NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE JOINS TALKSHOPLIVE TO LAUNCH CRUISE INDUSTRY'S FIRST EVER SHOPPABLE LIVESTREAM TONIGHT AT 8 P.M. EASTERN

LOS ANGELES, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TalkShopLive, the leading livestreaming, social selling online network, announced today that Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) will host the cruise industry's first live show on the shopping platform tonight, May 25, at 8 p.m. ET. The live forum will promote NCL's CruiseFirst, a value-add program offering guests both increased flexibility and additional savings when booking their dream cruise vacation in 2022 and beyond.

CruiseFirst certificates offer guests a $500 value for the cost of $250 and allow them three years from purchase date to apply their certificate to any new reservation across NCL's award-winning 17-ship fleet, visiting nearly 400 destinations worldwide. CruiseFirst certificates are combinable with nearly all public promotions including the Brand's currently running Memorial Day Sale: 70 percent off second guest, plus all seven Free at Sea offers, including free open bar, free specialty dining, free shore excursion credits, free WiFi, free extra guests and free airfare for second guests.

"As livestream shopping expands into the travel vertical, we are thrilled to launch Norwegian Cruise Line on TalkShopLive," said Bryan Moore, Co-Founder and CEO of TalkShopLive. "Creating an incredible experience is key to success in livestream shopping. By bringing viewers into the experience at sea and onboard for a private tour aboard their ship, NCL is creating the best way to shop for your next vacation."

In addition to receiving unbeatable value, viewers will also have a chance to learn more about the Brand's newest and most innovative vessel, Norwegian Encore. As the Cruise Line's latest ship, Norwegian Encore offers world-class dining, Broadway-caliber entertainment, and one-of-a-kind cruising experiences such as the world's largest racetrack at sea with the Encore Speedway, measuring 1,150 feet and featuring ten exhilarating turns and four points that extend up to 13 feet over the side of the ship.

"TalkShopLive's innovative livestream platform allows us to reach a wider audience by tapping into a digital space and connecting viewers with our award-winning brand," said Chief Consumer Sales and Marketing Officer for Norwegian Cruise Line, David Herrera. "We're all about providing our guests with more value and our CruiseFirst program does just that by allowing the consumer's money to go further so they can experience an unforgettable cruise vacation experience with NCL."

Viewers can watch a preview of NCL's livestream here.

For more information about the Company's award-winning 17-ship fleet and worldwide itineraries, or to book a cruise, please contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or visit www.ncl.com.

About TalkShopLive®

TalkShopLive® is the leading live streaming, social selling online network. Sellers showcase their products via live shows, displaying product details and chat in real-time with customers that they can purchase with one-click on the buy button. The platform and iOS app are full service for sellers - from live show creation to order processing to ease of shipping and payouts. Buyers are able to access unlimited channels and live product shows. With talkshoplive®, buying has never been more interactive and entertaining.

An incredible lineup of stars and brands have launched their own TalkShopLive® channels including Best Buy, Fred Segal, Walmart, Mattel, Vogue, Allure, GQ, Bon Appetit, Buzzfeed, Paul McCartney, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Dolly Parton, Alicia Keys, Kevin Jonas, Jamie Foxx, Drew Barrymore, Julie Andrews, Meghan Trainor, Tim Tebow, Kristin Cavallari, Tim McGraw, Jenna Dewan, Kathy Ireland Worldwide and many more!

About Norwegian Cruise Line

As the innovator in global cruise travel, Norwegian Cruise Line has been breaking the boundaries of traditional cruising for 55 years. Most notably, the cruise line revolutionized the industry by offering guests the freedom and flexibility to design their ideal vacation on their preferred schedule with no assigned dining and entertainment times and no formal dress codes. Today, its fleet of 17 contemporary ships sail to over 300 of the world's most desirable destinations, including Great Stirrup Cay, the company's private island in the Bahamas and its resort destination Harvest Caye in Belize. Norwegian Cruise Line not only provides superior guest service from land to sea, but also offers a wide variety of award-winning entertainment and dining options as well as a range of accommodations across the fleet, including solotraveler staterooms, club balcony suites, spa-suites and The Haven by Norwegian®, the company's shipwithin-a-ship concept. For additional information or to book a cruise, contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or visit www.ncl.com. For the latest news and exclusive content, visit the NCL Newsroom and follow Norwegian Cruise Line on Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok and YouTube @NorwegianCruiseLine; and Twitter @CruiseNorwegian.

