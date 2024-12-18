NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE ® ANNOUNCES ALL-NEW AND EXPANDED GUEST EXPERIENCES ABOARD NORWEGIAN BLISS ® AND NORWEGIAN BREAKAWAY ®

- Guests Will Have More to Do and More to Enjoy with the World's First-Ever Immersive Cinema and Dining Offering at Sea, 'Silver Screen Bistro,' to Premiere Exclusively Aboard Norwegian Breakaway, and a Brand-New Outdoor Venue, 'Horizon Park,' to Debut on Both Ships -

- Norwegian Bliss' Updates Begin Jan. 17, 2025 Prior to Launching Her Caribbean Season, While Norwegian Breakaway's Enhancements to Start on Feb. 19, 2025 Before Commencing a Series of Immersive European Itineraries -

MIAMI, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) , the innovator in global cruise travel, today announced that Norwegian Bliss and Norwegian Breakaway and will each undergo significant updates to offer more onboard guest experiences, including a brand-new cinema and dining experience, Silver Screen Bistro; a new outdoor recreational concept, Horizon Park; as well as the extension of popular dining venues such as Cagney's Steakhouse and Teppanyaki; and expanded accommodations including The Haven by Norwegian®.

Silver Screen Bistro to Debut On Board Norwegian Breakaway as the First-Ever Cinema and Dining Experience at Sea. Horizon Park, an Outdoor Recreational Space with Lawn-Style Games, to Premiere On Board Norwegian Bliss and Norwegian Breakaway in 2025.

"At Norwegian Cruise Line, our guests and what they value most is critical in order for us to develop experiences. Our goal is to provide them their very own best vacation," said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. "From creating new concepts that offer more outdoor gathering spaces for making memories with friends and family, to expanding dining options that consistently bring joy to our guests across our fleet, we're providing more to do and more to enjoy for all types of travelers."

ALL-NEW OUTDOOR VENUE, UPGRADED STATEROOMS AND EXPANDED RESTAURANTS ABOARD NORWEGIAN BLISS

Following Norwegian Bliss' dry dock from Jan. 17, 2025 to Feb. 2, 2025, guests can enjoy the addition of a brand-new venue, Horizon Park. The versatile, outdoor gathering space will offer a variety of experiences from lawn-style games such as cornhole to giant Jenga and reclining loungers for optimal sunbathing on the top deck. Designed by NCL's Innovation Team in collaboration with SMC Design and Conductr, the area will flaunt sweeping views of the ocean while providing a space for guests to come together in a laidback, relaxed environment.

Building on the demand for the new three-bedroom category in The Haven by Norwegian®, which was first seen on Norwegian Prima® and then expanded to Norwegian Joy® and Norwegian Encore® in 2024, Norwegian Bliss will now also undergo updated accommodations for the Premiere Owner's Suites with Large Balconies in the Brand's ship-within-a-ship concept. These premium, top-tier suites will now include three bedrooms; three-and-a-half baths; a separate dining room overlooking The Haven Horizon Lounge; and fully refurbished living areas, master bedrooms and outdoor balcony furnishings. Repurposing a portion of the Observation Lounge on deck 15, the ship will also add 24 additional balcony staterooms and two additional club balcony staterooms.

As a result of overwhelming guest popularity, enhancements to public areas will include an expanded Cagney's Steakhouse, replacing Los Lobos; an expanded Teppanyaki, replacing Coco's; and the introduction of Palomar, the elevated seafood specialty dining restaurant that premiered on Norwegian Prima in 2022, replacing Ocean Blue. Once the ship completes the two-week dry dock, Norwegian Bliss will embark on a 13-day itinerary, beginning on Feb. 2, 2025, from Southampton, U.K. to Miami, before sailing to the Western Caribbean from Miami in February 2025; cruising to the Mexican Riviera in March 2025; and sailings from Seattle for its Alaska cruise season starting in April 2025.

INDUSTRY- FIRST MOVIE AND DINING EXPERIENCE AT SEA ON NORWEGIAN BREAKAWAY

As part of NCL's commitment to its guest first philosophy, Norwegian Breakaway will also undergo enhancements from Feb. 19, 2025, to March 14, 2025. Developed by the Brand's Innovation Team and Studio DADO, a longtime design partner of NCL, guests will have the opportunity to experience the all-new Silver Screen Bistro, an immersive movie and dining venue for guests of all ages to enjoy. Replacing the Spiegel Tent, the industry-first concept will offer comfortable, oversized recliners and retractable tables to revel in shareable handheld menu items including select dishes from the global fusion specialty restaurant, Food Republic.

Similar to Norwegian Bliss, Norwegian Breakaway will also offer the brand-new Horizon Park, an outdoor recreation area on top of the ship to bring guests beautiful 360° views of the ocean. The al-fresco venue will boast an additional feature, an expansive stage for live music and entertainment, for guests to enjoy with friends, family and fellow cruisers.

As a result of its popularity on the Prima Class ships, Norwegian Breakaway will debut The Stadium, the complimentary outdoor activities concept offering family-friendly games. Additionally, guest-favorite restaurant Cagney's Steakhouse will replace Moderno Churrascaria to add more seating to the venue, and Ocean Blue will become Palomar. Lastly, Vibe Beach Club, the adults-only outdoor venue, and The Haven Sundeck will be expanded to feature additional seating and cabanas for guests to take in more of the stunning sea and destination views.

Following the completion of her three-week dry dock, Norwegian Breakaway will sail a variety of itineraries from Barcelona, Spain and Venice (Trieste), Italy visiting picturesque European cities including Florence/Pisa (Livorno), Italy; Palma (Majorca), Spain; Cannes, France; Corfu, Greece; and so much more.

SET SAIL TO SUNSHINE ON A VARIETY OF CARIBBEAN AND BAHAMAS CRUISES

In addition to offering immersive European itineraries, Norwegian Cruise Line provides a variety of tropical cruise vacations to the Caribbean and Bahamas from over 10 accessible embarkation ports including Miami; Orlando (Port Canaveral), Florida; New York and San Juan, Puerto Rico. These fun-in-sun sailings feature visits to some of the most beautiful tropical destinations such as St. John's, Antigua; Bridgetown, Barbados; Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; NCL's resort style isle, Harvest Caye in Belize; and the Company's private island Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas, which will feature a brand-new pier in late 2025.

Travelers can now take advantage of special offers throughout the holiday season and combine them with its year-round value-added package, More At Sea™, which offers travelers more value with an unlimited open bar featuring more premium beverage brands, more specialty dining credits and more Wi-Fi minutes with faster, high-speed internet powered by Starlink. The all-new More At Sea™ package is eligible for sailings beginning Jan. 1, 2025.

For more information about the Company's award-winning fleet and worldwide itineraries, or to book a cruise, please contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or visit www.ncl.com .

For images of Norwegian Bliss and Norwegian Breakaway, visit the multimedia library here.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

As the innovator in global cruise travel, Norwegian Cruise Line has been breaking the boundaries of traditional cruising for 57 years. Most notably, the cruise line revolutionized the industry by offering guests the opportunity to design their ideal vacation on their preferred schedule with no assigned dining and entertainment times and no formal dress codes. Today, the company offers guests to 'Experience More At Sea™' by providing them with more to see, more to do and more to enjoy on their vacation. Its fleet of 19 contemporary ships sail to 450 of the world's most desirable destinations, including Great Stirrup Cay, the company's private island in the Bahamas and its resort destination Harvest Caye in Belize. Norwegian Cruise Line not only provides superior guest service from land to sea, but also offers a wide variety of award-winning entertainment and dining options as well as a range of accommodations across the fleet, including solo-traveler staterooms, club balcony suites, and The Haven by Norwegian®, the company's ship-within-a-ship concept. For additional information or to book a cruise, contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or visit www.ncl.com . For the latest news and exclusive content, visit the NCL Newsroom and follow Norwegian Cruise Line on Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok and YouTube @NorwegianCruiseLine; and Twitter @CruiseNorwegian.

Norwegian Cruise Line is a wholly owned subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH). To learn more, visit www.nclhltd.com .

SOURCE Norwegian Cruise Line