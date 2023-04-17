Northwest Medical Arts Hosts Grand Opening April 22

Woman & Minority-Owned Business Focused on #BestSelf Medical Aesthetics Gives Back to Puget Sound Nonprofit Organizations

UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Medical Arts (NWMA), a Comprehensive Skin Health & Rejuvenation Center opens its doors on April 24, 2023, in University Place, WA. To celebrate, residents and community members are invited to an open house on April 22, 2pm-5pm. The event offers gift bags, treatment discounts, $5,000 in raffle prizes, and complimentary refreshments.

NWMA offers monthly memberships with the opportunity to give back to the local community. New members will be entered to win free Botox for one year at the Grand Opening event.

Northwest Medical Arts Open House April 22 2-5pm

NWMA is owned by Northwest native and Gig Harbor resident, Shanti Benoit Boyce, ARNP, and Heather Grods, ARNP, active member of the U.S. Air National Guard and Olympia resident. Boyce and Grods will begin their South Sound practice offering medical injectables and aesthetic services including Botox and Laser Hair Removal, the industry's most requested treatments.

INJECTABLES - Reduce Wrinkles, Fine Lines, Signs of Aging

Botox / Dysport

Dermal Fillers: Juvederm/ Restylane

Sculptra

Vitamin B-12

TREATMENTS - Safe, Effective, Long-Lasting Solutions without costly surgery

Laser Hair Removal

Microneedling /with PRP/ with Radio Frequency

BBL Light Therapy

DiamondGlow

Chemical Peels

SKINCARE - Medical Grade Skincare to Stop the Clock

Epionce

SkinMedica

Skin Better Science

"At Northwest Medical Arts, medically-trained professionals provide custom consultations with targeted solutions for teenagers, adults and seniors," said Heather Grods, ARNP/Co-Owner. "Our favorite part is educating clients and helping people discover their best self."

In addition to best-in-class medical aesthetics, NWMA offers clients the opportunity to give back. NWMA supports South Sound nonprofits through their Giving Program, Impact Circle. All clients have the chance to uplift themselves while uplifting the community through monthly membership.

Beautiful You Membership - Start saving for your next rejuvenation experience!

Join for $25 /month and get that payment directly deposited to your account at NWMA. When you come in, use whatever dollars you have saved in your account towards any treatment or product PLUS receive 10% off all injectables (ie botox, filler, sculptra)! Exclusive member only sales, discounts and free gifts.

- Start saving for your next rejuvenation experience! Impact Circle Membership - Join our CareSquad and positively impact our community!

Roundup your membership to $30 / month and become part of our Impact Circle. The extra $5 goes to supporting local nonprofits making a difference in Puget Sound. Each quarter, members will have an opportunity to vote for a deserving beneficiary. Together, we can make an impact to help our region shine!

When NWMA co-founders aren't assisting clients or participating in professional training opportunities, they are active members of their community and spend time enjoying the outdoors. "The beauty of the Puget Sound provides the perfect place to discover your inner beauty" said Boyce. "As new business owners, we want to give back to the people and places that help our community thrive."

Visit nwmedicalarts.com. Follow @nwmedicalarts on Instagram. Book appointments online or call 253-352-0882.

About Northwest Medical Arts

Northwest Medical Arts (NWMA) Northwest Medical Arts is a woman and minority-owned medical aesthetics center serving clients of all ages based in their medical practice in the South Sound. Owners Shanti Benoit Boyce and Heather Grods have 15 years of combined experience as injectors and medical nurse practitioners. Northwest Medical Arts is located at 5350 Orchard Street W. Suite 202, University Place, WA. 98467. NWMA Clinic hours are Monday-Friday 10am-6pm and Saturday 9am-4pm Saturday. For more information, visit nwmedicalarts.com or call 253-352-0882.

Media contact:

Shelly Kurtz

[email protected]

206-999-9030

