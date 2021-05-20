Northwestern Mutual Grows D.C.-Area Presence

MILWAUKEE, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Mutual, a financial security company focused on comprehensive financial planning through both insurance and investments, is announcing the opening of a new office within the greater Washington, D.C. area in Bowie, Maryland.

"We're thrilled to expand our presence into Prince George's County," said Northwestern Mutual Managing Partner Leo Tucker. "It's a diverse and vibrant community right next door to Washington, D.C., and offers immense opportunity to deliver financial planning solutions to historically underserved groups. We look forward to sharing our holistic approach to financial planning with future clients and potential advisors in the area."

With 64 percent of the population identifying as Black/African American, Prince George's County is also considered home to some of the most affluent African-American neighborhoods in America.

Managing Director Heather Zepeda will oversee the Bowie office, comprised of a diverse team of financial professionals. The group, several of whom live in Prince George's County, plans to identify opportunities for financial education and support for many of the thriving businesses owned by historically underrepresented groups in the area, as well as general contractors and employees of several government agencies based there. As the team grows its presence, they will focus recruiting efforts on the nearby University of Maryland and Historically Black Colleges and Universities including Howard and Bowie State.

Northwestern Mutual has been serving the Washington, D.C. community since 1870. The Bowie office is one of six in the Beltway area, with the others in D.C., Fairfax, Reston, Tysons and Rockville. It is also one of several Northwestern Mutual offices opening this year that will focus on underpenetrated market expansion.

Tucker and Zepeda have focused on diversity and inclusion through creating an inclusive work environment, attracting and developing a diversity of talent, building a pipeline for growth opportunities and engaging with the diverse communities they serve. This work was recognized in 2020 when Tucker's firm received Northwestern Mutual's inaugural Diversity & Inclusion Champion award. The office used the $30,000 grant received as part of its award to establish scholarships for historically underrepresented students at universities in the D.C. area and expand existing community partnerships.

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 160 years. Through a holistic planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With $308.8 billion in total assets, $31.1 billion in revenues, and $2 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.75 million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. The company manages more than $200 billion of investments owned by its clients and held or managed through its wealth management and investment services businesses. Northwestern Mutual ranks 102 on the 2020 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2021.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (securities), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (fiduciary and fee-based financial planning services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance).

