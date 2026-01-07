NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE IS MAKING A SPLASH THIS WINTER WITH THE OPENING OF AN ALL-NEW EXPANSIVE POOL AND MORE GUEST EXPERIENCES AT GREAT STIRRUP CAY, ITS PRIVATE ISLAND IN THE BAHAMAS

With a new pier making it even easier for guests to enjoy the island, the Great Life Lagoon, a massive 1.4-acre pool area at the heart of the island's transformation, is designed for both relaxation and fun. With families in mind, the pool is larger than two Olympic-sized pools combined and features a beach-style entrance that leads to a splash area with fun water features for young guests, while adults can revel in the two swim-up bars, making it easy for them to enjoy their favorite cocktail libations. Surrounding the stunning new pool are private cabanas for guests to relax and enjoy gorgeous ocean and pool views. For those seeking an elevated experience, the new Vibe Shore Club is accessible by an all-day pass and offers an adults-only retreat with private cabanas and a private bar for an exclusive beachfront escape. Additional enhancements include Splash Harbor – a complimentary kids splash pad just steps away from the brand-new pool, a new Welcome Center and a convenient tram system to make exploring the island effortless. Together, these upgrades ensure every guest enjoys a seamless, unforgettable visit.

"Great Stirrup Cay has always been a favorite for our guests, and these new enhancements make it even easier for guests to trade the winter weather for the warm tropics and enjoy an 'Escape to the Great Life,'" said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. "With the fun versatility of Great Life Lagoon, and family-friendly spots like Splash Harbor, we've created an island where everyone can unwind, play and make lasting memories. This transformation is all about offering premium experiences and unparalleled guest services to our guests and giving them the freedom and flexibility to enjoy their vacation their way. I cannot wait until next summer when we unveil even greater guest experiences with Great Tides Waterpark."

Looking ahead, Norwegian Cruise Line is thrilled to continue the island expansion with the debut of Great Tides Waterpark in the summer of 2026. The action-packed destination will feature slides and attractions for guests of all ages. Anchored by a total of 19 waterslides ranging from adrenaline-pumping thrills to laid-back adventures, the park will include the striking Tidal Tower featuring eight exhilarating waterslides, including its two tallest slides, where guests can experience heart-pounding drops and thrilling climbs on inner tubes for an unforgettable ride. Additional attractions at Tidal Tower include high-speed racing slides for competitive fun, spiraling tube slides that twist and spin guests in unexpected directions, and exciting body slides for pure adrenaline. To make the experience effortless, select slides will incorporate convenient conveyor belts to carry rafts to the top, eliminating the need for guests to bring them up themselves. Great Tides Waterpark will also feature a nearly 800-foot dynamic river, a 9,000-square-foot splash zone for kids, and Cliffside Cove where guests can find the industry's first cliffside jumps, racer slides and much more.

As Norwegian Cruise Line continues to transform Great Stirrup Cay, the company is poised to welcome over one million guests to its private island across 17 ships in 2026. This includes visits from its newest vessels, such as Norwegian Aqua®, which offers seven-day Caribbean voyages from Miami and Orlando (Port Canaveral), Fla., now through October 2027, featuring calls to the Dominican Republic, U.S. Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, and more. Joining Norwegian Aqua in the Caribbean will be the all-new Norwegian Luna™ which will debut in March 2026 and will sail seven-day Caribbean itineraries from April 2026 through October 2026, visiting the same stunning tropical destinations as her sister ship.

To explore all itineraries visiting Great Stirrup Cay this winter, click here.

For more information about the Company's award-winning fleet and worldwide itineraries, or to book a cruise, please contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784), or visit www.ncl.com.

To download more images of Great Stirrup Cay, visit the multimedia library here.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

As the innovator in global cruise travel, Norwegian Cruise Line® has been breaking the boundaries of traditional cruising for 59 years. Most notably, the cruise line revolutionized the industry by offering guests the freedom and flexibility to design their ideal vacation on their preferred schedule with no assigned dining and entertainment times and no formal dress codes. Today, the company continues to deliver curated, effortless experiences that cater to every type of traveler – from seasoned cruisers to families of every size. With award-winning entertainment, globally inspired dining and thoughtfully designed accommodations, including solo staterooms, Club Balcony Suites, and The Haven by Norwegian®, the brand's exclusive ship-within-a-ship concept, NCL ensures every guest enjoys a seamless and personalized journey. To further deliver guests with more value, the Company's signature Free at Sea™ package provides added benefits and inclusions such as unlimited open bar; specialty dining credits; high-speed Wi-Fi; shore excursions credits; and with select sailings guests can enjoy free airfare as well as third and fourth guests sail free. Its fleet of 20 contemporary ships sail to nearly 350 of the world's most desirable destinations, including Great Stirrup Cay, the company's private island in the Bahamas and its resort destination Harvest Caye in Belize. For additional information or to book a cruise, contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or visit www.ncl.com. For the latest news and exclusive content, visit the NCL Newsroom and follow Norwegian Cruise Line on Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok and YouTube @NorwegianCruiseLine; and Twitter @CruiseNorwegian.

Norwegian Cruise Line is a wholly owned subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. To learn more, visit www.nclhltd.com .

SOURCE Norwegian Cruise Line