NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE® REVEALS GRAND OPENING DATE FOR GREAT TIDES WATERPARK AHEAD OF LAUNCHING DAY PASS SALES

– The Countdown to Splash Down Begins with the Grand Opening of NCL's Highly-Anticipated Waterpark on Great Stirrup Cay Taking Place on Sept. 4, 2026 –

– Great Tides Waterpark Day Passes Will Open for Sale Tomorrow, May 28, 2026 –

MIAMI, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwegian Cruise Line® (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel, today announced that the highly anticipated Great Tides Waterpark at Great Stirrup Cay, the Company's private island in the Bahamas, will take place on Sept. 4, 2026, during Norwegian Luna's seven-day Caribbean sailing.

Norwegian Cruise Line reveals the grand opening date for the all-new Great Tides Waterpark, debuting Sept. 4, 2026 at Great Stirrup Cay, the Company's private island in the Bahamas.

Beginning tomorrow, all guests sailing to Great Stirrup Cay on or after Sept. 4, 2026 can purchase day passes* to Great Tides Waterpark and personalize their ideal island day with seamless, advance booking. Elevating the experience even further, guests can reserve private cabanas for up to six guests, which includes admission into the waterpark and offers shaded comfort just steps from the park's signature Tidal Tower featuring jaw-dropping slides—perfect for relaxing between thrills. Additionally, the waterpark experience extends beyond the 19 exhilarating slides with three all-new food trucks serving a dynamic lineup of dining.

"Great Stirrup Cay continues to evolve as the premier private island destination in the Bahamas, and we're excited to officially open Great Tides Waterpark on Sept. 4, 2026," said Marc Kazlauskas, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. "With the best activities for families and for every type of traveler—from high-energy slides to laid-back lagoon experiences—guests can purchase their day passes ahead and lock in an unforgettable day on the most spectacular private island in the Caribbean beginning tomorrow."

Spanning nearly six acres, Great Tides Waterpark will deliver a bold, family-friendly adventure across immersive attractions for all ages. At its center will stand the 170-foot Tidal Tower, featuring the Breakwater Blasters—industry-first water coasters with downhill drops and uphill blasts within an inner tube—alongside the Whitewater Dash with two body slides; Rapid Mat Racers featuring two mat slides; and a selection of tube slides, Tropic Storm and Tropic Spiral, with spirals and spins for an adrenaline rush.

Additional highlights will include Cliffside Cove, home to the industry's first and highest cliff jumps; The Great Slide, the Caribbean's only four-person body slide; Fearless Falls racing slides; and the hidden Grotto Bar tucked beneath the action for prime viewing. Younger guests will be able to splash through Splash Cay, a 9,000-square-foot kids' zone, while adventure seekers can float along the Wandering River, an over 800-foot, high-energy take on the classic lazy river. The waterpark builds on the recent transformation of Great Stirrup Cay, which includes the expansive Great Life Lagoon, featuring a beach-style entry pool, swim-up bars and ample space to unwind with ocean views. Guests can also elevate their day at the adults-only Vibe Shore Club, enjoy family-friendly offerings like Splash Harbor and explore the island with ease with the island's latest tram system.

Travelers can visit Great Stirrup Cay year-round, with voyages sailing seasonally from convenient homeports including New York and Philadelphia as well as Florida ports in Jacksonville, Tampa, Orlando (Port Canaveral) and Miami.

Guests wanting to celebrate the grand opening of the waterpark can embark on Norwegian Luna's seven-day Caribbean sailing from Miami on Aug. 29, 2026. Norwegian Luna offers itineraries through November 2026 with visits to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; and Tortola, British Virgin Islands as well as Great Stirrup Cay — perfectly pairing the latest ship innovation with NCL's newest island experience. For shorter sailings from Miami, Norwegian Getaway offers three- and four-night voyages to the Bahamas through October 2026.

Guests may purchase a pass to Great Tides Waterpark beginning tomorrow by logging into their myNCL account after completing their cruise reservation.

For additional information or to book a cruise, contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or visit www.ncl.com.

*Tickets and pricing will vary based on seasonality and availability. For additional information on pricing and age requirements, visit ncl.com.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

As the innovator in global cruise travel, Norwegian Cruise Line® has been breaking the boundaries of traditional cruising for 59 years. Its tagline, "It's Different Out Here™," reflects the emotional connection guests experience aboard and pays tribute to the company's history of pioneering the cruise experience. Most notably, NCL revolutionized the industry by offering guests the freedom and flexibility to design their ideal vacation on their preferred schedule with no assigned dining and entertainment times and no formal dress codes. Today, the company continues to deliver curated, effortless experiences that cater to every type of traveler – from seasoned cruisers to families of every size. With award-winning entertainment, globally inspired dining and thoughtfully designed accommodations, including solo staterooms, Club Balcony Suites and The Haven by Norwegian®, the company's exclusive ship-within-a-ship concept, NCL ensures every guest enjoys a seamless and personalized journey that allows them to enjoy the moment and connect with those who matter most. To further deliver guests with more value, the company's signature Free at Sea™ package provides added benefits and inclusions such as unlimited open bar; specialty dining credits; high-speed Wi-Fi; shore excursions credits; and with select sailings guests can enjoy free airfare as well as third and fourth guests sail free (terms and conditions apply). NCL guests sailing to the Caribbean can also enjoy exclusive experiences at Harvest Caye, the company's resort destination in Belize, along with new and enhanced experiences at Great Stirrup Cay, NCL's expanded private island in the Bahamas. NCL sails to nearly 350 of the world's most desirable destinations with its fleet of 21 contemporary ships.

For additional information or to book a cruise, contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or visit www.ncl.com. For the latest news and exclusive content, visit the NCL Newsroom and follow Norwegian Cruise Line on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube @NorwegianCruiseLine; and Twitter @CruiseNorwegian.

Norwegian Cruise Line is a wholly owned subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. To learn more, visit www.nclhltd.com.

SOURCE Norwegian Cruise Line