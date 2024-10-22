NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE® UNVEILS MORE TO DO ABOARD NORWEGIAN AQUA™ AND NORWEGIAN LUNA™ WITH IMMERSIVE GAMING VENUES AND ELEVATED SPA AND FITNESS OFFERINGS

-The Company Will Debut a Brand-New Experience - Aqua and Luna Game Zone – Along with Returning Expanded Attractions -

- Both Ships to Feature Enhanced Spa Services Including a New Clay Sauna and IV Drip Therapy -

MIAMI, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel, today unveiled details about the brand-new onboard experiences and expanded venues that will be available aboard sister ships Norwegian Aqua and Norwegian Luna, the first two vessels in the cutting-edge Prima Plus Class set to launch in April 2025 and 2026, respectively.

The soon-to-debut ships will feature the Company's first-ever Aqua and Luna Game Zone, an all-new gaming experience and evolution of NCL's popular Galaxy Pavilion and arcade venues. The sister vessels will boast even more expanded and redesigned spaces, including Bull's Eye Bar, a now complimentary experience with interactive dart games and a new full-service bar; and Tee Time, a supercharged version of mini golf where guests can play 12 interactive holes across two decks.

The Mandara Spa and Salon and Pulse Fitness Center will also be refreshed to include sophisticated design updates, and new revitalizing service additions including a clay sauna, IV drip therapy and thalassotherapy loungers aboard Norwegian Aqua and Norwegian Luna.

"We provide our guests with more to do with a variety of fun, exciting and elevated experiences for every type of traveler," said David J. Herrera, President of Norwegian Cruise Line. "The two sister ships will introduce a brand-new venue to the fleet, the Aqua and Luna Game Zone, along with thoughtfully redesigned spaces and bringing back many more of our best-in-class offerings, beloved by our guests and inspired by their feedback. We look forward to our guests enjoying more of what they love on board and creating unforgettable memories aboard Norwegian Aqua and Norwegian Luna."

Immersive and Interactive Guest Experiences for All Ages

As the next evolution of Norwegian Cruise Line vessels, Norwegian Aqua and Norwegian Luna will feature the Aqua and Luna Game Zone, a reimagined version of NCL's beloved Galaxy Pavilion and arcade offerings. The venue will showcase a wide range of games and activities that appeal to every kind of guest, including virtual reality experiences such as Space Racing and Beat Hero where guests dance to the rhythm of the beat with dual swords, plus a mix of retro arcade games like Ms. Pac-Man; Donkey Kong; and Down the Clown.

The sister ships will also offer The Bull's Eye Bar, an innovative take on traditional dart games, now boasting a full-service bar so guests can indulge in hand-crafted cocktails while playing. As a complimentary experience, guests will enjoy the fun of darts with elevated and virtual components designed to make the game more interactive and simplify the scoring process. With six different games available ranging from beginner to advanced, onboard players can take aim at a classic dart board that features added video-game-style graphics and automated scoring that are projected onto a big-screen TV.

Tee Time, the Prima Class interactive minigolf area themed around the "Wonders of the World," will return to Norwegian Aqua and Norwegian Luna two and a half times bigger than Norwegian Prima and Norwegian Viva, providing 12 holes across two decks to offer a more enhanced experience to guests of all ages. Lastly, as a result of guest feedback to provide them with more of what they love to do, the Pickleball Court will return to its own dedicated space separate from The Stadium.

A Wellness Retreat at Sea with Enhanced Mandara Spa & Fitness Facilities

Masterfully crafted by world-class architects at the Rockwell Group, both the Mandara Spa and Salon and Pulse Fitness Center aboard Norwegian Aqua and Norwegian Luna will be redesigned to encourage serenity and rejuvenation. The Mandara Spa once again features its breathtaking two-story cascading indoor spa waterfall and sleek marble staircase, creating a perfect environment for rest and relaxation.

Guests can now unwind with a brand-new Clay Sauna, an invigorating spa service that revitalizes the skin through detoxifying cleansing and gentle exfoliation, leaving the body refreshed and radiant. The thalassotherapy pool in the Mandara Spa and Salon aboard the two ships will also feature all-new thalassotherapy loungers which promote relaxation, soothe muscle tension, and improve circulation. New to the Prima Class, IV Drip Therapy will be available to guests and provide a powerful boost of hydration and essential nutrients, designed to enhance energy, immunity, and overall well-being.

The Thermal Suite aboard Norwegian Aqua and Norwegian Luna will now feature twice as many heated loungers compared to Norwegian Prima and Norwegian Viva, inviting more guests to enjoy some calm and relaxation with expansive ocean views. Lastly, guests can further invigorate the senses with returning favorites, including the charcoal sauna, ice room, salt room, and the flotation salt pool which creates a sensation of weightlessness to melt any stress away while bathing the skin in nourishing antioxidants.

Pulse Fitness Center will flaunt a new design to offer guests a sleek, modern sanctuary complete with state-of-the-art workout equipment; cardiovascular machines; and a dedicated spin studio. Additionally, guests will be able to partake in a variety of workout classes including yoga, mat Pilates, cycling, stretching and so much more.

More to See on Tropical Voyages to the Caribbean Aboard the Company's Latest Vessels

Beginning April 2025, Norwegian Aqua will sail seven-day Caribbean itineraries departing from Port Canaveral, Fla., featuring calls to the tropical island destinations of Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; Tortola, British Virgin Islands; St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; and Great Stirrup Cay, NCL's private island in the Bahamas which will include a brand-new, multi-ship pier in late 2025. Following the ship's Caribbean season, it will offer five and seven-day voyages to Bermuda from New York City from August 2025 through October 2025 and then cruise five and seven-day Eastern Caribbean itineraries from Miami, the "Cruise Capital of the World," beginning October 2025 through April 2026.

On April 4, 2026, Norwegian Luna will kick off its inaugural Caribbean season from Miami with two western itineraries to Roatan Island, Honduras; Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico; and Harvest Caye, Belize, the Brand's resort-style destination. The ship will then sail seven-day cruises with calls to the beautiful Eastern Caribbean destinations of Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; Tortola, British Virgin Islands; St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; and Great Stirrup Cay.

For guests planning their next cruise vacation aboard Norwegian Aqua, Norwegian Luna, or any ship in NCL's fleet for sailings beginning on Jan. 1, 2025, the Company's brand-new program, More At Sea™, offers travelers more value with an unlimited open bar featuring more premium beverage brands, more specialty dining credits and more Wi-Fi minutes. The package also includes $50 shore excursion credits with free airfare for the second guest and third and fourth guests sailing free on select cruises. For more details on NCL's new More At Sea offering, visit www.ncl.com/cruise-deals/more-at-sea.

For more information about the Company's award-winning fleet and worldwide itineraries, or to book a cruise, please contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or visit www.ncl.com.

