NORTHWELL HEALTH, HISPANIC STAR FORM STRATEGIC ALLIANCE TO ADVANCE DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION IN THE HEALTHCARE SYSTEM

The Alliance was announced at a Northwell Health reception on May 11 celebrating the inaugural 50 scholarship recipients funded with the support of Hispanic Star partners. These funds complement a $2.17 million Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, Access, Leadership and Success grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) to create a pipeline for a diverse nursing workforce that was awarded to the Hofstra Northwell School of Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies.

"We are excited by the opportunities we will unlock with this new collaboration with Hispanic Star," said Michael J. Dowling, president and CEO of Northwell Health. "Uniting the expertise of our two organizations will significantly improve our ability to serve the Hispanic community, as well as increase representation and inclusion of Hispanics within Northwell. The scholarships for nurses is an important first initiative, and we look forward to creating additional initiatives with Hispanic Star more broadly across Northwell Health."

These scholarships are the first program of the Hispanic Star Fund, which is a dedicated fund to help corporations implement their impact programs at the local, regional and national levels. The fund will be devoted to advancing the four priorities of the Latinx community: good health and wellbeing, quality and education, gender equality, as well as decent work and economic growth.

"I am really grateful to Northwell Health and our Hispanic Star partners. Together, we are building a program that tackles a very specific need of the community. Using our power to mobilize corporations to advance the priorities of Latinos, we look forward to the positive impact we can have in the healthcare space that will uplift the Hispanic community," stated Claudia Romo Edelman, Founder & CEO of We Are Human and its Hispanic Star platform.

"At Procter and Gamble, we believe that Hispanic Progress fuels America's Progress. That is why we are committed to using our voice to challenge stereotypes, and to support programs like the Hispanic Star Healthcare Heroes Scholarship that advance Hispanic Communities and help improve representation in critical sectors to our country's future," said Jeronimo Escudero, Senior Brand Director, NA OC, and corporate US Hispanic E&I.

"We are delighted to work with Hispanic Star to help support Latinx candidates who are eager to pursue and advance their nursing careers. While 20% of healthcare workers are Hispanic, only 3.6% of nurses are Hispanic. Since the inception of the nursing school, we have been committed to the holistic recruitment of a diverse faculty and student population that is representative of the communities we serve. This scholarship program abundantly delivers on that commitment," said Dr. Kathleen Gallo, founding Dean of the Hofstra School of Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies and Chief Learning Officer of Northwell Health.

About We Are All Human

The We Are All Human Foundation is a registered 501(c)3 non-profit devoted to equity, diversity and inclusion. Made up of an experienced group of marketers and sustainability activists with backgrounds from the United Nations, global affairs, media, and the corporate world, our team is committed to making change through collective action.

The Hispanic Star is a platform of the We Are All Human Foundation that works to unify Hispanics around progress. Leading companies, Hispanic organizations and community leaders join together under the Hispanic Star banner to provide relief to people in need, remove barriers to growth, and create opportunities in education and career development for Hispanics.

To see a full list of signatories and the Hispanic organizations behind the Hispanic Promise, please click here. If you are interested in having your company sign the Hispanic Promise, please reach out to [email protected].

About Northwell Health

Northwell Health is New York State's largest health care provider and private employer, with 21 hospitals, 850 outpatient facilities and more than 12,000 affiliated physicians. We care for over two million people annually in the New York metro area and beyond, thanks to philanthropic support from our communities. Our 79,000 employees – 18,900 nurses and 4,900 employed doctors, including members of Northwell Health Physician Partners – are working to change health care for the better. We're making breakthroughs in medicine at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research. We're training the next generation of medical professionals at the visionary Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and the Hofstra Northwell School of Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies. For information on our more than 100 medical specialties, visit Northwell.edu and follow us @NorthwellHealth on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

The Hofstra Northwell School of Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies , launched in 2015, aims to be the global leader in interprofessional education preparing the next generation of advanced practice nurses, physician assistants and cardiopulmonary perfusionists. The school incorporates the diverse academic programs and infrastructure of Hofstra University, as well as the significant clinical activities and educational resources of Northwell Health.

