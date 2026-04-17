NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE BRINGS CRUISING BACK TO PHILADELPHIA FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 15 YEARS

– Norwegian Jewel Sails from the City of Brotherly Love for a Season of Voyages to Bermuda and Canada & New England –

– Norwegian Pearl to Follow for 2026 to 2028 Season, Reinforcing NCL's Commitment to Philadelphia and the Mid-Atlantic Region –

– Link to Images of Norwegian Jewel in Philadelphia and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro Here as well as Downloadable B-roll Here –

MIAMI, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwegian Cruise Line® (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel, announced its long-awaited return to Philadelphia, becoming the first cruise line to sail from the city in 15 years. As the city of Philadelphia celebrates a momentous year with the country's 250th anniversary happening this summer, NCL has brought yet another significant milestone to this storied city with the return of the cruise industry.

On April 16, 2026, Norwegian Jewel arrives to Philadelphia to kick-off a season of cruises to Bermuda and Canada and New England, marking a major milestone for Norwegian Cruise Line by bringing cruising back to the city of Brotherly Love. From Left to Right: Dan Farkas, Executive Vice President & General Counsel of NCLH; Michael Pearson, PhilaPort Chairman; Marc Kazlauskas, President of NCL; Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker; Governor Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania, Mikko Samuli Kovalainen, Captain of Norwegian Jewel; and Jeff Theobald, CEO of PhilaPort.

"Norwegian Cruise Line's return to Philadelphia marks an exciting and meaningful milestone for us and the region," said Marc Kazlauskas, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. "For the first time in over 15 years, travelers in the Mid-Atlantic area will once again be able to sail from their own backyard with us to experience everything NCL is known for. With Norwegian Jewel leading our reintroduction and Norwegian Pearl following her later this year, we're proud to bring our signature freedom and flexibility back to this incredible city and deliver the exceptional experiences our guests know and love."

To celebrate the historic milestone for Philadelphia, Norwegian Cruise Line hosted local officials aboard Norwegian Jewel® for a special ceremony on Thursday, April 16, 2026 attended by local and state government authorities including Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro; Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker; Tinicum Township Board President, Patrick McCarthy; as well as PhilaPort Board Chairman, Michael Pearson.

"As we celebrate America's 250th anniversary, Pennsylvania is at the center of the action – and I'm excited to welcome Norwegian Cruise Line as the newest addition to our Commonwealth's fast-growing tourism industry," said Governor Shapiro. "Tourism is big business in Pennsylvania, supporting 500,000 jobs and contributing $84 billion to our economy across the Commonwealth. That's why my Administration has made it a priority to invest in and support PhilaPort's expansion, so we can create jobs, attract more visitors, and bring incredible offerings like cruises from Norwegian Cruise Line to the people of Pennsylvania."

In collaboration with PhilaPort and Tinicum Township, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH), the parent company of Norwegian Cruise Line, is currently building a brand-new terminal due to open this cruise season designed to welcome guests and facilitate an easy embarkation and disembarkation process.

"This is a defining moment for The Port of Philadelphia," said PhilaPort Executive Director & CEO Jeff Theobald. "The arrival of Norwegian Cruise Line and Norwegian Jewel signals the beginning of a new chapter for our port, our city, and the entire region. As we continue to grow beyond cargo operations, this new cruise service strengthens our position as a gateway to global travel and commerce while delivering meaningful economic impact for Pennsylvania."

SUN-SOAKED ESCAPES AND SCENIC GETAWAYS

Philadelphia's convenient location makes it an ideal gateway for Mid–Atlantic travelers. Through Aug. 27, 2026, Norwegian Jewel will sail a curated lineup of Bermuda itineraries designed to showcase the destination's charm, culture and natural beauty. Seven-day sailings include an overnight at the Royal Naval Dockyard, along with a visit to either Charleston, South Carolina, or Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada known for its rich maritime history. For those seeking a longer escape, a nine-day voyage departing Aug. 27, 2026 features an extended overnight in Bermuda, plus calls to the Canadian ports of Saint John, Bay of Fundy, New Brunswick, and Halifax, Nova Scotia. Kicking off the fall season, Norwegian Jewel will offer 10– and 11–day Canada and New England itineraries from Sept. 5 through Oct. 7, 2026, with embarkation options from Philadelphia or Quebec City—giving guests the opportunity to extend their stay pre– or post–cruise. Ideal for fall foliage viewing, these immersive sailings visit history–rich and scenic destinations throughout Maine, Massachusetts, and Eastern Canada.

Beginning in late 2026, Norwegian Pearl® will replace Norwegian Jewel, offering a similar onboard experience while sailing from Philadelphia through April 2028—reinforcing NCL's commitment to choice, convenience and thoughtfully curated travel experiences for the region. Norwegian Pearl will continue voyages to Bermuda as well as Canada and New England, while expanding offerings to the Caribbean and Bahamas.

Select Bahamas sailings in February and March 2027 will also visit Great Stirrup Cay, Norwegian's private island, featuring a new pool, family splash zone, adults–only Vibe Shore Club, and—beginning summer 2026—the nearly six–acre Great Tides Waterpark with 19 waterslides, industry–first cliffside jumps, Splash Cay, and the 800–foot Wandering River, faster and more exhilarating than a typical lazy river.

BEFORE OR AFTER – THE GREAT CITY OF PHILADELPHIA AWAITS

Guests can extend their journey ashore with NCL's Cruisetours, immersive land experiences led by local experts that highlight each destination's history, scenery and culinary traditions—while preserving the brand's signature freedom and flexibility. Available on select Norwegian Jewel sailings this year, the Philadelphia Cruisetour features guided visits to iconic sites including Elfreth's Alley, the Betsy Ross House, Christ Church, Carpenter's Hall, the Liberty Bell and Independence Hall, along with time at the Philadelphia Museum of Art for an enriching introduction to the city before embarkation.

ABOUT NORWEGIAN JEWEL AND NORWEGIAN PEARL

With capacity for over 2,300 guests, the recently refurbished Norwegian Jewel, and Norwegian Pearl boast a range of accommodations from inside staterooms and balconies to elevated suites within The Haven by Norwegian®, NCL's ship-within-a-ship concept. An array of dining venues, bars and world-class entertainment allows guests to easily curate their ideal vacation, while the award-winning Mandara Spa and Salon features a Thermal Suite, complete with a Thalasso Therapy Pool, steam room and sauna offering ultimate relaxation. Aboard Norwegian Jewel, guests can also enjoy the recently added Vibe Beach Club, NCL's popular, adults-only outdoor oasis. Together, Norwegian Jewel and Norwegian Pearl deliver the freedom and flexibility guests seek when planning their dream vacation.

For more information about Norwegian Cruise Line's award-winning 21-ship fleet and worldwide itineraries, or to book a cruise, please contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784), or visit www.ncl.com.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

As the innovator in global cruise travel, Norwegian Cruise Line® has been breaking the boundaries of traditional cruising for 59 years. Its tagline, "It's Different Out Here" reflects the emotional connection guests experience aboard and pays tribute to the company's history of pioneering the cruise experience. Most notably, NCL revolutionized the industry by offering guests the freedom and flexibility to design their ideal vacation on their preferred schedule with no assigned dining and entertainment times and no formal dress codes. Today, the company continues to deliver curated, effortless experiences that cater to every type of traveler – from seasoned cruisers to families of every size. With award-winning entertainment, globally inspired dining and thoughtfully designed accommodations, including solo staterooms, Club Balcony Suites and The Haven by Norwegian®, the company's exclusive ship-within-a-ship concept, NCL ensures every guest enjoys a seamless and personalized journey that allows them to enjoy the moment and connect with those who matter most. To further deliver guests with more value, the company's signature Free at Sea™ package provides added benefits and inclusions such as unlimited open bar; specialty dining credits; high-speed Wi-Fi; shore excursions credits; and with select sailings guests can enjoy free airfare as well as third and fourth guests sail free (terms and conditions apply). NCL guests sailing to the Caribbean can also enjoy exclusive experiences at Harvest Caye, the company's resort destination in Belize, along with new and enhanced experiences at Great Stirrup Cay, NCL's expanded private island in the Bahamas. NCL sails to nearly 350 of the world's most desirable destinations with its fleet of 21 contemporary ships.

For additional information or to book a cruise, contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or visit www.ncl.com. For the latest news and exclusive content, visit the NCL Newsroom and follow Norwegian Cruise Line on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube @NorwegianCruiseLine; and Twitter @CruiseNorwegian.

Norwegian Cruise Line is a wholly owned subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. To learn more, visit www.nclhltd.com.

SOURCE Norwegian Cruise Line