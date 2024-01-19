Northwest Ohio School Fair at the Zoo to Feature 50+ K-12 Options for Families to Explore

News provided by

National School Choice Week

19 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

TOLEDO, Ohio, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A popular school fair for families returns to Toledo next weekend with a new twist: This year, families can both explore more than 50 school options and catch a glimpse of animals in the winter as the fair will be held at the Toledo Zoo's Malawi Event Center.

All community members are welcome to attend the free event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27; the celebration will bring a wide range of K-12 learning options into one room for families to explore. While parents sip coffee and speak with school leaders, children can enjoy the room's 73-foot long Aquarium wall, as well as free face painting, balloon twisting, a photo booth and music during a live broadcast with 93.5 (WRQN). Fresh popcorn, chips, and cookies will be available for snacking.

This year marks the sixth annual Toledo School Choice Fair during National School Choice Week, an annual celebration of K-12 learning. Hosted by School Choice Ohio (SCO), the school fair will give families and students an opportunity to learn more about the options available to Northwest Ohio residents, including medical and health science academies, STEM schools, homeschool resources, religious education, early college schools, and more.

It's been a banner school year for school choice in Ohio, with the state's most recent budget expanding eligibility for Ohio's EdChoice Scholarship Program to all students. The budget also expands funding for traditional public and public charter education.

"School Choice Ohio is excited to be a part of the school choice fair. Finding the best type of education for your child is one of the biggest decisions a parent will ever make. This fair will give parents and guardians a chance to ask questions and learn about the many school options available for students in Northwest Ohio," said Ann Riddle, director of provider outreach at SCO.

School Choice Ohio works to ensure that families across the state know about the education options available for their children.

National School Choice Week (Jan. 21-27) will feature more than 26,000 school choice events across all 50 states to raise equal and positive awareness of the traditional public, public charter, public magnet, private, online, and home education options available for families. In Ohio, nearly 1,000 celebrations will take place in schools and homes during the Week.

The Toledo Zoo is located at 2 Hippo Way. Families should head to the Malawi Event Center for the fair.

To learn more and register for the 2024 Northwest Ohio K-12 School Fair, visit www.scohio.org.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and homeschooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

Also from this source

Beloved School Choice Fair Takes Place at Fresh Location, Promises Same Fun for Families

Beloved School Choice Fair Takes Place at Fresh Location, Promises Same Fun for Families

Next week, the annual El Paso County School Fair will kick off in a new location: the Great Wolf Lodge. The huge school fair will support more than...
Trade Schools, Alternative Pathways on Display at Delaware's First School Choice Week Fair

Trade Schools, Alternative Pathways on Display at Delaware's First School Choice Week Fair

Delaware highschoolers have boundless options for their futures, from four-year universities to trade schools or heading straight into the workforce. ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Children

Image1

Not For Profit

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.