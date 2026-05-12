NorthStar Strengthens Virginia ASC Presence with Three New Partnerships

Partnership Launches in Hampton Roads, Richmond, and Northern Virginia highlight the company's growing role in the Mid-Atlantic outpatient surgery market

IRVING, Texas, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia has quietly become one of the most dynamic ambulatory surgery center (ASC) markets in the Mid-Atlantic. Population growth in Northern Virginia, a thriving healthcare corridor in Richmond, and a steady expansion of surgeon-owned facilities have made the Commonwealth a focal point for outpatient surgical growth.

For more than a decade, NorthStar Anesthesia has built a durable presence across the state. That strategy accelerated in early 2026 with three new ASC partnerships:

Careplex Orthopaedic ASC in Hampton Roads

ASC in Hampton Roads MedRVA Healthcare Stony Point and West Creek Surgery Centers in Richmond

in Richmond An otolaryngology center in Northern Virginia (opening Spring 2026)

While each partnership developed under different circumstances, together they highlight a broader theme: NorthStar's ability to bring stability, transparency, and ASC-specific expertise to a rapidly evolving outpatient market.

A Deliberate Growth Market

Virginia has long been a strategic priority for NorthStar. Through both acquisition and organic expansion, the company now supports surgery centers across Northern Virginia, Richmond, Fredericksburg, Roanoke, and the Tidewater region.

Many of these facilities operate five or more operating rooms; large, complex ASCs that require consistent staffing and operational discipline.

That statewide density provides several advantages:

Competitive recruiting leverage in a tight anesthesia labor market

Strong relationships with local clinicians

Greater operational continuity during transitions

"In the ASC environment, consistency matters," said Cindy Myers, Vice President of Operations for NorthStar's Ambulatory Surgery Center division. "Surgeons want a team that knows their workflow, understands the pace of outpatient surgery, and can help the center run efficiently every day."

In Virginia, NorthStar is not a newcomer. It is a known quantity.

What ASC Leaders Are Looking For

Across the Virginia market, ASC administrators and surgeon-owners are facing a similar set of pressures: rising provider costs, staffing instability, and increasing financial accountability.

NorthStar's approach focuses on addressing those challenges directly.

Rather than rotating hospital clinicians through surgery centers, the company builds dedicated ASC teams supported by recruiters and operational leaders who focus exclusively on ambulatory environments. Clinicians are trained for the fast-paced workflows that define successful surgery centers:rapid turnover, short-acting anesthetics, and efficient recoveries that keep cases moving.

Financial transparency is another differentiator. NorthStar provides structured monthly reporting on operating room efficiency, case mix trends, and provider expense alignment, allowing ASC leadership to better understand utilization patterns and forecast potential financial exposure.

For surgeon-owned facilities in particular, that level of visibility has become increasingly important.

Three Partnerships, One Strategy

Each of NorthStar's recent and imminent Virginia starts reflects a different aspect of this approach.

At Careplex Orthopaedic ASC, leadership is prioritizing building a stable anesthesia team in a region known for significant provider turnover. NorthStar's regional recruiting infrastructure and dedicated leadership model are helping to establish that stability.

At MedRVA Healthcare Stony Point and West Creek Surgery Centers, a surgeon-owned organization in Richmond, the focus was financial clarity. NorthStar introduced structured operational reporting designed to align staffing models with case volume and utilization patterns, retaining 100% of the incumbent team through the transition.

At a newly established otolaryngology ASC in Northern Virginia, the primary goal has been certainty from day one. NorthStar's regional provider network and ASC-specific staffing model offer s surgeons confidence that the center will launch with a consistent, committed team.

A Model for ASC Growth

The Virginia experience reflects a broader shift in healthcare delivery. More complex procedures, including orthopedic joint replacements, are increasingly moving into outpatient settings, placing new demands on anesthesia partners who understand the ASC environment.

NorthStar's growing presence in Virginia demonstrates a model built for that transition: dedicated ambulatory teams, transparent operations, and regional density that supports long-term stability.

For ASC leaders evaluating anesthesia partnerships, the takeaway is simple: scale and service do not have to be mutually exclusive.

In Virginia, NorthStar is showing that the right combination of both can drive the next phase of ambulatory surgical growth.

We'd love to discuss your next phase of ASC growth. Contact James Bagliani, Director for a consultation today: [email protected]

About NorthStar Anesthesia

NorthStar Anesthesia is a company of caregivers, founded by an anesthesiologist and a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA). With more than 4,000 anesthesiologists and CRNAs under its banner, NorthStar partners with more than 280 health care client sites across more than 20 states and counting to deliver a more productive and efficient model of anesthesia care. Its "care team" approach focuses on the provision of high-quality care while measurably improving operating room performance.

James Bagliani, Director

[email protected]

SOURCE NorthStar Anesthesia