Norwegian Cruise Line's Norwegian Prima Debuts Interactive Show-Stopping Entertainment And Onboard Experiences

MIAMI, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwegian Cruise Line, the innovator in global cruise travel with a 54-year history of breaking boundaries, raised its curtains to unveil its upcoming multifaceted entertainment and onboard experiences available on Norwegian Prima, the Brand's most in-demand ship ever.

Norwegian Prima will be the first of six vessels of Norwegian Cruise Line’s new Prima Class. With voyages beginning in summer 2022, Norwegian Prima will feature show-stopping entertainment and recreational activities including the largest racetrack at sea, the world’s first transformational theater and night club and freefall drop dry slides. Headlining the entertainment on board will be the Tony Award®-nominated “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical,” and “Light Balance” as seen on “America’s Got Talent.” Guests will also have the opportunity to take part in some of the world’s most legendary game shows including, “The Price is Right LIVE on NCL,” “Supermarket Sweep LIVE on NCL,” “Press Your Luck LIVE on NCL,” and “Beat the Clock LIVE on NCL.” Norwegian Cruise Line unveils the show-stopping entertainment and recreational experiences of its newest ground-breaking ship Norwegian Prima debuting in August 2022. Norwegian Cruise Line is delivering on its commitment to Broadway-caliber entertainment with “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical” taking centerstage aboard Norwegian Prima in August 2022. The Tony Award®-nominated production tells the story of the legendary disco diva throughout her journey to superstardom. The world-class entertainment lineup aboard Norwegian Prima will include an “America’s Got Talent” fan-favorite, “Light Balance,” delivering guests a high-energy dance show. In addition, the Company will roll out interactive variety game shows including “The Price Is Right LIVE on NCL,” “Supermarket Sweep LIVE on NCL,” “Press Your Luck LIVE on NCL” and “Beat the Clock LIVE on NCL,” providing travelers with a real-life game show experience when she sets sail in August 2022. Beginning in August 2022, guests sailing aboard the new Norwegian Prima will have the opportunity to experience the world’s first freefall dry slide, The Drop. The towering 10-story plunge will have guests experiencing the highest G-force of any comparable experience in the cruise industry. Norwegian Prima will be the first ship in the Norwegian Cruise Line fleet to feature The Bull’s Eye, offering guests of all ages an upscale and digital twist on the classic game of darts, when she debuts in August 2022. Norwegian Prima will feature the brand-exclusive racetrack experience at sea. The Prima Speedway will be the largest and first ever three-level racetrack, spanning a quarter mile in length (1,378 feet/ 402 meters), wrapping around the ship’s funnel and featuring 14 nail-biting turns.

The vessel, the first of the six ships within NCL's all new Prima Class, which debuted with record-breaking sales and applause when it was announced in May earlier this year, reveals Tony Award®-nominated musical "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical" as its interactive headlining act. Norwegian Prima will also showcase numerous cruise industry first and new-to-brand elevated onboard experiences when the ship sets sail in summer 2022, including boasting the world's first venue that transforms from a three-story theater into a Vegas-style nightclub, freefall drop dry slides and the largest racetrack at sea.

"We're not just elevating the guest experience, we're giving it an adrenaline rush and multisensory overload," said Harry Sommer, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line. "When we launched Norwegian Prima, we aimed at going beyond expectations, providing our guests with more wide-open spaces, elevated service, thoughtful design and a variety of unforgettable experiences, and this latest unveiling of our entertainment and onboard activities lineup is going to have the wow-factor they've yearned for in a much-anticipated cruise vacation."

Immersive Star Power Entertainment

From the powerhouse production team that brought "Jersey Boys" with current residence on Norwegian Bliss, comes "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical." This is the story of Donna Summer's meteoric rise from young starlet to the Queen of Disco featuring a score of more than 20 of Summer's mega hits including "Bad Girls," "Last Dance," and "Hot Stuff." The 75-minute immersive production will be a first at sea where the theater itself transforms into a full disco and guests can become a part of the show and dance to Summer's all-time medleys.

Taking guests from the disco glam of "Summer" to the neon lights of "Light Balance Universe" featuring Light Balance the golden buzzer winner from "America's Got Talent," the one-of-a-kind dance crew brings their jaw-dropping visual effects and style to Norwegian Prima. Guests will experience high-energy choreography and acrobatics while partaking in a multisensory light spectacular.

Prima Theater and Nightclub: A Multi-Purpose Masterpiece

All of Norwegian Prima's headlining acts including some of the new onboard experiences will take center stage in this groundbreaking transformational theater. The three-story venue, designed to seamlessly convert the space from a state-of-the art performance stage to expansive dance floor, will feature a customizable seating layout and awe-inspiring moving LED screen that lowers from the ceiling and is nearly half the size of the venue. The extravagant high-energy nightclub's SENSORIA theme provides clubgoers an out-of-body experience where they can dance late into the night and enjoy a kaleidoscope of high-energy music and innovative special effects.

Interactive Real-life Gameshow Extravaganza

Norwegian Prima will push the boundaries of guest entertainment as it rolls out its interactive LIVE on NCL game show experiences that allows the audience to be part of the show and have an opportunity to win incredible grand prizes. These immersive productions powered by Fremantle Media, a world leader in creating, producing and distributing content, takes the Prima Theater and Nightclub and transforms it into a large-than-life production set where guests can be participants in some of the world's most legendary game shows including:

" The Price is Right LIVE on NCL " where guests will "Come on Down," and bid their way to participate in pricing games and have the opportunity to spin the wheel for a chance to win big in the showcase showdown.

" where guests will "Come on Down," and bid their way to participate in pricing games and have the opportunity to spin the wheel for a chance to win big in the showcase showdown. " Supermarket Sweep LIVE on NCL " the Prima Theater and Nightclub will transform into a full-scale grocery store, where teams of contestants will race the aisles in a fast-paced game show of trivia questions, product knowledge and speed.

" the Prima Theater and Nightclub will transform into a full-scale grocery store, where teams of contestants will race the aisles in a fast-paced game show of trivia questions, product knowledge and speed. " Press Your Luck LIVE on NCL " brings a suspense at sea to an American family favorite game classic, as guests are up against the big board to answer trivia questions in hopes to win big.

" brings a suspense at sea to an American family favorite game classic, as guests are up against the big board to answer trivia questions in hopes to win big. "Beat the Clock LIVE on NCL" is the ultimate team competition game where guests will need luck, speed and strategy to complete hilarious challenges; all against the clock.

Elevated Activities for Every Kind of Guest

As the only Cruise Line to offer go-karts at sea, NCL will up the ante on Norwegian Prima, offering the largest and first ever three-level racetrack with the Prima Speedway. Featuring a longer straightaway with a racetrack of more than a quarter mile in length (1,378 feet/ 420 meters) and 22 percent larger than the current racetrack on Norwegian Encore, the speedway will now go around and through the funnel of the ship and boasts 14 nail-biting turns where 15 drivers can simultaneously race on the open ocean, reaching speeds of more than 30 mph (50 kph). After racers have completed their ultimate thrill ride, they can unwind at the new Prima Speedway Bar located beneath the racetrack.

For guests looking for the most extreme adrenaline rush at sea, Norwegian Prima will flaunt The Drop, the world's first freefall dry slide where users will experience a 10-story plunge reaching the highest G-forces of any cruise line; more Gs than an accelerating F1 racecar, leaving racer's hearts with the thrill of a lifetime. The edge-of-your-seat experience takes a competitive turn with The Rush, featuring dueling dry slides where guests can race each other for the ultimate in bragging rights.

The Brand's popular indoor virtual gaming complex, The Galaxy Pavilion, also levels up to offer guests 14 attractions to choose from, including four new hyper-immersive simulator experiences only available on Norwegian Prima, two different escape rooms, and a Topgolf Swing Suite, showcasing the only Topgolf Swing Suite available at sea. The Topgolf Swing Suite delivers an immersive gaming and social experience, featuring a variety of Topgolf games, world renowned virtual golf courses, and multi-player games. The Topgolf Swing Suite is powered by Full Swing golf simulator technology, the same simulator used by PGA Tour pros such as Tiger Woods and Jon Rahm.

Norwegian Prima will also debut new additional activities for guests of all ages with The Bull's Eye, an elevated twist on the classic game of darts featuring a sophisticated video tracking system that automatically calculates each guest's score and even offers instant game replays to ensure fun, competitive play. NCL will introduce Tee Time, a supercharged version of minigolf, where guests can enjoy nine interactive holes set among a Vegas-style backdrop and even have a chance to win worth-your-while prizes.

Making its splashing first appearance on Norwegian Prima as part of the ship's Aqua Park and Main Pool area, will be the Brand's first Tidal Wave waterslide featuring gushing surfs where guests can ride an innertube to catch the perfect wave. Guests looking to relax can do so in either one of two infinity hot tubs or under the area's cascading water feature.

Vibe Beach Club, NCL's adult-only area returns on Norwegian Prima providing enhanced experiences including a dedicated bar and two infinity hot tubs where guests can enjoy the ocean's horizon at leisure.

Syd Norman's Pour House, the onboard guest-favorite classic rock club makes its Rockstar comeback on Norwegian Prima after the concept initially debuted on Norwegian Breakaway in 2018. The venue features a stellar house band playing the greatest rock songs of all time from Aerosmith to Led Zeppelin.

There will be laughs on the high seas with The Improv at Sea comedy club showcasing standup performances against an intellectual tongue-and-cheek "Science of Comedy" theme.

Norwegian Prima Homeports in Galveston, Texas

After Norwegian Prima concludes her inaugural year sailing bucket-list itineraries as the industry's newest ship, she will be the only vessel during the winter 2023 and 2024 season offering seven-day voyages to the Western Caribbean out of Galveston, Texas, providing the most extensive port experiences in the region with every itinerary visiting four ports. Norwegian Prima will call to Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico; Harvest Caye, the Caribbean's premier island destination in Belize and exclusive to guests of NCL; and Roatan Island, Honduras, with all visits featuring between eight and nine in-port hours.

With voyages beginning in summer 2022, Norwegian Prima will be 965 feet long, more than 142,000 gross tons and able to accommodate 3,215 guests at double occupancy.

