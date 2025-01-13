Northwest Bank Names Michael Perry as Managing Director, Corporate Development and Strategy

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Bank, a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking solutions, announced today that Michael Perry has been appointed to lead Northwest's Corporate Development and Strategy Department.­

Michael Perry

In his new role, Mr. Perry will be a key member of Northwest's senior leadership team, overseeing and managing all aspects of corporate development and strategy, including establishing and facilitating the company's acquisition strategy and merger and acquisition (M&A) process as an important component of Northwest's long-term strategic growth plan.

In addition, Mr. Perry will leverage his extensive knowledge and experience in the financial services industry to lead the bank's strategic planning process designed to help drive the bank's continuous transformation and strategic objectives.

In his role, Mr. Perry will also lead Northwest's Investor Relations function, providing leadership in managing communications with Northwest's investors and the investment community.

Mr. Perry brings over 28 years of experience and expertise, having served as an investment banker advising depository institutions on a range of transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings and capital markets transactions. He has advised on over 50 M&A transactions with an aggregate deal value of over $80 billion and has worked on capital markets offerings, raising over $23 billion in the aggregate.

Previously, Mr. Perry was a Managing Director in the Financial Institutions Group at Piper Jaffray where he was also a member of the M&A Fairness Committee and worked across the bulge bracket and boutique spectrum serving at firms such as Morgan Stanley, Bear Stearns, Merrill Lynch and Sterne Agee. In addition, Mr. Perry has global experience, having served as a Managing Director and Head of M&A for Financial Institutions and Financial Sponsors for non-Japan Asia at Daiwa Capital Markets in Hong Kong. In this role, he also served on the firm's Non-Japan Asia New Business Committee.

Most recently, Mr. Perry served as a Managing Director in the Financial Institutions Group at Commerce Street Capital where he focused on covering banks in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions.

"We're delighted to welcome Michael to Northwest's senior leadership team," said Chief Financial Officer Doug Schosser. "He brings tremendous banking, financial services and M&A experience to Northwest and his expertise and leadership will be essential as we work to achieve our long-term strategic growth objectives designed to bring value to our employees, customers and shareholders."

Mr. Perry received his Master of Business Administration with Beta Gamma Sigma honors from Columbia University's Graduate School of Business and a bachelor's degree in business administration from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

ABOUT NORTHWEST BANK

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of Northwest Bank. Founded in 1896, Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, as well as employee benefits and wealth management services. Currently, Northwest operates 130 full-service financial centers and eleven free-standing drive-up facilities in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana. Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market ("NWBI"). Additional information regarding Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank can be accessed online at www.northwest.bank.

SOURCE Northwest Bank