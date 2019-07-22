Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings and Quarterly Dividend

Northwest Bancshares, Inc.

Jul 22, 2019, 09:00 ET

WARREN, Pa., July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Bancshares, Inc., (the "Company"), (NasdaqGS: NWBI) announced net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 of $26.4 million, or $0.25 per diluted share. This represents an increase of $84,000, or 0.3%, compared to the same quarter last year when net income was $26.3 million or $0.25 per diluted share. The annualized returns on average shareholders' equity and average assets for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 were 8.01% and 1.02% compared to 8.67% and 1.11% for the same quarter last year.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share payable on August 15, 2019 to shareholders of record as of August 1, 2019. This is the 99th consecutive quarter in which the Company has paid a cash dividend. Based on the market value of the Company's stock as of June 30, 2019, this represents an annualized dividend yield of approximately 4.09%.

In making this announcement, Ronald J. Seiffert, Chairman, President and CEO, noted, "We were extremely pleased with loan growth for both the current quarter of 1.9% and for the first six months of the year of 3.5%." Mr. Seiffert added that "despite the expected six basis point decline in our net interest margin during the quarter due to the shape of the yield curve, we believe it is very important to continue to grow and diversify our loan portfolio."  He continued, "As the result of strategic investments that we made during the first half of this year, we are extremely well-positioned to focus on sales execution and operating efficiencies for the remainder of 2019. These investments included the successful integration of Union Community Bank, the implementation of nCino as our new commercial loan origination platform and Ellie Mae's Encompass as our new residential mortgage loan origination platform, as well as the staffing of our commercial and residential mortgage loan origination teams."

Net interest income increased by $8.4 million, or 10.0%, to $92.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, from $84.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, primarily due to a $12.8 million, or 14.5%, increase in interest income on loans receivable and a $1.0 million, or 31.5%, increase in interest income on mortgage-backed securities. These increases were primarily due to increases of $743.4 million, or 9.5%, and $75.0 million, or 13.2%, in the average balances of loans and mortgage-backed securities, respectively.  Additionally, the average yield on loans and mortgage-backed securities increased by 21 and 37 basis points, respectively, over the prior year period. Partially offsetting this improvement was an increase in interest expense on deposits of $5.2 million, or 70.8%, due to increases in market interest rates that have occurred over the past year. The net impact of these changes caused the Company's net interest margin to increase to 3.91% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 from 3.86% for the same quarter last year.

The provision for loan losses decreased by $682,000, or 12.8%, to $4.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, from $5.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The provision was elevated in the prior year due primarily to the closure of the Company's consumer finance subsidiary and the runoff of the legacy portfolio.  During the current quarter, net charge-offs were elevated due to an additional write down of approximately $4.0 million on a residential land development loan in our Western New York region.  This write down was previously fully reserved.

Noninterest income decreased by $746,000, or 3.1%, to $23.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, from $24.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. This decrease was primarily due to a $1.1 million, or 48.7%, decline in bank owned life insurance income due to a death benefit received during the prior year.  Partially offsetting this decline was an increase in service charges and fees of $431,000, or 3.3%, to $13.3 million for the current quarter compared to $12.9 million for the prior year's quarter, primarily as a result of increased customer activity from the United Community Bank ("UCB") acquisition.  Additionally, there was an increase in trust and other financial services income of $394,000, or 9.7%, to $4.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, from $4.0 million for the same quarter last year primarily due to new brokerage production.

Noninterest expense increased by $7.7 million, or 11.1%, to $77.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, from $69.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. This increase resulted primarily from a $3.0 million, or 7.6%, increase in compensation and employee benefits due to both internal growth in compensation and staff as well as the addition of UCB employees. In addition, processing expenses increased by $1.1 million, or 11.2%, as we continue to invest in technology and infrastructure to meet the demands of becoming a $10.0 billion institution. Also contributing to this increase was an increase in restructuring and acquisition expense of $712,000 due to expenses incurred as part of the UCB acquisition.

Net income for the six month period ended June 30, 2019 was $51.4 million, or $0.49 per diluted share.  This represents an increase of $143,000, or 0.3%, compared to the six month period ended June 30, 2018, when net income was $51.3 million, or $0.50 per diluted share.  The annualized returns on average shareholders' equity and average assets for the six month period ended June 30, 2019 were 7.99% and 1.02% compared to 8.54% and 1.09% for the same period last year.  This increase in net income was the result of an increase in net interest income after provision of $13.0 million, or 8.3% which was partially offset by an increase in noninterest expense of $11.7 million, or 8.5%.  Contributing to the additional expense is the added cost of the Union Community Bank operations, including new marketing costs, additional processing costs associated with our new commercial and residential mortgage platforms as well as increased online banking usage fees, and the acquisition costs associated with the Union Community Bank conversion in March 2019.

Headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company of Northwest Bank. Founded in 1896, Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, employee benefits and wealth management services, as well as the fulfillment of business and personal insurance needs. Northwest operates 172 full-service community banking offices and ten free standing drive-through facilities in Pennsylvania, New York and Ohio. Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market ("NWBI"). Additional information regarding Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank can be accessed on-line at www.northwest.com.

Forward-Looking Statements - This release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition and results of operations of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. including, without limitations, statements relating to the earnings outlook of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements, include among others, the following possibilities: (1) changes in the interest rate environment; (2) competitive pressure among financial services companies; (3) general economic conditions including an increase in non-performing loans; (4) changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; (5) difficulties in continuing to improve operating efficiencies; (6) difficulties in the integration of acquired businesses or the ability to complete sales transactions; and (7) increased risk associated with commercial real-estate and business loans. Management has no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


June 30,

 2019

December 31,

 2018

June 30,

 2018

Assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$

106,988

68,789

133,045

Marketable securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $850,248, $811,015 and $814,848, respectively)

854,765

801,450

799,878

Marketable securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $20,676, $22,446 and $25,212, respectively)

20,414

22,765

25,747

Total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities

982,167

893,004

958,670






Residential mortgage loans

2,899,164

2,864,470

2,800,668

Home equity loans

1,314,947

1,258,422

1,276,181

Consumer loans

1,011,424

859,713

700,925

Commercial real estate loans

2,808,153

2,471,821

2,553,223

Commercial loans

703,194

597,013

611,373

Total loans receivable

8,736,882

8,051,439

7,942,370

Allowance for loan losses

(53,107)

(55,214)

(57,332)

Loans receivable, net

8,683,775

7,996,225

7,885,038






Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

14,966

15,635

7,887

Accrued interest receivable

28,742

24,490

24,959

Real estate owned, net

2,070

2,498

2,722

Premises and equipment, net

148,973

143,390

146,276

Bank owned life insurance

186,870

171,079

170,791

Goodwill

344,720

307,420

307,420

Other intangible assets

24,112

19,821

22,629

Other assets

89,088

34,211

35,917

Total assets

$

10,505,483

9,607,773

9,562,309






Liabilities and shareholders' equity




Liabilities




Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$

1,944,550

1,736,156

1,732,664

Interest-bearing demand deposits

1,670,983

1,455,460

1,485,938

Money market deposit accounts

1,784,437

1,661,623

1,686,052

Savings deposits

1,683,551

1,636,099

1,697,396

Time deposits

1,600,372

1,404,841

1,405,328

Total deposits

8,683,893

7,894,179

8,007,378






Borrowed funds

171,677

234,389

99,889

Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance

54,507

43,298

51,640

Accrued interest payable

1,207

744

568

Other liabilities

138,854

66,312

62,741

Junior subordinated debentures

121,757

111,213

111,213

Total liabilities

9,171,895

8,350,135

8,333,429






Shareholders' equity




Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued






Common stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 106,614,607, 103,354,030, and 103,122,890 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

1,066

1,034

1,031

Paid-in-capital

798,942

745,926

739,673

Retained earnings

562,799

550,374

531,269

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(29,219)

(39,696)

(43,093)

Total shareholders' equity

1,333,588

1,257,638

1,228,880

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

10,505,483


9,607,773


9,562,309






Equity to assets

12.69

%

13.09

%

12.85

%

Tangible common equity to assets

9.52

%

10.03

%

9.74

%

Book value per share

$

12.51

12.17

11.92

Tangible book value per share

$

9.05

9.00

8.72

Closing market price per share

$

17.61

16.94

17.39

Full time equivalent employees

2,238

2,128

2,118

Number of banking offices

182

172

172

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


Quarter ended

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

2019

2019

2018

2018

2018

Interest income:








Loans receivable

$

100,917

94,935

92,512

90,733

88,106

Mortgage-backed securities

4,280

3,965

3,942

3,572

3,254

Taxable investment securities

898

936

924

814

648

Tax-free investment securities

237

182

170

205

313

FHLB dividends

316

171

151

119

85

Interest-earning deposits

159

100

69

162

469

Total interest income

106,807

100,289

97,768

95,605

92,875










Interest expense:








Deposits

12,484

10,145

8,985

8,233

7,309

Borrowed funds

1,720

2,162

1,952

1,555

1,340

Total interest expense

14,204

12,307

10,937

9,788

8,649










Net interest income

92,603

87,982

86,831

85,817

84,226

Provision for loan losses

4,667

6,467

3,792

6,982

5,349

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

87,936

81,515

83,039

78,835

78,877










Noninterest income:








Gain/(loss) on sale of investments

29

(6)

4




Service charges and fees

13,339

12,043

12,827

13,158

12,908

Trust and other financial services income

4,444

4,195

4,246

4,254

4,050

Insurance commission income

2,145

2,178

1,906

2,046

2,090

Gain/(loss) on real estate owned, net

91

(3)

(14)

(247)

176

Income from bank owned life insurance

1,197

1,005

1,038

1,460

2,333

Mortgage banking income

188

216

213

82

77

Other operating income

1,930

2,034

3,028

1,804

2,475

Total noninterest income

23,363

21,662

23,248

22,557

24,109










Noninterest expense:








Compensation and employee benefits

42,008

38,188

39,319

37,535

39,031

Premises and occupancy costs

7,387

7,218

6,567

6,821

6,824

Office operations

3,708

3,131

3,455

3,508

3,768

Collections expense

939

308

780

483

434

Processing expenses

10,634

10,434

10,160

9,620

9,560

Marketing expenses

2,729

1,886

2,331

1,949

2,014

Federal deposit insurance premiums

681

706

637

721

671

Professional services

3,198

2,524

3,134

2,368

2,819

Amortization of intangible assets

1,760

1,447

1,346

1,462

1,520

Real estate owned expense

128

159

187

205

133

Restructuring/acquisition expense

1,105

1,926

435

186

393

Other expense

3,235

3,497

3,922

1,759

2,620

Total noninterest expense

77,512

71,424

72,273

66,617

69,787

Income before income taxes

33,787

31,753

34,014

34,775

33,199










Income tax expense

7,404

6,709

7,547

7,035

6,900

Net income

$

26,383

25,044

26,467

27,740

26,299










Basic earnings per share

$

0.25

0.24

0.26

0.27

0.26

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.25

0.24

0.26

0.27

0.25










Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

105,233,635


103,101,789


102,479,086


102,334,954


101,870,043

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

106,258,215


104,496,592


103,749,383


103,942,695


103,424,154










Annualized return on average equity

8.01

%

7.96

%

8.44

%

8.93

%

8.67

%

Annualized return on average assets

1.02

%

1.03

%

1.09

%

1.15

%

1.11

%

Annualized return on tangible common equity

10.97

%

10.74

%

11.29

%

12.07

%

11.74

%










Efficiency ratio *

64.37

%

62.07

%

64.04

%

59.95

%

62.65

%

Annualized noninterest expense to average assets *

2.88

%

2.79

%

2.91

%

2.70

%

2.87

%

* Excludes restructuring/acquisition expenses and amortization of intangible assets (non-GAAP).

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


Six months ended June 30,

2019

2018

Interest income:


Loans receivable

$

195,852

173,326

Mortgage-backed securities

8,245

6,267

Taxable investment securities

1,834

1,326

Tax-free investment securities

419

703

FHLB dividends

487

182

Interest-earning deposits

259

604

Total interest income

207,096

182,408




Interest expense:


Deposits

22,629

13,767

Borrowed funds

3,882

2,648

Total interest expense

26,511

16,415




Net interest income

180,585

165,993

Provision for loan losses

11,134

9,558

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

169,451

156,435




Noninterest income:


Gain on sale of investments

23

153

Service charges and fees

25,382

24,807

Trust and other financial services income

8,639

8,081

Insurance commission income

4,323

4,839

Gain/(loss) on real estate owned, net

88

(370)

Income from bank owned life insurance

2,202

3,323

Mortgage banking income

404

301

Other operating income

3,964

4,763

Total noninterest income

45,025

45,897




Noninterest expense:


Compensation and employee benefits

80,196

75,541

Premises and occupancy costs

14,605

14,131

Office operations

6,839

7,176

Collections expense

1,247

946

Processing expenses

21,068

19,266

Marketing expenses

4,615

4,154

Federal deposit insurance premiums

1,387

1,388

Professional services

5,722

5,096

Amortization of intangible assets

3,207

3,040

Real estate owned expense

287

425

Restructuring/acquisition expense

3,031

393

Other expense

6,732

5,652

Total noninterest expense

148,936

137,208

Income before income taxes

65,540

65,124




Income tax expense

14,113

13,840

Net income

$

51,427

51,284




Basic earnings per share

$

0.49

0.50

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.49

0.50




Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

104,173,601


101,735,235

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

105,382,270


103,281,120




Annualized return on average equity

7.99

%

8.54

%

Annualized return on average assets

1.02

%

1.09

%

Annualized return on tangible common equity

10.75

%

11.51

%




Efficiency ratio *

63.25

%

63.13

%

Annualized noninterest expense to average assets *

2.84

%

2.85

%

* Excludes restructuring/acquisition expenses and amortization of intangible assets (non-GAAP).

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Asset quality (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)


June 30,

 2019

March 31,

 2019

December 31,

 2018

September 30,
 2018

June 30,
 2018

Nonaccrual loans current:








Residential mortgage loans

$

432

124

264

869

669

Home equity loans

475

643

437

496

237

Consumer loans

94

76

196

126

218

Commercial real estate loans

12,605

10,520

9,947

10,905

14,814

Commercial loans

5,666

4,277

4,736

1,972

2,559

Total nonaccrual loans current

$

19,272

15,640

15,580

14,368

18,497










Nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:








Residential mortgage loans

$

13

824

1,358

15

89

Home equity loans

418

160

266

333

221

Consumer loans

172

154

294

182

192

Commercial real estate loans

469

2,642

219

3,124

522

Commercial loans

45

321

23

150

51

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days

$

1,117

4,101

2,160

3,804

1,075










Nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:








Residential mortgage loans

$

910

1,323

1,262

547

668

Home equity loans

717

954

376

418

483

Consumer loans

322

683

582

464

194

Commercial real estate loans

1,426

3,588

1,260

1,872

1,682

Commercial loans

780

397

332

352

380

Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days

$

4,155

6,945

3,812

3,653

3,407










Nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more:








Residential mortgage loans

$

10,617

10,781

12,965

13,154

11,822

Home equity loans

5,591

5,542

5,996

5,838

6,729

Consumer finance loans

10



22

39

15

Consumer loans

2,892

3,215

3,228

3,535