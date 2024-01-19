Northwest Ohio School Fair at the Zoo to Feature 50+ K-12 Options for Families to Explore

TOLEDO, Ohio, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A popular school fair for families returns to Toledo next weekend with a new twist: This year, families can both explore more than 50 school options and catch a glimpse of animals in the winter as the fair will be held at the Toledo Zoo's Malawi Event Center.

All community members are welcome to attend the free event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27; the celebration will bring a wide range of K-12 learning options into one room for families to explore. While parents sip coffee and speak with school leaders, children can enjoy the room's 73-foot long Aquarium wall, as well as free face painting, balloon twisting, a photo booth and music during a live broadcast with 93.5 (WRQN). Fresh popcorn, chips, and cookies will be available for snacking.

This year marks the sixth annual Toledo School Choice Fair during National School Choice Week, an annual celebration of K-12 learning. Hosted by School Choice Ohio (SCO), the school fair will give families and students an opportunity to learn more about the options available to Northwest Ohio residents, including medical and health science academies, STEM schools, homeschool resources, religious education, early college schools, and more.

It's been a banner school year for school choice in Ohio, with the state's most recent budget expanding eligibility for Ohio's EdChoice Scholarship Program to all students. The budget also expands funding for traditional public and public charter education.

"School Choice Ohio is excited to be a part of the school choice fair. Finding the best type of education for your child is one of the biggest decisions a parent will ever make. This fair will give parents and guardians a chance to ask questions and learn about the many school options available for students in Northwest Ohio," said Ann Riddle, director of provider outreach at SCO.

School Choice Ohio works to ensure that families across the state know about the education options available for their children.

National School Choice Week (Jan. 21-27) will feature more than 26,000 school choice events across all 50 states to raise equal and positive awareness of the traditional public, public charter, public magnet, private, online, and home education options available for families. In Ohio, nearly 1,000 celebrations will take place in schools and homes during the Week.

The Toledo Zoo is located at 2 Hippo Way. Families should head to the Malawi Event Center for the fair.

To learn more and register for the 2024 Northwest Ohio K-12 School Fair, visit www.scohio.org.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and homeschooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

SOURCE National School Choice Week