologists.

Limestone Surgery Center, a joint venture between SCA Health and Virtua Health, provides care to the Wilmington community and is accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC). Limestone Surgery Center was the first freestanding surgery center in the state and is the top ASC in Delaware. NorthStar transitioned to provide anesthesia services at Limestone Surgery Center on November 14, 2022, with a fully staffed team and no disruptions in patient care during the center's busiest day ever.

"We are very pleased to work with NorthStar as our new anesthesia provider," said Limestone Surgery Center CEO, Jill Jarboe, RN, BSN, CAIP. "NorthStar will help to make our anesthesia care practice more efficient for the Wilmington community and our teams are already excited to work together."

To learn more about NorthStar Anesthesia, visit www.northstaranesthesia.com.

About NorthStar Anesthesia

NorthStar Anesthesia is a company of caregivers, founded by an anesthesiologist and a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA). With more than 2,000 anesthesiologists and CRNAs under its banner, NorthStar partners with more than 180 health care facilities to deliver a more productive and efficient model of anesthesia care. Its "care team" approach focuses on the provision of high-quality care while measurably improving operating room performance. For more information, visit www.northstaranesthesia.com.

Media Contact:

Simone Jackenthal

Trident DMG

202-923-5296

[email protected]

SOURCE NorthStar Anesthesia