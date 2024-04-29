NOT BROUGHT TO YOU BY POP-TARTS®: POP-TARTS REACTS TO JERRY SEINFELD'S 'UNFROSTED' FILM, STREAMING ON NETFLIX MAY 3

As part of an unconventional partnership, Pop-Tarts® teams up with filmmakers to release a comedic Digital Short written by and starring Jerry Seinfeld, plus limited-edition "Trat-Pops" boxes inspired by the film and multiple in-store and online activations across the country.

CHICAGO, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- All movies are better with Pop-Tarts®, especially when the movie is about the Crazy Good snack itself. Pop-Tarts are the subject of Jerry Seinfeld's highly anticipated Netflix film, UNFROSTED, a fictional comedy about the Pop-Tarts' origin story, which was created without the involvement of the brand.

Pop-Tarts® teams up with UNFROSTED in unconventional integrated campaign. Pop-Tarts® teams up with UNFROSTED in unconventional integrated campaign.

While UNFROSTED is not brought to you by Pop-Tarts, to celebrate its release, and just in time for the brand's 60th anniversary, Pop-Tarts and the filmmakers are joining forces in an integrated campaign to inspire at-home fans to enjoy UNFROSTED with a Pop-Tarts® toaster pastry in hand.

As part of the partnership with UNFROSTED, fans can expect:

A Pop -Tarts produced Digital Short written by and starring Jerry Seinfeld and a series of surprise cameos, available to watch on social and digital channels. In collaboration with Pop-Tarts, creative collective Le Truc , and Netflix Marketing Partnerships, the short imagines what happens when Jerry and fictional Pop-Tarts C-suite executives meet.

written by and starring and a series of surprise cameos, available to watch on social and digital channels. In collaboration with Pop-Tarts, creative collective , and Netflix Marketing Partnerships, the short imagines what happens when Jerry and fictional Pop-Tarts C-suite executives meet. A chance to win limited-edition "Trat-Pops" boxes , the official box of the UNFROSTED movie. Featuring packaging from the film – a charming typo that will be explained when the movie is released – the box offers both a tasty movie snack and cinematic collectable that perfectly complements the delicious whimsy of UNFROSTED . Sign up on poptarts.com/Unfrosted starting April 29 . No purchase necessary. See full rules.

, the official box of the UNFROSTED movie. Featuring packaging from the film – a charming typo that will be explained when the movie is released – the box offers both a tasty movie snack and cinematic collectable that perfectly complements the delicious whimsy of UNFROSTED Sign up on starting . No purchase necessary. See full rules. Multiple in-aisle and online activations at retailers across the country, encouraging fans to "Stream It. Eat It. We got you either way."

across the country, encouraging fans to "Stream It. Eat It. We got you either way." Social content and media partnerships that demonstrate the best way to stream this film is while enjoying Pop-Tarts.

that demonstrate the best way to stream this film is while enjoying Pop-Tarts. More surprises and Crazy Good antics throughout the film's press tour.

"UNFROSTED is the ultimate flattery, and the biggest fanfiction ever," said Heidi Ray, Senior Director of Brand Marketing, Pop-Tarts. "At every level of fandom, Pop-Tarts continues to spark creativity – from the user-generated Edible Mascot memes at the Pop-Tarts Bowl to a homemade recipe from arguably the world's biggest pop star, and now to Jerry Seinfeld's UNFROSTED film. We've been at the heart of culture for 60 years, and look forward to inspiring it for many, many more."

Follow along on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook for Crazy Good surprises from Pop-Tarts – and don't forget to stream UNFROSTED on Netflix May 3.

About Kellanova

Kellanova (NYSE: K) is a leader in global snacking, international cereal and noodles, and North America frozen foods with a legacy stretching back more than 100 years. Powered by differentiated brands including Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats®, RXBAR®, Eggo®, MorningStar Farms®, Special K®, Coco Pops®, and more, Kellanova's vision is to become the world's best-performing snacks-led powerhouse, unleashing the full potential of our differentiated brands and our passionate people. Our net sales for 2023 were $13 billion.

At Kellanova, our purpose is to create better days and ensure everyone has a seat at the table through our trusted food brands. We are committed to promoting sustainable and equitable food access by tackling the crossroads of hunger, sustainability, wellbeing, and equity, diversity & inclusion. Our goal is to create Better Days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030 (from a 2015 baseline). For more detailed information about our commitments, our approach to achieving these goals, and methodology, please visit our website at https://www.kellanova.com.

Trat-Pops Abbreviated Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Sweepstakes is open only to legal U.S. residents residing in the fifty (50) United States and District of Columbia who are eighteen (18) years of age or older at time of entry. Begins 4/29/24 at 12:00:00 AM (ET) and ends 5/17/24 at 11:59:59 PM (ET). For details on how to enter and/or for complete Official Rules, go to www.poptarts.com/Unfrosted. Entry is free. See complete Official Rules for details. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Kellanova, One Kellogg Square, South Tower, Battle Creek, MI 49016.

© 2024 Kellanova

Netflix is not a sponsor or administrator of the promotion.

SOURCE Kellanova