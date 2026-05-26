Northwest Bank Names Chad Ballard as Chief Information Officer

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Bank announced that Chad Ballard has joined the company as Chief Information Officer, effective May 18, 2026. Reporting directly to the company's President and CEO Louis Torchio, and a member of the executive leadership team, Ballard will lead the bank's information technology strategy and operations.

In this role, Ballard is responsible for advancing technology initiatives that support Northwest's business priorities, strengthen operational efficiency, and enhance the experience for customers and associates across the bank's footprint.

Chad Ballard, Chief Information Officer, Northwest Bank

Ballard brings more than 25 years of technology leadership experience. He most recently served as CIO for Shared Services Operations at Wells Fargo. While there he developed a Know Your Customer (KYC) platform and deployed AI agents to enhance operational efficiency. He has also held leadership roles at JP Morgan Chase and PNC, leading core banking, digital channels, and AI platform transformations.

"Chad brings deep experience in technology leadership and a strong understanding of how technology supports growth, innovation and risk management in financial services," said Louis Torchio, President and CEO, Northwest Bank. "His leadership will be instrumental as we continue to invest in systems and capabilities that support our ongoing transformation and growth."

"I'm looking forward to working with the team at Northwest Bank to enhance the technology foundation that supports our customers, associates and communities," said Chad Ballard, Chief Information Officer, Northwest Bank. "Technology plays a critical role in how a bank operates every day. I'm excited to help advance secure, scalable initiatives to support the bank's current momentum and meet our customers' current and future needs."

Ballard holds a Bachelor of Science degree in management from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. He will be based in Columbus, Ohio and will work closely with teams across Northwest Bank to modernize technology platforms and support continued growth.

About Northwest Bank

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of Northwest Bank. Founded in 1896, Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, as well as employee benefits and wealth management services

Currently, Northwest operates 151 full-service financial centers and 11 drive-up locations across Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio, and Indiana. Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market ("NWBI"). Additional information regarding Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank can be accessed online at www.northwest.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company") including, without limitation, statements relating to the future business plans of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 under the section entitled "Item 1A - Risk Factors," and from time to time in other filings made by the Company with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only at the date of the release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly release any updates or revisions to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard to any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

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SOURCE Northwest Bank