NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE® CHRISTENS THE STUNNING NORWEGIAN LUNA™ - THE NEWEST SHIP TO SAIL TO THE CARIBBEAN AND THE BAHAMAS FROM MIAMI

(From left to right) Robert Lundberg, Captain of Norwegian Luna™; John Chidsey, President and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd®; ELLE, hull artist and godmother of Norwegian Luna™ ; and Marc Kazlauskas, President of Norwegian Cruise Line® at the ship's christening ceremony at the Company's LEED® Gold Certified terminal at PortMiami on Friday, March 27, 2026 in Miami, Fla.

Norwegian Luna™'s balcony staterooms feature a sleek design, ample space and a private ocean-view balcony creating a relaxing retreat at sea.

Norwegian Luna™ introduces new experiences designed with multigenerational family travel in mind, including the Luna Midway, a lively outdoor area that brings the spirit of a classic carnival to life with colorful, interactive games for all ages.

New aboard Norwegian Luna™, is the Moon Climber, a multi-level, interactive obstacle course designed for kids and adults alike.

Norwegian Luna™ sails Caribbean and Bahamas voyages with visits to the Company's private island in the Bahamas, Great Stirrup Cay, which was recently enhanced with the Great Life Lagoon, a sprawling pool area with two swim up bars, loungers and cabanas.

Norwegian Luna™ features an expansive pool deck, offering guests ample space to soak up the sun on the ship's Caribbean and Bahamas voyages.

Norwegian Luna™ brings guests closer to the sea and sky with outdoor spaces such as La Terrazza, an open-air lounge area.

Norwegian Luna™’s adults-only venue, Vibe Beach Club, is a guest-favorite featuring spacious outdoor loungers and cabanas with sweeping ocean views.

The Indulge Food Hall aboard Norwegian Luna™ includes the Soleil Bar with outdoor seating and breathtaking views from the aft of the ship.

Experience the interactive Multimedia News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/norwegian_cruise_line/9361352-en-norwegian-cruise-line-christens-norwegian-luna

"Norwegian Luna represents the evolution of NCL — a brand built on freedom, flexibility and delivering experiences that resonate with every type of traveler," said Marc Kazlauskas, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. "Curated to deliver attractions for families with the NCL-exclusive Aqua Slidecoaster, and the all-new Moon Climber and Luna Midway activities; as well as adult-only experiences like the late-night production of 'LunaTique™,' Norwegian Luna is the perfect ship for multigenerational travelers looking for a warm vacation in the tropics. With itineraries designed to bring guests to Great Stirrup Cay, our private island in the Bahamas, they will have the opportunity to experience firsthand the highly anticipated offerings that our guests are raving about."

With over 2,000 guests in attendance, the beloved christening ceremony – rooted in the maritime tradition of blessing a vessel before it officially begins its life at sea – took place at the Company's LEED® Gold Certified terminal at PortMiami. Featuring a special appearance from Norwegian Luna's godmother and hull artist, ELLE, the event concluded with the ceremonial breaking of the bottle across the ship's hull, bestowing blessings and safe travels for all who sail upon her.

"The christening of Norwegian Luna marks an important milestone for our Company and a moment of great pride for our entire team," said John W. Chidsey, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. "I look forward to the remarkable experiences she will deliver and to the exciting future ahead for our brand and our guests."

In addition to her role at today's christening ceremony, ELLE, Norwegian Luna's godmother and renowned street artist, created the ship's signature hull artwork – a vivid dreamscape titled 'La Luna.' Designed ahead of Norwegian Luna's maiden voyage, the piece explores humanity's enduring relationship with the cosmos and its innate connection to the moon's rhythmic pull.

"Celebrating Norwegian Luna as the ship's godmother is an incredible honor, and creating 'La Luna' has been one of the most meaningful experiences of my career," said ELLE, godmother and hull artist of Norwegian Luna. "The moon has always symbolized connection, rhythm and transformation, forces that mirror the journeys we take in our own lives. I hope every guest feels a sense of wonder and possibility as Norwegian Luna carries them toward new horizons."

At 1,056 feet long with a guest capacity of 3,565, Norwegian Luna boasts the intentional design and wide-open spaces of the Prima Class with a variety of experiences that offer guests opportunities to curate their vacations exactly how they want. Like her sister ship Norwegian Aqua, Norwegian Luna offers the NCL-exclusive and award-winning Aqua Slidecoaster, the longest and fastest slides at sea, complete with exhilarating dual slides and a magnetic lift that propels adventurous guests through two different courses. Other attractions designed for the young and young at heart include the digital sports complex, the Glow Court, and the Luna Game Zone, which provides guests of all ages with a multitude of classic arcade games and virtual reality experiences.

Norwegian Luna introduces new experiences designed with multigenerational family travel in mind, including Luna Midway, an amusement park-style outdoor area featuring carnival-inspired games; Moon Climber, a multi-level obstacle course designed for kids and adults alike; and Horizon Park, a complimentary recreational area featuring lawn-style games, all located across the ship's top decks.

In the evening, guests can immerse themselves in best-in-class entertainment with "Elton: A Celebration of Elton John™," which pays tribute to the legendary and timeless music of the global icon himself, as well as "HIKO: Innovation Meets Wonder™," a multimedia show featuring innovative design, cirque-style acrobatics, and contemporary dance. The guest-favorite Syd Norman's Pour House returns with a new show "A Tribute to Eagles™," an unforgettable production spotlighting the music of one of the best American bands of all time, playing on the mainstage in the Luna Theater and Club. "LunaTique™" makes its debut on Norwegian Luna as an exclusive late-night experience for guests 21 and older at The Improv at Sea. Inspired by the energy and allure of Las Vegas nights, the show blends bold visuals, specialty cocktails, and character-driven performances in an intimate setting. Additionally, "Sea of Discovery! An Under-the-Sea Festival," is a first-of-its-kind original experience developed in-house and curated specifically for children and is inspired by nostalgic field day activities with glow games, whimsical costumes, awe-inspiring visuals.

Norwegian Luna features a diverse range of accommodations including solo, inside, oceanview and balcony staterooms, as well as suites in The Haven by Norwegian®, NCL's exclusive ship-within-a-ship complex with a private restaurant, bar and lounge. With 17 dining options from bow-to-stern, guests can revel in a variety of more than 15 cuisines from around the world, including modern Italian at Onda by Scarpetta; authentic Thai at Sukhothai; elegant and classic French at Le Bistro; and so much more. After indulging in exquisite cuisine at one of Norwegian Luna's specialty or complimentary dining venues, guests are invited to unwind at a selection of 18 bars and lounges, including the intimate Whiskey Bar; the bustling Belvedere Bar and NCL's Sail and Sustain cocktail bar, Metropolitan Bar.

From April 2026 through April 2027, Norwegian Luna offers a variety of sun-soaked itineraries to the Eastern Caribbean and Western Caribbean with visits to the Company's resort-style destinations, including Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas and Harvest Caye in Belize. Great Stirrup Cay recently debuted enhancements including the Great Life Lagoon, a sprawling pool area featuring two swim–up bars, cabanas, lounge chairs and is steps away from the family splash pad, Splash Harbor. The new adults–only Vibe Shore Club provides an exclusive retreat that offers guests a private bar, premium lounge seating and cabanas, as well as private beach access. This summer the island will debut the nearly six-acre Great Tides Waterpark boasting 19 waterslides; industry-first cliffside jumps; Splash Cay, a 9,000 square-foot kids splash zone; and the Wandering River, a nearly 800-foot immersive water experience with an accelerated current that will be faster and more exciting than a typical lazy river.

Following Norwegian Luna's season in Miami, the ship will sail from New York, offering guests four and seven-day round-trip itineraries to Bermuda from April 2027 through October 2027. With the flexibility of more time in port and overnight stays in Bermuda, guests can experience beautiful, pink sandy beaches as well as a variety of sea and land activities including catamaran boat rides, ATV rides, cave dives and scenic bike tours.

To stay up-to-date or for the latest high-res images and videos from Norwegian Luna's christening activities, please click here.

For more information about the Company's award-winning fleet and worldwide itineraries, or to book a cruise, please contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or visit www.ncl.com.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

As the innovator in global cruise travel, Norwegian Cruise Line® has been breaking the boundaries of traditional cruising for 59 years. Its tagline, "It's Different Out Here™" reflects the emotional connection guests experience aboard and pays tribute to the company's history of pioneering the cruise experience. Most notably, NCL revolutionized the industry by offering guests the freedom and flexibility to design their ideal vacation on their preferred schedule with no assigned dining and entertainment times and no formal dress codes. Today, the company continues to deliver curated, effortless experiences that cater to every type of traveler – from seasoned cruisers to families of every size. With award-winning entertainment, globally inspired dining and thoughtfully designed accommodations, including solo staterooms, Club Balcony Suites and The Haven by Norwegian®, the company's exclusive ship-within-a-ship concept, NCL ensures every guest enjoys a seamless and personalized journey that allows them to enjoy the moment and connect with those who matter most. To further deliver guests with more value, the company's signature Free at Sea™ package provides added benefits and inclusions such as unlimited open bar; specialty dining credits; high-speed Wi-Fi; shore excursions credits; and with select sailings guests can enjoy free airfare as well as third and fourth guests sail free (terms and conditions apply). NCL guests sailing to the Caribbean can also enjoy exclusive experiences at Harvest Caye, the company's resort destination in Belize, along with new and enhanced experiences at Great Stirrup Cay, NCL's expanded private island in the Bahamas. NCL sails to nearly 350 of the world's most desirable destinations with its fleet of 21 contemporary ships.

For additional information or to book a cruise, contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or visit www.ncl.com. For the latest news and exclusive content, visit the NCL Newsroom and follow Norwegian Cruise Line on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube @NorwegianCruiseLine; and Twitter @CruiseNorwegian.

Norwegian Cruise Line is a wholly owned subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. To learn more, visit www.nclhltd.com.

SOURCE Norwegian Cruise Line