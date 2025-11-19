NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE® IGNITES THE STAGE WITH "ROCKET MAN: A CELEBRATION OF ELTON JOHN™" - A GLITTERING, HIGH-OCTANE TRIBUTE TO THE WORLD'S MOST ICONIC SHOWMAN

Developed by the award-winning Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings' Creative Studios in Tampa, Fla., these productions are designed to captivate a broad spectrum of guests – from lifelong music lovers and pop culture enthusiasts to multigenerational families – and to complement the robust lineup of new and returning experiences that elevate entertainment at sea and reflect NCL's bold pivot toward immersive, headline-worthy programming.

Guests will be dazzled by "Rocket Man: A Celebration of Elton John," a high-energy Elton John concert-style show created using elements of Elton's rich archive of footage and imagery. In celebration of the "EGOT"1 winner's legendary career, the onboard production will feature timeless hits like "Rocket Man," "Tiny Dancer," "Bennie and the Jets," "Don't Go Breaking My Heart" and more.

Aboard Norwegian Luna, the Company will also introduce an additional completely original production, "HIKO: Innovation Meets Wonder," a groundbreaking sci-fi show that blends Cirque artistry with mixed reality visuals. Kids will love "Sea of Discovery! An Under-the-Sea Festival," a brand-new interactive experience designed to spark creativity and curiosity.

"Norwegian Cruise Line has a proud history of revolutionizing entertainment at sea—from pioneering Broadway-caliber onboard productions to continuously creating original, only-on-NCL experiences," said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. "As a lifelong music fan, I'm especially excited to celebrate the work of Elton John, an icon whose influence spans generations, with a show that is as dynamic and unforgettable as the artist himself. With Norwegian Luna, we're building on that tradition by delivering spectacular new productions and immersive programming designed to surprise and delight our guests."

Norwegian Luna will also debut "LunaTique," the ship's exclusive production for guests 21 and older, along with "Syd Norman's Presents: A Tribute to Eagles™," a new tribute show performed by the fan-favorite Syd Norman's cast. Guests can also look forward to two fully reimagined new themed deck parties: Island Nights™ and Latin LIVE!™, all designed to bring even more excitement to evenings at sea.

Rocket Man: A Celebration of Elton John

A bold, hit-driven tribute to the trailblazing and universally adored Elton John, "Rocket Man: A Celebration of Elton John™" is an electrifying production featuring powerhouse vocals, jaw-dropping choreography, and fashion-forward costumes that pay homage to Elton's signature style. Set on a concert-inspired stage with vibrant LED visuals and stunning scenic design including four different grand pianos, the show immerses guests in the music and spirit of one of the most iconic performers of all time. Guests will be delighted with archival footage of the singer's iconic performances throughout the years, as well as interactive elements to immerse viewers into the extraordinary show.

With over 300 million records sold, more than 70 top 40 hits, and a career spanning five decades, Elton is the most successful solo male artist in U.S. chart history; now, his legendary catalog comes to life only on NCL for global audiences like never before.

"Rocket Man: A Celebration of Elton John" is brought to life by a visionary creative team whose credits span the Halftime Show for the Big Game, Cirque du Soleil®, and global music tours. Led by choreographer and creative director Katy Tate; creative director and Emmy® Award-winning choreographer Tabitha D'umo; scenic designer Kley Tarcitano; and costume designer Sky Switser, they have crafted one of the most dynamic productions ever staged at sea.

HIKO: Innovation Meets Wonder

Inspired by the celestial spirit of Norwegian Luna, "HIKO: Innovation Meets Wonder" is an otherworldly new production that blends cutting-edge 3D mapping, multi-sensory video projection and a fully original score exclusive to NCL that transports guests to a futuristic world.

For the first time ever, NCL introduces an original character, HIKO, whom guests can encounter throughout Norwegian Luna in an interactive meet-and-greet experience that brings the magic of the show to life beyond the stage. The production features four elite gymnasts—the most ever in an NCL show—performing gravity-defying acts. These thrilling performances are set against a backdrop of mesmerizing visuals and sci-fi-inspired costumes designed by Guy Brassard, a longtime collaborator with Cirque du Soleil.

Sea of Discovery! An Under-the-Sea Festival: A New Era of Family Entertainment

Norwegian Cruise Line is proud to introduce "Sea of Discovery! An Under-the-Sea Festival," a first-of-its-kind original experience developed in-house and curated specifically for children. Inspired by nostalgic field day activities, this enchanting event follows an inquisitive fish on an interactive adventure through the ocean. With glow games, whimsical costumes, awe-inspiring visuals, "Sea of Discovery! An Under-the-Sea Festival" invites families to play, learn and connect in a hands-on showcase of imagination.

A Brand-New Rock-N-Roll Show and Live Entertainment

Following the success and popularity of "Syd Norman's Presents: Rumours," Norwegian Luna will boast a brand-new show, "Syd Norman's Presents: A Tribute to Eagles," bringing classic rock anthems and the spirit of the 1970s to the mainstage in the Luna Theater for more guests to enjoy.

Separately, the Syd Norman's Pour House bar and entertainment space inspired by L.A.'s notorious 1960s rock scene is getting an upgrade aboard Norwegian Luna with exciting new additions, including a throwback '90s set and Live Band Karaoke.

LunaTique - A Daring New Party Experience for Adults

Making its debut on Norwegian Luna, "LunaTique" will be the ship's exclusive production for guests 21 and older at The Improv at Sea, a returning favorite and intimate venue for NCL's comedy shows. Inspired by the thrill, sparkle, and nonstop energy of Las Vegas nightlife, this striking, after-hours experience features neon aesthetics, signature cocktails, and character-driven performances.

Classic circus archetypes—ringmasters, acrobats, clowns, and strongmen—are reimagined as edgy, fashion-forward personas in a pop-infused show designed for unforgettable nights at sea. Costume design by Brooklyn-based duo James Nguyen and A.C. Gottlieb, known for their inventive, theatrical work with rising pop star Chappell Roan, bring a fresh, contemporary edge to the production, which will make "LunaTique" one of the most visually striking and stylistically daring experiences aboard Norwegian Luna.

Reimagined Guest Favorites and Signature Events

Building on the success of First Night, the high-energy welcome aboard show that was first introduced on Norwegian Bliss® and Norwegian Encore®, Norwegian Luna presents a reimagined kickoff celebration in the Luna Theater that showcases the entertainment lineup guests will experience on their voyage ahead through a montage of performances.

The Luna Theater & Club, like the Theater & Club aboard Norwegian Aqua®, Norwegian Prima® and Norwegian Viva®, will transform from a three-story theater to a three-story Vegas-style nightclub featuring an expansive dance floor, an enhanced and interactive chandelier, state-of-the-art lighting, and more. Boasting two different bars, the Luna Theater & Club will showcase all nightclub programming including the new Norwegian Luna Eclipse Party™, which is a festival-inspired glow party that draws from global nightlife trends, featuring eye-catching visuals and an upbeat soundtrack. The ship will also debut "Planetdisco" which will transport guests to an electrifying world of classic disco with a lively ensemble of performers to dance the night away.

NCL is also ramping up the deck parties aboard Norwegian Luna with two all-new party concepts:

Island Nights brings the vibrant spirit of the islands to life with a modern pop edge at sea.

brings the vibrant spirit of the islands to life with a modern pop edge at sea. Latin LIVE! will heat up the pool deck with multiple percussionists, a live band and dynamic vocalists as well as live dance performances that will have everyone on their feet all night long.

"Creating the entertainment lineup for Norwegian Luna has been an incredible and fulfilling journey," added Bryan White, vice president of entertainment production at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. "We're fortunate to partner with the most innovative and respected creators in the industry, so we can keep raising the bar and giving our guests the world-class entertainment NCL is known for. From captivating tribute concerts to awe-inspiring original productions, our lineup has something for guests of all ages, delivering unforgettable experiences for everyone aboard."

Norwegian Luna Inaugural Season in the Caribbean and Bermuda

Beginning in April 2026, Norwegian Luna will sail seven-day voyages featuring calls to the Western Caribbean destinations of Roatan, Honduras; Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico; and Harvest Caye, Belize, the Brand's resort-style destination. Norwegian Luna will also offer seven-day itineraries with calls to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; Tortola, British Virgin Islands; St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; and Great Stirrup Cay, NCL's private island in the Bahamas, which will soon debut a nearly six-acre Great Tides Waterpark with 19 waterslides, cliffside jumps and a dynamic river, as well as new swim-up bars, a heated pool and expanded cabanas.

From April 2027 through October 2027, Norwegian Luna will offer guests four and seven-day round-trip itineraries to Bermuda from New York. With more time in port and overnight stays in Bermuda, guests can experience coastal adventures on pink sandy beaches and sea activities including catamaran boat rides, cave dives and sunset cruises.

¹ The achievement of having won all four of the major American entertainment awards (i.e. an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony).

