Northwest Pipe Company's Innovative Radial Bending Joint Makes its Florida Debut in Water Pipeline Project

Patent-pending Permalok® technology enables curved trenchless installations, reducing costs and construction impacts

VANCOUVER, Wash., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NWPX Infrastructure (Nasdaq: NWPX), a leading manufacturer of water-related infrastructure products, today announced the first commercial use of its Permalok® Radial Bending Joint (RBJ) in a major water pipeline project.

The patent-pending RBJ technology allows steel casing pipe to be installed along a curved path in microtunneling applications. This engineered advancement creates more opportunities for maneuverability in congested tunnel alignments, allowing the pipe path to bend and adapt to specific site conditions which could include existing utility lines, monuments, and building foundations. Additional benefits include a smaller jobsite footprint, fewer shafts, and more precise execution of tunneling over longer distances.

Northwest Pipe Company is supplying 5,764 linear feet of Permalok® steel casing pipe for the South Hillsborough Pipeline project, which includes 18 underground crossings. The project, managed by Tampa Bay Water, will deliver up to an additional 65 million gallons of water per day from a regional treatment facility east of Tampa to a water treatment plant in Lithia and a future drinking water facility near Balm. Garney serves as the project's construction manager, and Huxted Trenchless is the microtunneling contractor.

The curved RBJ segment allows Tampa Bay Water to install microtunneling shafts within their prescribed bore path alignments, which are along easements and rights of ways. This eliminates additional shafts that would be required if the pipe were to be installed in straight segments.

"The RBJ is revolutionizing microtunneling," said Scott Montross, President and CEO of NWPX Infrastructure. "For the first time, steel casing pipe can be installed along a curved path in trenchless applications with ease. In this case, the RBJ's curved segments allow microtunneling shafts to be constructed within utility easements, avoiding the need for extra shafts and tunnels, and reducing overall project costs."

To learn more about Permalok RBJ and trenchless systems, please visit www.nwpipe.com.

About NWPX Infrastructure – Founded in 1966, NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of water-related infrastructure products. Under the Northwest Pipe Company brand, the Company is the largest manufacturer of engineered water transmission systems in North America and produces steel casing pipe, bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipe, and pipeline system joints and fittings. The Company also provides solution-based products for a wide range of markets including high-quality reinforced precast concrete products and lined precast sanitary sewer system components, which are manufactured under the NWPX Geneva brand, as well as water distribution and management equipment including pump lift stations, wastewater pretreatment, and stormwater quality products through the NWPX Park brand. Strategically positioned to meet growing water and wastewater infrastructure needs, the Company's skilled team is committed to quality and innovation while upholding its core values of accountability, commitment, and teamwork. Headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, NWPX Infrastructure operates 13 manufacturing facilities across North America. For more information, please visit www.nwpx.com.

