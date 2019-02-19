Norwegian Air's Travel Bookings Take Flight with Machine Learning-Powered Digital Advertising Campaign

Driving Real-World Actions with Machine Learning-Powered Digital Advertising Norwegian identified key markets based on flight locations, including Austin, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Florida, Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco/Oakland. AdTheorent developed custom machine learning models to target users within the target DMAs who were deemed most likely to engage with the ad and then complete a booking. To track consumer actions after exposure to the brand campaign, AdTheorent placed pixels on the booking website, specifically the booking confirmation page. Leveraging that pixel data, AdTheorent's data science and execution teams used real-time feedback to optimize campaign delivery towards consumers most likely to purchase tickets on the booking site.

Campaign Results:

The campaign exceeded Norwegian Air's goals, delivering a "cost per booking" CPA that was 170% lower than the CPA goal.

"Airlines must use smart advertising tactics to engage customers who are the most likely to book flights," said Marina Suberlyak, Head of Marketing North America, Norwegian. "AdTheorent's machine learning and predictive targeting capabilities enabled us to spend our limited advertising dollars more efficiently by rapidly identifying opportunities to optimize where and how our brand was positioned to the most qualified buyers."

In addition, AdTheorent's data-driven platform identified targeting variables that drove higher engagement, which will be used to inform future campaigns. For example, among users who engaged Norwegian's booking site using a Wi-Fi connection, home-based users booked flights at a rate 4X greater than users at work.

About AdTheorent®

AdTheorent uses advanced machine learning technology and solutions to deliver real-world value for advertisers and marketers. AdTheorent's industry-leading machine learning platform powers its predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, proprietary relationship graph and in-house creative capability, Studio A\T. This product suite allows advertisers to identify the most qualified individuals coupled with the optimal creative experience to drive campaign performance and deliver on advertiser KPIs at scale.

In the last year, AdTheorent's solutions have been recognized with numerous awards, including: "Best AI-Based Advertising Solution" (AI Breakthrough Awards), "Most Innovative Product" (B.I.G. Innovation Awards), "Most Innovative Platform" (DMA Innovation Award), as well as Frost & Sullivan's "Digital Advertising Leadership Award" and Deloitte's Technology "Fast 500." AdTheorent is headquartered in New York, with twelve office across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit adtheorent.com.

About Vizeum

Vizeum is a global network with 82 locations in 57 markets and 3,400 team members. They are powered by our unique Dentsu Aegis Network operating model, which provides seamless expertise in performance, data, social, creative and investment.

In a world where every click has the potential to lead to a purchase, Vizeum believes media has a central role to play in adding business value for our clients. Vizeum is a partner that is willing to push further, dig deeper into their client's business and create innovative solutions to their challenges. Through blending data, media and technology, Vizeum brings idea-driven solutions that transform media from a numbers game to a game changer. From analytics to answers.

For more information, visit vizeumus.com

About Norwegian Air

Norwegian is the world's fifth largest low-cost airline and carried 37 million passengers in 2018. The airline operates more than 500 routes to over 150 destinations in Europe, North Africa, Middle East, Thailand, Caribbean, North and South America. Norwegian has a fleet of more than 150 aircraft, with an average age of 3.7 years, making it one of the world's youngest and "greenest" fleets.

Norwegian has twice been named the Most Fuel-Efficient Airline on Transatlantic Routes by the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT). Norwegian has been voted 'Europe's Best Low-Cost Airline' by passengers for six consecutive years at the SkyTrax World Airline Awards 2013-2018, along with being named the 'World's Best Low-Cost Long-Haul' Airline' for the past four years.

Follow Norwegian on Facebook and keep up with our adventures on Instagram. For more information on Norwegian and its network, visit norwegian.com.

SOURCE AdTheorent

Related Links

www.adtheorent.com

