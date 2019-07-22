Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings and Quarterly Dividend

WARREN, Pa., July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Bancshares, Inc., (the "Company"), (NasdaqGS: NWBI) announced net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 of $26.4 million, or $0.25 per diluted share. This represents an increase of $84,000, or 0.3%, compared to the same quarter last year when net income was $26.3 million or $0.25 per diluted share. The annualized returns on average shareholders' equity and average assets for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 were 8.01% and 1.02% compared to 8.67% and 1.11% for the same quarter last year.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share payable on August 15, 2019 to shareholders of record as of August 1, 2019. This is the 99th consecutive quarter in which the Company has paid a cash dividend. Based on the market value of the Company's stock as of June 30, 2019, this represents an annualized dividend yield of approximately 4.09%.

In making this announcement, Ronald J. Seiffert, Chairman, President and CEO, noted, "We were extremely pleased with loan growth for both the current quarter of 1.9% and for the first six months of the year of 3.5%." Mr. Seiffert added that "despite the expected six basis point decline in our net interest margin during the quarter due to the shape of the yield curve, we believe it is very important to continue to grow and diversify our loan portfolio." He continued, "As the result of strategic investments that we made during the first half of this year, we are extremely well-positioned to focus on sales execution and operating efficiencies for the remainder of 2019. These investments included the successful integration of Union Community Bank, the implementation of nCino as our new commercial loan origination platform and Ellie Mae's Encompass as our new residential mortgage loan origination platform, as well as the staffing of our commercial and residential mortgage loan origination teams."

Net interest income increased by $8.4 million, or 10.0%, to $92.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, from $84.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, primarily due to a $12.8 million, or 14.5%, increase in interest income on loans receivable and a $1.0 million, or 31.5%, increase in interest income on mortgage-backed securities. These increases were primarily due to increases of $743.4 million, or 9.5%, and $75.0 million, or 13.2%, in the average balances of loans and mortgage-backed securities, respectively. Additionally, the average yield on loans and mortgage-backed securities increased by 21 and 37 basis points, respectively, over the prior year period. Partially offsetting this improvement was an increase in interest expense on deposits of $5.2 million, or 70.8%, due to increases in market interest rates that have occurred over the past year. The net impact of these changes caused the Company's net interest margin to increase to 3.91% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 from 3.86% for the same quarter last year.

The provision for loan losses decreased by $682,000, or 12.8%, to $4.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, from $5.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The provision was elevated in the prior year due primarily to the closure of the Company's consumer finance subsidiary and the runoff of the legacy portfolio. During the current quarter, net charge-offs were elevated due to an additional write down of approximately $4.0 million on a residential land development loan in our Western New York region. This write down was previously fully reserved.

Noninterest income decreased by $746,000, or 3.1%, to $23.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, from $24.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. This decrease was primarily due to a $1.1 million, or 48.7%, decline in bank owned life insurance income due to a death benefit received during the prior year. Partially offsetting this decline was an increase in service charges and fees of $431,000, or 3.3%, to $13.3 million for the current quarter compared to $12.9 million for the prior year's quarter, primarily as a result of increased customer activity from the United Community Bank ("UCB") acquisition. Additionally, there was an increase in trust and other financial services income of $394,000, or 9.7%, to $4.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, from $4.0 million for the same quarter last year primarily due to new brokerage production.

Noninterest expense increased by $7.7 million, or 11.1%, to $77.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, from $69.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. This increase resulted primarily from a $3.0 million, or 7.6%, increase in compensation and employee benefits due to both internal growth in compensation and staff as well as the addition of UCB employees. In addition, processing expenses increased by $1.1 million, or 11.2%, as we continue to invest in technology and infrastructure to meet the demands of becoming a $10.0 billion institution. Also contributing to this increase was an increase in restructuring and acquisition expense of $712,000 due to expenses incurred as part of the UCB acquisition.

Net income for the six month period ended June 30, 2019 was $51.4 million, or $0.49 per diluted share. This represents an increase of $143,000, or 0.3%, compared to the six month period ended June 30, 2018, when net income was $51.3 million, or $0.50 per diluted share. The annualized returns on average shareholders' equity and average assets for the six month period ended June 30, 2019 were 7.99% and 1.02% compared to 8.54% and 1.09% for the same period last year. This increase in net income was the result of an increase in net interest income after provision of $13.0 million, or 8.3% which was partially offset by an increase in noninterest expense of $11.7 million, or 8.5%. Contributing to the additional expense is the added cost of the Union Community Bank operations, including new marketing costs, additional processing costs associated with our new commercial and residential mortgage platforms as well as increased online banking usage fees, and the acquisition costs associated with the Union Community Bank conversion in March 2019.

Headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company of Northwest Bank. Founded in 1896, Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, employee benefits and wealth management services, as well as the fulfillment of business and personal insurance needs. Northwest operates 172 full-service community banking offices and ten free standing drive-through facilities in Pennsylvania, New York and Ohio. Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market ("NWBI"). Additional information regarding Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank can be accessed on-line at www.northwest.com.

Forward-Looking Statements - This release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition and results of operations of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. including, without limitations, statements relating to the earnings outlook of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements, include among others, the following possibilities: (1) changes in the interest rate environment; (2) competitive pressure among financial services companies; (3) general economic conditions including an increase in non-performing loans; (4) changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; (5) difficulties in continuing to improve operating efficiencies; (6) difficulties in the integration of acquired businesses or the ability to complete sales transactions; and (7) increased risk associated with commercial real-estate and business loans. Management has no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



June 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

June 30, 2018 Assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 106,988



68,789



133,045

Marketable securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $850,248, $811,015 and $814,848, respectively) 854,765



801,450



799,878

Marketable securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $20,676, $22,446 and $25,212, respectively) 20,414



22,765



25,747

Total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities 982,167



893,004



958,670













Residential mortgage loans 2,899,164



2,864,470



2,800,668

Home equity loans 1,314,947



1,258,422



1,276,181

Consumer loans 1,011,424



859,713



700,925

Commercial real estate loans 2,808,153



2,471,821



2,553,223

Commercial loans 703,194



597,013



611,373

Total loans receivable 8,736,882



8,051,439



7,942,370

Allowance for loan losses (53,107)



(55,214)



(57,332)

Loans receivable, net 8,683,775



7,996,225



7,885,038













Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 14,966



15,635



7,887

Accrued interest receivable 28,742



24,490



24,959

Real estate owned, net 2,070



2,498



2,722

Premises and equipment, net 148,973



143,390



146,276

Bank owned life insurance 186,870



171,079



170,791

Goodwill 344,720



307,420



307,420

Other intangible assets 24,112



19,821



22,629

Other assets 89,088



34,211



35,917

Total assets $ 10,505,483



9,607,773



9,562,309













Liabilities and shareholders' equity









Liabilities









Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,944,550



1,736,156



1,732,664

Interest-bearing demand deposits 1,670,983



1,455,460



1,485,938

Money market deposit accounts 1,784,437



1,661,623



1,686,052

Savings deposits 1,683,551



1,636,099



1,697,396

Time deposits 1,600,372



1,404,841



1,405,328

Total deposits 8,683,893



7,894,179



8,007,378













Borrowed funds 171,677



234,389



99,889

Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance 54,507



43,298



51,640

Accrued interest payable 1,207



744



568

Other liabilities 138,854



66,312



62,741

Junior subordinated debentures 121,757



111,213



111,213

Total liabilities 9,171,895



8,350,135



8,333,429













Shareholders' equity









Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued —



—



—

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 106,614,607, 103,354,030, and 103,122,890 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 1,066



1,034



1,031

Paid-in-capital 798,942



745,926



739,673

Retained earnings 562,799



550,374



531,269

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (29,219)



(39,696)



(43,093)

Total shareholders' equity 1,333,588



1,257,638



1,228,880

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 10,505,483





9,607,773





9,562,309













Equity to assets 12.69 %

13.09 %

12.85 % Tangible common equity to assets 9.52 %

10.03 %

9.74 % Book value per share $ 12.51



12.17



11.92

Tangible book value per share $ 9.05



9.00



8.72

Closing market price per share $ 17.61



16.94



17.39

Full time equivalent employees 2,238



2,128



2,118

Number of banking offices 182



172



172



Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Quarter ended

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

2019

2019

2018

2018

2018 Interest income:

















Loans receivable $ 100,917



94,935



92,512



90,733



88,106

Mortgage-backed securities 4,280



3,965



3,942



3,572



3,254

Taxable investment securities 898



936



924



814



648

Tax-free investment securities 237



182



170



205



313

FHLB dividends 316



171



151



119



85

Interest-earning deposits 159



100



69



162



469

Total interest income 106,807



100,289



97,768



95,605



92,875





















Interest expense:

















Deposits 12,484



10,145



8,985



8,233



7,309

Borrowed funds 1,720



2,162



1,952



1,555



1,340

Total interest expense 14,204



12,307



10,937



9,788



8,649





















Net interest income 92,603



87,982



86,831



85,817



84,226

Provision for loan losses 4,667



6,467



3,792



6,982



5,349

Net interest income after provision for loan losses 87,936



81,515



83,039



78,835



78,877





















Noninterest income:

















Gain/(loss) on sale of investments 29



(6)



4



—



—

Service charges and fees 13,339



12,043



12,827



13,158



12,908

Trust and other financial services income 4,444



4,195



4,246



4,254



4,050

Insurance commission income 2,145



2,178



1,906



2,046



2,090

Gain/(loss) on real estate owned, net 91



(3)



(14)



(247)



176

Income from bank owned life insurance 1,197



1,005



1,038



1,460



2,333

Mortgage banking income 188



216



213



82



77

Other operating income 1,930



2,034



3,028



1,804



2,475

Total noninterest income 23,363



21,662



23,248



22,557



24,109





















Noninterest expense:

















Compensation and employee benefits 42,008



38,188



39,319



37,535



39,031

Premises and occupancy costs 7,387



7,218



6,567



6,821



6,824

Office operations 3,708



3,131



3,455



3,508



3,768

Collections expense 939



308



780



483



434

Processing expenses 10,634



10,434



10,160



9,620



9,560

Marketing expenses 2,729



1,886



2,331



1,949



2,014

Federal deposit insurance premiums 681



706



637



721



671

Professional services 3,198



2,524



3,134



2,368



2,819

Amortization of intangible assets 1,760



1,447



1,346



1,462



1,520

Real estate owned expense 128



159



187



205



133

Restructuring/acquisition expense 1,105



1,926



435



186



393

Other expense 3,235



3,497



3,922



1,759



2,620

Total noninterest expense 77,512



71,424



72,273



66,617



69,787

Income before income taxes 33,787



31,753



34,014



34,775



33,199





















Income tax expense 7,404



6,709



7,547



7,035



6,900

Net income $ 26,383



25,044



26,467



27,740



26,299





















Basic earnings per share $ 0.25



0.24



0.26



0.27



0.26

Diluted earnings per share $ 0.25



0.24



0.26



0.27



0.25





















Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

105,233,635





103,101,789





102,479,086





102,334,954





101,870,043

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

106,258,215





104,496,592





103,749,383





103,942,695





103,424,154





















Annualized return on average equity 8.01 %

7.96 %

8.44 %

8.93 %

8.67 % Annualized return on average assets 1.02 %

1.03 %

1.09 %

1.15 %

1.11 % Annualized return on tangible common equity 10.97 %

10.74 %

11.29 %

12.07 %

11.74 %



















Efficiency ratio * 64.37 %

62.07 %

64.04 %

59.95 %

62.65 % Annualized noninterest expense to average assets * 2.88 %

2.79 %

2.91 %

2.70 %

2.87 % * Excludes restructuring/acquisition expenses and amortization of intangible assets (non-GAAP).

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Six months ended June 30,

2019

2018 Interest income:





Loans receivable $ 195,852



173,326

Mortgage-backed securities 8,245



6,267

Taxable investment securities 1,834



1,326

Tax-free investment securities 419



703

FHLB dividends 487



182

Interest-earning deposits 259



604

Total interest income 207,096



182,408









Interest expense:





Deposits 22,629



13,767

Borrowed funds 3,882



2,648

Total interest expense 26,511



16,415









Net interest income 180,585



165,993

Provision for loan losses 11,134



9,558

Net interest income after provision for loan losses 169,451



156,435









Noninterest income:





Gain on sale of investments 23



153

Service charges and fees 25,382



24,807

Trust and other financial services income 8,639



8,081

Insurance commission income 4,323



4,839

Gain/(loss) on real estate owned, net 88



(370)

Income from bank owned life insurance 2,202



3,323

Mortgage banking income 404



301

Other operating income 3,964



4,763

Total noninterest income 45,025



45,897









Noninterest expense:





Compensation and employee benefits 80,196



75,541

Premises and occupancy costs 14,605



14,131

Office operations 6,839



7,176

Collections expense 1,247



946

Processing expenses 21,068



19,266

Marketing expenses 4,615



4,154

Federal deposit insurance premiums 1,387



1,388

Professional services 5,722



5,096

Amortization of intangible assets 3,207



3,040

Real estate owned expense 287



425

Restructuring/acquisition expense 3,031



393

Other expense 6,732



5,652

Total noninterest expense 148,936



137,208

Income before income taxes 65,540



65,124









Income tax expense 14,113



13,840

Net income $ 51,427



51,284









Basic earnings per share $ 0.49



0.50

Diluted earnings per share $ 0.49



0.50









Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

104,173,601





101,735,235

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 105,382,270





103,281,120









Annualized return on average equity 7.99 %

8.54 % Annualized return on average assets 1.02 %

1.09 % Annualized return on tangible common equity 10.75 %

11.51 %







Efficiency ratio * 63.25 %

63.13 % Annualized noninterest expense to average assets * 2.84 %

2.85 % * Excludes restructuring/acquisition expenses and amortization of intangible assets (non-GAAP).