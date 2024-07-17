NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE® ANNOUNCES PORT OF PHILADELPHIA AS A NEW HOMEPORT WITH ITS 2026 SPRING/SUMMER SEASON

- The Company Will Be the First to Commence Cruising in Philadelphia with Voyages to Bermuda, as well as Canada and New England Beginning April 16, 2026 -

- The Company Also Unveils Nearly 250 New 2026 Spring/Summer Voyages to the Caribbean, Bahamas and Alaska From Nine Major Cruise Ports Across the U.S. and Canada, Including Miami, Seattle, New York City and Quebec City, Among Others -

MIAMI, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel with a 57-year history of breaking boundaries, today announced its 2026 spring/summer itineraries to the Caribbean, Bahamas, Bermuda, Alaska, and Canada and New England, as well as a new season of voyages from the Port of Philadelphia (PhilaPort) for the first time in many years.

In April 2026, NCL will launch cruises sailing from the SouthPort Marine Terminal Complex in Philadelphia.

On April 16, 2026, Norwegian Jewel® will commence seven-to-nine-day cruises to Bermuda, launching the city as a new cruise destination. Departing from the SouthPort Marine Terminal Complex, where plans are currently underway with the local government to develop a facility to welcome cruisers in 2026, Norwegian Jewel's Bermuda itineraries will feature overnight calls to Royal Naval Dockyard, Bermuda, providing guests more time to enjoy and discover the island's turquoise blue waters and pink-sand beaches. This new homeport for NCL will provide residents in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region more access to cruising, as it will be the only cruise line sailing from Philadelphia through Oct. 17, 2026.

"We remain committed to delivering more experiences for our guests to create unforgettable memories, so they can vacation better with us," said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. "We are particularly proud to partner with PhilaPort to launch cruising in the area, making it even more accessible to the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region."

"The Port of Philadelphia is extremely excited to partner with Norwegian Cruise Line, one of the world's premier cruise lines," said Jeff Theobald, executive director and CEO of PhilaPort. "Philadelphia has so much to offer, as the birthplace of freedom and the home to much of our nation's history, we look forward to connecting cruisers with our world class city. This new service rounds out the portfolio of services offered at PhilaPort, and we look forward to this next phase of growth."

The Company's new 2026 spring/summer season includes nearly 250 itineraries for nine of its soon-to-be 20 ships. Embarking from U.S. and Canadian ports between April and November 2026, these voyages will call to 30 unique destinations across the Caribbean, Bermuda, Bahamas, Canada and New England, as well as Alaska. With an average of 10 hours in port, guests can choose to enjoy the picture-perfect beaches, colorful cities and vibrant culture of the Caribbean, Bahamas and Bermuda; enjoy the rustic fall foliage of Canada and New England; or dive deep into the pristine nature and abundant wilderness found in Alaska.

Herrera continued, "Our new 2026 spring/summer deployment further meets the vacation demands of our guests with more shorter cruise offerings to fun-in-the-sun destinations, such as the Bahamas and the Caribbean, as well as a variety of longer itineraries to bucket-list destinations, such as Alaska."

Itinerary highlights from NCL's spring/summer 2026 deployment include:

NEW BERMUDA, CANADA AND NEW ENGLAND HOMEPORTS AND ITINERARIES

Following Norwegian Jewel's first-ever season of Bermuda voyages from Philadelphia from April 16, 2026 to Aug. 27, 2026, it will sail immersive 10- and 11-day Canada and New England itineraries, alternating embarkation ports between Philadelphia and Québec City. Guests will enjoy quainter ports in the region like Saguenay, Charlottetown and Halifax, Canada in addition to well-known ports, such as Bar Harbor, Maine and Boston.

On April 19, 2026, Norwegian Breakaway® will become the largest NCL vessel to offer regular turnarounds in Boston with seven-day Bermuda voyages through November. Throughout the peak summer season, voyages will feature an overnight stay at the Royal Naval Dockyard, Bermuda and a day in Halifax, Nova Scotia, one of the highest-rated ports in Northeast Canada. From late August through mid-October 2026, the ship will embark on seven-day Canada and New England itineraries calling to the most picturesque ports, including Bar Harbor, Maine, as well as Saint John, New Brunswick and Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Moreover, Norwegian Aqua, will return to New York City for its second Bermuda season sailing a selection of five- and-seven-day itineraries with overnight stays at the Royal Naval Dockyard, Bermuda.

LONGER CONTINUOUS BAHAMAS SEASON

Due to popular guest demand, NCL is expanding its short-cruise offering with nearly 40 voyages to the Bahamas from Miami in spring/summer 2026 aboard Norwegian Getaway® for a continuous season of cruises to the island-chain nation. The three- to four-night cruises will visit Nassau, and Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas, the cruise line's private island and best guest-rated port in the region. As of late 2025, it will feature a newly constructed multi-ship pier, enhancing the overall guest experience to this exclusive destination.

CRUISE TO THE CARIBBEAN ABOARD ONE OF NCL'S NEWEST VESSELS

Norwegian Prima's sprawling outdoor space allows for some of the best island-hopping itineraries in the Caribbean. The ship will extend its season in Port Canaveral, Fla. and sail seven-day sailings to Eastern and Western Caribbean, visiting the most sought-after ports in the region, including Montego Bay, Jamaica; George Town, Cayman Islands and Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic. For an extended vacation in the tropics, guests can book back-to-back sailings to create a 14-day voyage to maximize their fun-in-the-sun experience.

THE YOUNGEST FLEET IN ALASKA

Alaska remains a bucket-list destination for travelers and explorers worldwide with its rugged coastal landscapes, majestic glaciers, and local marine wildlife on display. The 2026 season will commence in late April and deliver breathtaking voyages through October from Seattle; Whittier, Alaska and Vancouver, British Columbia. Guests can enjoy a variety of experiences with some of the newest ships in the region, Norwegian Encore®, Norwegian Bliss® and Norwegian Joy®, all of which feature unmatched onboard activities, including the industry's only racetracks at sea. Custom-built for the Alaska experience, these ships feature expansive outdoor and indoor spaces to marvel at the iconic beauty of the destination. Embarking from Seattle's Pier 66, Norwegian Encore and Norwegian Bliss will sail seven-day voyages, while Norwegian Joy will offer longer and more immersive nine- to 10-day itineraries.

Norwegian Jade® will cruise a series of seven-day open-jaw sailings between Vancouver, British Columbia and the new-to-NCL homeport Whittier, Alaska with no days at sea. Guests aiming to immerse themselves even more in "The Last Frontier" can add a NCL Cruisetour to their reservation, and explore the interior of Alaska, take a ride on the narrow tracks of the Alaska Railroad or fish halibut and salmon in the cold waters of Kachemak Bay.

In addition to the newly opened spring/summer 2026 deployment, NCL cruises to more than 450 destinations worldwide giving guests the chance to plan and book their upcoming cruise vacation well in advance.

